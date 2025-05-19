クォートセクション
通貨 / CWH
CWH: Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock

17.51 USD 0.20 (1.16%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CWHの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.29の安値と17.76の高値で取引されました。

Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.29 17.76
1年のレンジ
11.17 25.97
以前の終値
17.31
始値
17.43
買値
17.51
買値
17.81
安値
17.29
高値
17.76
出来高
3.375 K
1日の変化
1.16%
1ヶ月の変化
2.16%
6ヶ月の変化
8.49%
1年の変化
-27.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K