货币 / ATAI
ATAI: ATAI Life Sciences N.V
4.68 USD 0.03 (0.65%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ATAI汇率已更改0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点4.66和高点4.68进行交易。
关注ATAI Life Sciences N.V动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.66 4.68
年范围
1.03 5.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.65
- 开盘价
- 4.66
- 卖价
- 4.68
- 买价
- 4.98
- 最低价
- 4.66
- 最高价
- 4.68
- 交易量
- 50
- 日变化
- 0.65%
- 月变化
- 5.17%
- 6个月变化
- 239.13%
- 年变化
- 303.45%
