QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ATAI
Tornare a Azioni

ATAI: ATAI Life Sciences N.V

4.95 USD 0.23 (4.87%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATAI ha avuto una variazione del 4.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.77 e ad un massimo di 5.05.

Segui le dinamiche di ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATAI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.77 5.05
Intervallo Annuale
1.03 5.34
Chiusura Precedente
4.72
Apertura
4.77
Bid
4.95
Ask
5.25
Minimo
4.77
Massimo
5.05
Volume
5.754 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.87%
Variazione Mensile
11.24%
Variazione Semestrale
258.70%
Variazione Annuale
326.72%
20 settembre, sabato