Valute / ATAI
ATAI: ATAI Life Sciences N.V
4.95 USD 0.23 (4.87%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATAI ha avuto una variazione del 4.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.77 e ad un massimo di 5.05.
Segui le dinamiche di ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ATAI News
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging atai Life Sciences (ATAI) This Year?
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $49 Million in This Little-Known Sports Company
- L’ETF ARK di Cathie Wood punta su Brera Holdings e vende azioni Roku
- Cathie Wood Invests $37M into Biotech Stocks, Trims Stake in KTOS, TEM, and ROKU Stocks - TipRanks.com
- L’ETF ARK di Cathie Wood si concentra sugli acquisti di azioni CRSP e BEAM
- H.C. Wainwright conferma il rating Buy sulle azioni atai Life Sciences con target $15
- H.C. Wainwright conferma il rating Buy su Enlivex Therapeutics a $7
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on atai Life Sciences stock at $15 target
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics stock at $7
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- atai Life Sciences (ATAI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment C
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) This Year?
- Opinion: Bulls and bears are in a tug-of-war for stock-market control. Here’s the side you want to be on now.
- Atai Life Sciences stock surges on AbbVie’s psychedelic drug acquisition
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- Here's Why atai Life Sciences (ATAI) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Opinion: The stock market still has broad shoulders to support investors — even at record highs
- Atai Life Sciences Revenue Jumps 163%
- Opinion: Microsoft and Meta are pushing the stock market into even more overbought territory
- H.C. Wainwright raises atai Life Sciences stock price target to $15 on BPL-003 potential
- This IonQ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- This Atai Life Sciences Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.77 5.05
Intervallo Annuale
1.03 5.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.72
- Apertura
- 4.77
- Bid
- 4.95
- Ask
- 5.25
- Minimo
- 4.77
- Massimo
- 5.05
- Volume
- 5.754 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 258.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 326.72%
20 settembre, sabato