Devises / ATAI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ATAI: ATAI Life Sciences N.V
4.95 USD 0.23 (4.87%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ATAI a changé de 4.87% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.77 et à un maximum de 5.05.
Suivez la dynamique ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATAI Nouvelles
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging atai Life Sciences (ATAI) This Year?
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $49 Million in This Little-Known Sports Company
- L’ETF ARK de Cathie Wood mise sur Brera Holdings et se décharge des actions Roku
- Cathie Wood Invests $37M into Biotech Stocks, Trims Stake in KTOS, TEM, and ROKU Stocks - TipRanks.com
- L’ETF ARK de Cathie Wood se concentre sur l’achat d’actions CRSP et BEAM
- H.C. Wainwright maintient sa recommandation d’achat sur atai Life Sciences avec un objectif de 15$
- H.C. Wainwright maintient sa recommandation d’achat sur Enlivex Therapeutics à 7 USD
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on atai Life Sciences stock at $15 target
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics stock at $7
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- atai Life Sciences (ATAI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment C
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) This Year?
- Opinion: Bulls and bears are in a tug-of-war for stock-market control. Here’s the side you want to be on now.
- Atai Life Sciences stock surges on AbbVie’s psychedelic drug acquisition
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- Here's Why atai Life Sciences (ATAI) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Opinion: The stock market still has broad shoulders to support investors — even at record highs
- Atai Life Sciences Revenue Jumps 163%
- Opinion: Microsoft and Meta are pushing the stock market into even more overbought territory
- H.C. Wainwright raises atai Life Sciences stock price target to $15 on BPL-003 potential
- This IonQ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- This Atai Life Sciences Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday
Range quotidien
4.77 5.05
Range Annuel
1.03 5.34
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.72
- Ouverture
- 4.77
- Bid
- 4.95
- Ask
- 5.25
- Plus Bas
- 4.77
- Plus Haut
- 5.05
- Volume
- 5.754 K
- Changement quotidien
- 4.87%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.24%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 258.70%
- Changement Annuel
- 326.72%
20 septembre, samedi