KD HTF Candles

KD_HTFCandles — See Higher Timeframe Structure Without Leaving Your Chart

Part of the KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

The Problem

Every effective trader knows the rule: check the higher timeframe to know where the real trend is. Multiple monitors and extra chart windows help — but every switch still breaks your focus, and by the time you've checked the HTF chart and come back, you've lost the read you were building on your entry timeframe.

What KD_HTFCandles Does

KD_HTFCandles overlays real, fully-formed candles from up to two higher timeframes directly onto your current chart — so your HTF trend stays in view without ever pulling your attention away from price action. The exact High, Low, Open, and Close of the most recent HTF candles become instantly visible support and resistance levels, right where you're already looking.

KD_HTFCandles is also designed to work seamlessly alongside the rest of the KD Trading Suite, bringing trend, key levels, and entry timing together on a single chart as the suite grows.

Why It's Different

Two HTF layers, not one. Most HTF overlay tools give you a single higher timeframe. KD_HTFCandles lets you stack two independently configured timeframes (e.g., H1 + M15) at once, so you can read structure and immediate context simultaneously — without paying for it.

Most HTF overlay tools give you a single higher timeframe. lets you stack two independently configured timeframes (e.g., H1 + M15) at once, so you can read structure and immediate context simultaneously — without paying for it. You control the visual noise. Every layer has its own color set for bullish/bearish bodies, its own opacity, and independent toggles for High/Low lines vs. Open/Close lines. Want just a faint H1 shadow behind a sharp M15 read? Set it in seconds. Nothing is forced on your chart that you don't want there.

Every layer has its own color set for bullish/bearish bodies, its own opacity, and independent toggles for High/Low lines vs. Open/Close lines. Want just a faint H1 shadow behind a sharp M15 read? Set it in seconds. Nothing is forced on your chart that you don't want there. Built to stay accurate, not just pretty. The indicator doesn't just draw once and forget — it actively finalizes the previous HTF candle's exact shape the instant a new one opens, so you're never trading off a stale or half-formed candle.

The indicator doesn't just draw once and forget — it actively finalizes the previous HTF candle's exact shape the instant a new one opens, so you're never trading off a stale or half-formed candle. Lightweight by design. Rather than burning buffers and recalculating full history on every tick, KD_HTFCandles uses an object-based draw model with a configurable history window (in hours), so you control exactly how much chart history it touches — keeping your terminal responsive.

Key Features

Overlay two independent higher timeframes simultaneously on any chart

Full OHLC candle rendering — bodies, wicks, and optional level lines, not just outlines

Independent color, opacity, and visibility controls per timeframe

Toggle High/Low and Open/Close reference lines separately

Configurable history window (hours) to control how far back candles are drawn

Live tick-by-tick updates with accurate candle finalization on timeframe rollover

Who This Is For

Traders who build their bias top-down — checking H1/H4 structure before acting on M15/M5 entries — and want that context visible at a glance instead of reconstructed from memory or a second chart window. Especially useful for multi-timeframe, structure-based, and SMC-style trading approaches.

🧩 Part of the KD Trading Suite

KD_HTFCandles covers the Market Structure pillar — the visible higher-timeframe levels that both core KD Trading Suite workflows build on. Rather than running the whole suite at once and cluttering your chart, pick the workflow that matches how you trade:

🔹 The VWAP Flow (fair-value / mean-reversion traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer → KD_MTF_VWAP → KD_HTFCandles (this tool) → KD_TradePanel

🔹 The Liquidity Flow (SMC / order-flow traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer → KD_SMC → KD_HTFCandles (this tool) → KD_TradePanel

In both, KD_HTFCandles plays the same role: it puts the exact HTF high/low/open/close on your chart so whichever analysis tool you pair it with — VWAP bands or SMC liquidity zones — has real structure to anchor to, instead of an arbitrary price.

KD_MTFDashboard is a separate, optional confirmation layer you can add to either workflow when you want an extra trend-strength check — it's not required in the core 4-tool flow above, so add it only if the extra table doesn't crowd your chart.

Tool Role in the workflow Status KD_MTFCandleTimer Timing — when the HTF candle you're watching actually closes Available now KD_MTF_VWAP Fair value — turns HTF levels into volume-weighted zones with defined risk/reward Available now KD_SMC Liquidity — identifies which HTF levels are real liquidity pools, not just wicks 🔜 Coming soon KD_TradePanel Execution — turns a confirmed setup into a clean, risk-sized entry 🔜 Coming soon

100% Free. Add it to your chart and see your higher-timeframe structure without ever leaving the one you trade.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If it saves you a chart switch or catches a level you'd have otherwise missed, a comment on which HTF pairs and strategy you're running it with is always welcome — it helps other traders decide if it fits their setup, and gives a sense of what to build next.