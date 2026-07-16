The Core Strategy (Signal Logic)

The system filters the market trend using a color-coded Moving Average and enters trades based on specific candle closes to ensure optimal risk-to-reward entries. Bullish (Buy) Signal: The Moving Average Bearish (Sell) Signal: The Moving Average line turns Red (indicating an institutional downtrend), and a Red candle closes line turns Green (indicating an institutional uptrend), and a Red candle Trade & Risk Managementle closes.

Managing the trade after entry is critical. This system splits your position into three parts to secure profits early while letting the rest run

Fully Customizable Input Parameters

MA Settings: Period, Method (Exponential, Simple, Linear Weighted), and Applied Price.

Lot Size Allocation: Adjust the percentage of the position closed at TP1, TP2, and TP3.

Pips/Points Settings: Define fixed values for SL, TP1, TP2, TP3, and the Trailing Stop distance.

Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific sessions (e.g., London or New York Open).

Notifications: Push notifications to your phone, email alerts, or desktop pop-ups when a trade executes.