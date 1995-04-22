Al Naseer is a fully automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for disciplined breakout and trend-based swing gold trading.

The EA monitors price movement, market direction and volatility before opening a position. It supports both buy and sell trades and is designed to wait for qualified market conditions instead of continuously entering the market.

Key Features

Developed for XAUUSD / Gold

Fully automated MT5 trading

Breakout and trend-based entry logic

Market-direction filtering

Volatility-based confirmation

Buy and sell trading

One-position-only option

Adjustable position sizing

Slippage control

No grid

No martingale

No averaging into losing positions

No lot doubling after losses

Can be used for Prop-firm accounts

Each trading opportunity is handled independently. The EA does not open recovery chains or increase exposure to compensate for previous losses.





Back test Highlights

The supplied historical test was completed with 100% history quality.

Initial deposit: $100,000

Total net profit: $94,308.33

Profit factor: 2.02

Recovery factor: 3.39

Sharpe ratio: 3.59

Total trades: 105

Avg winning trade: $3811

Avg losing trade: $1651

Maximum balance drawdown: 8.55%

Maximum equity drawdown: 15.03%

Profitable trades: 46.67%

The historical result was achieved through the relationship between average profitable and losing trades, rather than relying on an unusually high win rate.





Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Time frame: Attach to any time

VPS: Recommended, Local server can work as well

Broker: Can work with any broker, just make sure the executions are reliable

Algorithmic trading: Must be enabled

Gold symbol names and contract specifications may differ between brokers. Test the EA with your broker before using it on a live account.

Important Notes

The EA may hold some positions for several hours or days. According to the supplied backtest:

Minimum holding time: approximately 1 minute

Average holding time: approximately 31 hours

Maximum holding time: approximately 126 hours

Do not manually interfere with positions unless you want to secure partial profits.

Risk Warning

Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk. Results may vary because of spread, slippage, liquidity, broker execution, contract specifications and changing market conditions.

Use conservative position sizing and test the EA on a demo account before live deployment.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Support

For product support, setup assistance and future EA updates, please contact me through my official MQL5 profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/saadarslan1111

I also publish trading insights, market observations and updates through my trading community. To comply with MQL5 Market rules, all EA-related support and product communication will be handled through the MQL5 messaging system and product comments.