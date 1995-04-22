Al Naseer
- 专家
-
Muhammad Saad ArslanMy name is Muhammad Saad Arslan, and I have been actively involved in financial markets since 2019.
I began my trading journey in cryptocurrency before moving into Forex and Gold trading, where I have gained several years of practical market experience.
- 版本: 2.1
- 激活: 5
Al Naseer is a fully automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for disciplined breakout and trend-based swing gold trading.
The EA monitors price movement, market direction and volatility before opening a position. It supports both buy and sell trades and is designed to wait for qualified market conditions instead of continuously entering the market.
Key Features
- Developed for XAUUSD / Gold
- Fully automated MT5 trading
- Breakout and trend-based entry logic
- Market-direction filtering
- Volatility-based confirmation
- Buy and sell trading
- One-position-only option
- Adjustable position sizing
- Slippage control
- No grid
- No martingale
- No averaging into losing positions
- No lot doubling after losses
- Can be used for Prop-firm accounts
Each trading opportunity is handled independently. The EA does not open recovery chains or increase exposure to compensate for previous losses.
Back test Highlights
The supplied historical test was completed with 100% history quality.
- Initial deposit: $100,000
- Total net profit: $94,308.33
- Profit factor: 2.02
- Recovery factor: 3.39
- Sharpe ratio: 3.59
- Total trades: 105
- Avg winning trade: $3811
- Avg losing trade: $1651
- Maximum balance drawdown: 8.55%
- Maximum equity drawdown: 15.03%
- Profitable trades: 46.67%
The historical result was achieved through the relationship between average profitable and losing trades, rather than relying on an unusually high win rate.
Recommended Setup
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
- Time frame: Attach to any time
- VPS: Recommended, Local server can work as well
- Broker: Can work with any broker, just make sure the executions are reliable
- Algorithmic trading: Must be enabled
Gold symbol names and contract specifications may differ between brokers. Test the EA with your broker before using it on a live account.
Important Notes
The EA may hold some positions for several hours or days. According to the supplied backtest:
- Minimum holding time: approximately 1 minute
- Average holding time: approximately 31 hours
- Maximum holding time: approximately 126 hours
Do not manually interfere with positions unless you want to secure partial profits.
Risk Warning
Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk. Results may vary because of spread, slippage, liquidity, broker execution, contract specifications and changing market conditions.
Use conservative position sizing and test the EA on a demo account before live deployment.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Support
For product support, setup assistance and future EA updates, please contact me through my official MQL5 profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/saadarslan1111
I also publish trading insights, market observations and updates through my trading community. To comply with MQL5 Market rules, all EA-related support and product communication will be handled through the MQL5 messaging system and product comments.