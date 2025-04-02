Midas Pulse

🌟 Midas Pulse: Algorithmic Pulse for the Gold Standard 🌟

Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market.
The Midas Pulse advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum while maintaining impeccable risk management.

This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a carefully calibrated, institutional-grade strategy. Its logic is based on no destructive methods: grid constructions, martingale, or high-risk arbitrage are excluded . Midas Pulse is based on pure price math, dynamic moving averages, and the breakout of significant support/resistance levels.

🔥 100% PROPRIETARY AND FINANCED ACCOUNTS READY

Developed with strict risk management standards in mind, Midas Pulse fully complies with the regulations of leading proprietary firms (FTMO, Vanguard, Supernova, and others). Each position is protected by fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring transparency for managers and traders.

⚙️ STRATEGY AND ALGORITHMIC LOGIC

Midas Pulse continuously scans the M5 timeframe , identifying the dominant trend using its own adaptive filter. After verifying the direction, the algorithm tracks price breakouts through key psychological and calculated levels. When institutional volumes push the price beyond the consolidation zone, the advisor initiates a trade with a high degree of accuracy.

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES AND TECHNICAL FEATURES

  • Active specialization: Full calibration exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), taking into account its intraday dynamics.

  • Trade security: All orders are provided with strict Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Elimination of toxic patterns: Absolute absence of martingale, averaging, grids and hedging at a loss.

  • Point Timeframe: Optimized for M5 to identify the most probable trading setups.

  • Smart filtering: Advanced algorithms filter out false breakouts and noise, preserving capital in sideways movements.

  • High performance: Optimized code ensures minimal CPU load, which is critical for running on a VPS.

  • Intuitive Interface: A clean control panel with clear parameters for both beginners and professional strategy developers.

📊 RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS AND LAUNCH CONDITIONS

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum deposit: From 100 USD for cent/micro accounts, from 300 USD for standard lots.

  • Account type: Hedging or Netting - fully compatible.

  • Broker: ECN/STP providers with low spreads are recommended for correct execution of breakout trades.

  • VPS: Using a low-latency virtual server is essential to ensure timely response to price surges.

🛠️ SETUP GUIDE (INPUT PARAMETERS)

  • LotSize — Fixed position volume (calculate risk strictly based on your balance).

  • StopLoss — Loss fixing level in points (main deposit shield).

  • TakeProfit — The level of profit taking in points (consolidation of the result).

  • Risk per trade

⚠️ PRICING POLICY AND SPECIAL OFFER

To celebrate the launch, the Midas Pulse is available at a starting price of $290 .
Important: As public real-time performance targets are reached, the price will increase in stages up to $9.99 .
We recommend purchasing a license now to secure maximum benefits!

Don't miss out on the momentum. Let Midas Pulse transform market noise into structured profits for your trading account!



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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
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