Range Premium

  • 指标
  • Sy Hien Nguyen
    Sy Hien Nguyen

    Sy Hien Nguyen

    3 (2)
    Hello, my name is Hiển, and I currently work as a factory manager. However, my passion lies in trading during my free time. Apart from my main job, I also manage a few small funds and personal accounts. Due to the nature of my work, which involves constant exposure to data and contexts, this has
    15 产品
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

RANGE PREMIUM V3

See Price Zones Clearly — Understand Market Behavior

Range and Box trading has long been the foundation of many effective trading methods.

Before a major price move begins, the market often goes through a period of balance, accumulation, and conflict between buyers and sellers. However, identifying meaningful ranges, filtering out noise, and understanding price reactions around the box boundaries is not always easy.

Range Premium V3 was developed to simplify this process.

The indicator automatically highlights important balance zones on the chart, helping traders:

  • Reduce the time spent drawing and adjusting boxes manually.

  • Avoid overly subjective analysis.

  • Distinguish ranges by their level of importance.

  • Identify the central balance area inside each range.

  • Monitor price reactions at the upper and lower boundaries.

  • Better understand liquidity sweeps, price rejection, and breakouts.

Trading Applications

1. Range-Bound Trading

Trade while price continues to move within the box.

Traders may look for buying opportunities near the lower boundary and take profit near the upper boundary, or apply the opposite approach when market conditions support it.

2. Range Reversal

Watch for situations where price sweeps beyond a box boundary but fails to continue, then quickly returns inside the range.

This behavior may indicate a liquidity sweep, false breakout, or reversal reaction at the edge of the box.

3. Range Breakout

When price clearly exits the accumulation zone and remains outside the box, traders may use the range as a reference for following the new trend or waiting for a breakout retest.

4. Range Swing

Traders may capture price swings between the upper boundary, lower boundary, and central balance area.

This approach makes market structure easier to read and helps traders prepare clearer trading scenarios.

Core Value

Range Premium V3 is more than a box-drawing tool.

It helps traders identify:

  • Where the market is currently balanced.

  • Which zones deserve priority.

  • Where price is positioned within the range.

  • Whether the market is accepting or rejecting a boundary.

  • When accumulation is continuing.

  • When a new price movement may be developing.

Range Premium V3 is suitable for traders using:

  • Price Action.

  • Support and Resistance.

  • Supply and Demand.

  • Smart Money Concepts.

  • Breakout and false-breakout strategies.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis.

The main purpose of the indicator is to help traders reduce analysis time, limit subjectivity, and gain a deeper understanding of real market behavior.

Range Premium V3 will continue to evolve, bringing traders increasingly powerful, intuitive, and practical features.

See the Range. Understand the Market. Trade with Clarity.


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SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
作者的更多信息
Zigzag Modify
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
ZigZag Optimized 指标介绍 ZigZag Optimized 指标由 MetaQuotes Ltd. 开发，已更新至 2.00 版本，是 MetaTrader 5 平台上强大的技术分析工具。设计目的是通过连接价格的峰值和谷值来识别显著的price reversal，为交易者提供更高的准确性。 关键优势 精确的背离支持 : 帮助确定合理的价格区域，与 RSI 搭配使用时与背离算法高度兼容。 高级噪声过滤 : 利用 InpNeighborCount 和 InpThresholdRatio 检测异常值并调整价格以确保稳定性。 可定制参数 : 提供灵活的输入选项，如 InpDepth (12)、 InpDeviation (5) 和 InpBackstep (3)，适用于个性化分析。 视觉增强 : 包含可选的 InpShowLabels 功能，在关键点显示价格标签。 高效性能 : 优化后的代码确保即使处理大数据集也能平稳运行。 应用 趋势分析 : 适合识别主要趋势和支撑/阻力位。 艾略特波浪分析 : 支持波形模式识别。 背离检测 : 提高基于背离的交易策略精度。 自动交易 :
FREE
TDI Pro Intergrated Signals
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
Trader Dynamic Index_Pro 信号已添加 这是Traders Dynamic Index指标的增强版，集成了上下文感知信号、多层次确认以及市场节奏同步。专为专业交易员在手动交易和智能交易系统中使用而设计。 您将很难忽视这个指标——它超越了当前大多数震荡指标，具备上下文分析、趋势识别、动态震荡范围、背离检测，尤其是市场节奏的整合。几乎没有任何指标能达到如此全面的水平。 I. 引言 请 先查看附图 ，以便直观了解该指标的高效性， 再继续阅读详细介绍 。 这是我经过长时间开发和优化的成果。在创建过程中，我反复 修改了近40个版本 ，倾注了自己在 交易领域 的全部经验和对 交易者实际操作场景的理解 。 这个指标不仅仅是一个技术工具，更是 逻辑与实战经验的结晶 ，旨在帮助交易者更好地把握市场节奏，实现高效交易。 我将 持续更新和改进 该指标，使其始终适应市场变化。您的支持和反馈对我而言非常宝贵。 立即下载演示版，体验不一样的交易感受。 II. 主要功能 II.1 高级 RSI 架构 该指标在传统 RSI 基础上进行了改进，添加了 动态阈值 、 趋势叠加 和 信号标记 ，
DCA for BIG BOY
Sy Hien Nguyen
实用工具
DCA Tool All-in-One – MetaTrader 5 自动化与半自动化 DCA 交易工具 使用建议 DCA Tool All-in-One 是一款强大的交易工具，能够帮助交易者在 自动或半自动模式下执行定投 (DCA) 策略 ，优化在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易管理。 在真实账户使用前，建议 深入了解该工具的运行原理，进行充分的历史回测，并结合市场分析 ，以确保交易效果并降低风险。 1. 概述 此工具帮助交易者： 自动化处理重复性交易任务 （挂单、止损止盈、移动止损、部分平仓）。 结合人工决策 与快速精准的自动化执行。 更高效、安全地实施 基于价格区间的 DCA 策略 。 简洁直观的操作面板让交易者能够快速定义潜在入场区域，一键启动 DCA 策略，同时保持对 交易方向和入场点的完全掌控 。 2. 核心功能 2.1 半自动模式 交易者手动开仓后，工具自动按预设间距和手数挂单。 一键 重新调整 DCA 区域 ，灵活适应价格波动。 2.2 自动执行 (Semi-Auto) 在预先设定的价格区间自动布置一系列限价单。 使用 限价挂单 减少滑点，提高
FREE
Nadaraya Walton Envelopes
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
请在阅读以下内容之前仔细查看附图 本指标专为 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 设计，采用 双通道结构 ，帮助交易者清晰精准地识别 流动性区域 和 极端价格水平 。 如果您购买了此指标，请通过电子邮件与我联系，并附上您的付款截图，我将为您提供详细的使用指南和交易策略，帮助您高效运用。 I. MT4双通道指标 这是一个简单却强大的MT4工具，使用两组自适应通道来定义 关键市场区域 ，便于交易决策。 II. 主要功能 II.1 双通道结构 指标绘制 两条内通道 和 两条外通道 ： 内通道 ：代表潜在的 流动性区域 ，价格在这里往往会积累并发生反应。 外通道 ：定义 极端价格区域 （强超买和超卖区域），提示潜在的高概率反转机会。 II.2 聚焦流动性 突出显示 内通道 作为可能存在订单簇集的区域，帮助交易者预测市场反应。 II.3 清晰的视觉信号 内外通道采用不同颜色，便于快速识别： 内通道（流动性区域）：[可自定义颜色] 外通道（极端区域）：[可自定义颜色] 可选的箭头标记，当价格接近或突破这些区域时提示买入/卖出信号。 II.4 专为MT4优化 流畅运行，不占用大量CPU资源。 II
Nadaraya Walton Envelope With RSI
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
请仔细查看附图后再继续阅读 在继续阅读前，请认真查看所附图片 此指标基于 NADARAYA‑WATSON 核回归通道理论 ，结合 RSI 价格动量分析 ，并融入 流动性分析 概念，为追求精准交易的专业交易者提供了一个强大且适应性极高的工具，用于优化进出场时机。 如果您购买了此指标，请通过 电子邮件联系我 并附上 付款凭证截图 ，我将向您发送 详细的交易指导文档 ，帮助您高效使用此工具进行交易。 I. NADARAYA‑WATSON 通道与 RSI 指标（适用于 MT5） 这是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的高级指标，融合了自适应的 Nadaraya‑Watson 回归通道与基于 RSI 的超买/超卖水平和背离检测，提供清晰、可操作的交易信号。 II. 主要功能 II.1 自适应 Nadaraya‑Watson 回归通道 根据价格走势动态调整，提供精准的上下通道，用于识别潜在反转或趋势延续。 II.2 RSI 集成 将 RSI 的超买（70）和超卖（30）水平直接映射到图表上，与通道配合以增强信号精度。 II.3 背离检测与流动性分析 在可自定义的窗口内自动识别牛市和熊市背离，帮
Zezo Lag EMA
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
ZLEMA Trend – No lag - No loss - Your Sweet Spot for Market Turning Points Discover the charm of precision trading with ZLEMA , a refined tool crafted to help traders capture top and bottom reversals with confidence and clarity. This custom MT5 indicator uses a dual Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average (ZLEMA) strategy – featuring ZLEMA 5 and ZLEMA 9 – delicately blended to reduce lag and highlight price momentum in real time. When these two lines cross and diverge, the indicator whispers a p
Cycle Track Swing Pro
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
CycleTrackSwingPro for MetaTrader 5 ️ 在阅读以下详细信息之前，请仔细查看附带的图片。 I. 总体概述 大多数交易亏损的主要原因是缺乏对市场**上下文（CONTEXT） 和其潜在 能量（ENERGY）**的理解。 CycleTrackSwingPro 采用精心设计的 框架（FRAMEWORK） ，专门解决这些关键问题。它通过以下类别视角来优化交易决策： 短期 vs. 长期 动态 剧烈波动（Sharp Jerks） vs. 震荡积累（Accumulation） 衰竭（Exhaustion） vs. 突破（Breakouts） 周期性（Cyclic） vs. 非周期性（Non-Cyclic） 真实行情（Reality） vs. 偏离（Deviation） 此指标提供 全局市场视角 ，通过： 检测 短期行为 （例如价格的剧烈波动）。 绘制 中期高低点 以获取临时洞察。 追踪 长期趋势 ，识别主要的波段（Swings）。 它适用于 手动交易 ，也可作为**专家顾问（EA）的核心信号引擎（Core Signal Engine）**进行集成。未来将持续升级，以
Trader Dynamic Index Pro Added Signal
Sy Hien Nguyen
1 (1)
指标
交易者动态指数信号增强版 —— 基于“市场背景”的科学化交易方法 1. 引言 在现代技术分析中， 传统震荡指标常常给出孤立的买卖信号 ，与 市场整体背景 脱节，从而导致错误或低效信号频发。 交易者动态指数信号增强版 (TDI-AS) 专为解决此问题而设计，通过 重构震荡信号逻辑 ，将 市场背景 作为信号触发的首要前提。 2. 理论框架 2.1. 背景 —— 决定信号有效性的关键 TDI-AS 中的背景是指 价格动能的动态阈值 ，反映 主要趋势、市场节奏、偏差和噪音水平 。 缺乏背景时 ，震荡信号只是局部反应，缺乏结构支撑，导致 胜率显著降低 。 具备背景时 ，信号与市场主导波动保持一致，提升准确性与稳定性。 2.2. 基于背景的信号检测 TDI-AS 不仅关注指标交叉，更会综合考量 相对动能、趋势环境、价格结构 ，再决定是否发出有效信号。 分歧类型根据与背景的相关性自动分类： 常规分歧: 市场出现趋势衰竭时触发反转信号。 隐藏分歧: 在背景保持强势趋势时确认趋势延续。 放大分歧: 在价格横盘但动能失衡的区域提前预警。 只有 通过背景验证的信号 才会被输出，最大程度剔除噪音和低质量信号。
Trader Dynamic Index Pro On Chart
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
TDI PRO DIRECTX – 价格上的直接动量测量工具 市场不断波动，要求交易者拥有精确的入场点、紧凑的止损（SL）和高胜率。 TDI PRO DIRECTX 旨在测量并直接反映市场动量于价格上，帮助优化入场点和风险管理。 交易者面临的实际问题 单独使用 RSI、EMA 和 Bollinger 等指标常产生噪声信号，难以形成清晰的决策。 由于缺乏动量障碍的量化，止损（SL）区域往往设置过宽或位置错误。 市场动量变化迅速，交易者容易错过最佳入场时机。 TDI PRO DIRECTX 的技术原理 RSI13：测量 13 个周期内的主要动量。 RSI7：测量 7 个周期内短期动量变化速度。 SMA34：作为动态平衡区域，起到关键支撑/阻力作用。 布林带：扩展反映强劲的动量预期，收缩则预示动量减弱。 RSI 直接转换为价格，用于量化入场区域和预期阻力水平。 量化的好处 胜率：当 RSI13 和 RSI7 一致，布林带扩展且价格跟随 SMA34 时，平均胜率在 M15–H1 时间框架测试中达到 70–78%。 紧凑止损：平均比传统基于支撑/阻力的止损低 20–40%。 快速反应：由于在一个
Cycle RSI Adaptive Added Signal
Sy Hien Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
Cycle RSI Adaptive - 使用智能指标提升您的交易水平 1. 概述 Cycle RSI Adaptive 是传统 RSI 的升级版本，旨在帮助您更准确地识别趋势、反转和交易机会。凭借智能噪声过滤、适应市场变化的调整功能以及清晰的信号，该指标适合初学者和专业交易者。 主要优势： 易于使用，作者提供详细指导。 优化用于手动交易或自动系统（EA/回测）。 最大限度减少错误信号，提升您的交易信心。 2. 定价与早鸟优惠 发布阶段（2025年8月17日 - 2025年9月30日）： 30美元 / 6个月 50美元 / 年 2025年9月30日之后： 35美元 / 6个月 59美元 / 年 特别优惠 ：早期购买者可享受折扣价获取完整版本，并获得作者的直接支持。 3. 为什么选择 Cycle RSI Adaptive？ Cycle RSI Adaptive 不仅仅是一个指标，它是帮助您更好地理解市场并更高效交易的工具。以下是其突出特点： 3.1. 智能适应市场 自适应区间 ：取代固定的 RSI 30/70 阈值，动态调整以适应市场条件。 周期调整 ：自动适应市场周期，适用于波动或稳
VEHI Pro Standard
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
VEHI_v2_Improved 简介 VEHI_v2_Improved （波动性-熵混合指标）是专为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 设计的先进技术指标，基于 VWAP（成交量加权平均价），具备智能且不重绘的功能。以下是其主要优势： 1. 适应市场波动 根据市场波动性（ATR）调整 VWAP 窗口大小，确保： 在高波动性条件下快速响应。 在低波动性市场中保持信号稳定。 2. 不重绘 VWAP、UpperBand、LowerBand 以及买卖信号在蜡烛关闭后固定，提供： 手动和自动交易的高可靠性。 不变信号以提高准确性。 3. 新闻检测 利用 ATR 识别异常波动（新闻事件），在这些期间暂停更新，以： 避免虚假信号。 降低在波动市场中的交易风险。 4. 清晰的交易信号 通过图表上的箭头提供买卖信号： 买入 ：价格从下向上穿越 VWAP 或触及 LowerBand。 卖出 ：价格从上向下穿越 VWAP 或触及 UpperBand。 箭头颜色编码（绿色为买入，红色为卖出），便于识别。 5. EMA 平滑 支持通过 EMA（可自定义周期）平滑 VWAP 和带： 减少信号噪音。 提供更平
WTO ML Added Signal Pro
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
WaveTrend Enhanced v9 —— 基于市场环境的概率反转分析指标 WaveTrend Enhanced v9 并不是一个传统意义上的信号指标。 它被设计为一个 市场环境分析系统 ，用于识别具备更高统计反转概率的关键区域。 大多数震荡指标关注的问题是： “市场是否超买或超卖？” 而 WaveTrend Enhanced v9 关注的是： “市场在结构和行为层面是否已经具备反转条件？” 多层环境评估体系 每一个交易信号都来源于多重条件的综合评估： 价格结构与真实拐点 WaveTrend 振荡器所处区间 动量变化与加速度 交叉出现的时间价值 波动率环境（布林带） 只有当综合评分达到阈值，信号才会出现。 严格控制的背离逻辑 背离必须： 出现在有效高低点 具备足够时间与幅度 不允许重复使用 不重绘、不刷信号 这使背离成为 确认工具，而非噪音源 。 交易者能获得什么？ 更少但更有价值的信号 更清晰的市场结构理解 更好的交易纪律 适合波段与反转交易 WaveTrend Enhanced v9 不预测市场， 它只在 市场主动暴露概率时 提供提示。
Bigshoot
Sy Hien Nguyen
实用工具
EA DCA BigShoot 是一款基于交易者初始订单执行交易的智能交易系统。 它并非完全自动化，而是一个半自动工具，用于增强交易者的策略执行能力。 该EA的核心理念是通过DCA（分批建仓）进行仓位积累。当交易者手动下达初始订单后，系统会自动在市场回调过程中持续挂出限价单，从而逐步建立仓位。 这种方式可以有效降低平均入场价格，使交易更加稳定和理性。 此外，该EA支持跨设备操作： 您可以在电脑上运行EA，同时通过手机进行下单，系统将自动执行后续策略。 适用于震荡市场或带有回调的趋势行情。 注意事项： 适用于美分账户、大资金账户或专业交易者，也适合用于模拟账户练习。 22222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222222
AEMA Truth Trend
Sy Hien Nguyen
指标
什么是 AEMA Truth Trend？ 1. AEMA Truth Trend 不只是移动平均线。 它是一款自适应趋势指标，旨在识别市场的“真实价格轴”。与普通 EMA 主要依赖收盘价不同，AEMA 使用更平衡的价格核心，综合考虑价格在K线中的位置、K线群偏向、开盘缺口以及基于 ATR 的波动率。因此，它能够更深入地反映市场行为，而不是机械地跟随价格。 2. AEMA 与 Bollinger Bands 有什么不同？ Bollinger Bands 主要通过标准差衡量价格围绕均线的偏离程度，适合观察超买/超卖区域以及波动率的扩张或收缩。 AEMA Truth Trend 更进一步：它不仅绘制通道，还识别 Fast/Slow 趋势轴、压缩、趋势扩张、曲率、交叉区域以及反转点附近的旋转/缠绕行为。简单来说： BB 衡量价格区间；AEMA 读取趋势结构和市场阶段转换。 3. AEMA 与普通趋势指标有什么不同？ EMA、MA、MACD 以及许多趋势跟随指标通常存在滞后问题，在横盘市场中也容易产生噪音。AEMA 通过三层结构尝试解决这些问题： Fast AEMA ：用于更早捕捉变化
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