MTF Time Navigator

  • 指标
  • Yuya Kogoshi
    Yuya Kogoshi

    Yuya Kogoshi

    I am a trader and tool developer focused on making chart analysis clearer, faster, and more practical.
    I believe good trading begins with understanding market structure rather than reacting to noise.
  • 版本: 3.409
  • 更新: 31 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5
Spend less time navigating. More time reviewing.

MTF Time Navigator removes the repeated work of finding the same point across multiple timeframe charts.

Mark it once.
Move it once.
Find it on every synchronized chart.

Stay focused on the chart review — not on moving each chart to the same point in time.


User Manual
For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the MTF Time Navigator – User Manual.


Draw one vertical line. See the same moment on every timeframe.


Place a vertical line on the chart with MTF Time Navigator.

Your other open timeframe charts automatically move to that same point in time, with synchronized vertical lines marking the same moment on every chart.


Immediately after the move, the synchronized vertical lines are highlighted for three seconds — so your eyes find them immediately.


Move the line. Keep every timeframe with you.


Drag the synchronized vertical line to another moment.

All your open timeframe charts follow automatically, staying aligned to the same point in time.


No repeated scrolling.

No searching for the same moment again.



Pick a date. Go there together.


Select a date from the panel and press GO.

No time entry needed.


All your open timeframe charts jump to 00:00 on the selected date together, ready for you to fine-tune the exact moment by dragging the synchronized vertical line.


No dragging through months of history.

No entering hours and minutes just to get close.



Done with the past? Bring every chart back.


Press TODAY.

All your open timeframe charts return to the latest market data together.


One click.

Every timeframe.

Back to now.



Done reviewing? Clear every line.


Press CLEAR.

All synchronized vertical lines are removed from your open timeframe charts together.


One click.

Every chart.



One panel. Every timeframe.


MTF Time Navigator gives you one simple control point for your synchronized timeframe charts.


Click MARK, then place a vertical line on the chart.


Use it just like the familiar MetaTrader 5 vertical line — drag it to another moment, and your other timeframe charts follow automatically.


Jump to a date, return to the latest market data, or clear every synchronized vertical line from one simple panel.


You work from one chart.

Your other timeframe charts follow.


To move the panel, drag it from the top section.



See the bigger picture. Check the details.


Review a setup on H4.

Check the structure on H1.

Refine the moment on M15 or M5.


MTF Time Navigator keeps every timeframe connected to the same moment in time — so you can focus on the analysis, not on finding your place again.


Less searching.

More reviewing.

Stay with the same moment in time.



Built for the timeframes traders actually use.


MTF Time Navigator supports all major MT5 timeframes:


M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1


Choose the timeframe combination that fits your analysis.


MTF Time Navigator keeps them connected to the same moment in time.



Important Notes


Same symbol synchronization


MTF Time Navigator synchronizes supported open charts of the same symbol.

The Standard Edition supports up to three synchronized vertical lines at the same time.



One instance per symbol


For the Standard Edition, we recommend using one MTF Time Navigator instance per symbol.


Open chart requirement


MTF Time Navigator synchronizes only charts that are currently open in MetaTrader 5.


Supported timeframes


MTF Time Navigator supports the following MT5 timeframes:


M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1


Other built-in MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.


Historical data availability


Navigation to past dates depends on the historical data available from your broker in MetaTrader 5.


MTF Time Navigator can move only within the past data available on each MT5 chart.


For example, an H4 chart may allow navigation much further back in time, while an M15 or M5 chart may stop earlier because lower timeframes require many more bars and your broker may not provide data that far back.


GO time basis


GO jumps to 00:00 based on the broker’s MT5 chart/server time.


It does not use your PC local time or UTC.



Stop checking charts one by one.

Navigate your timeframes together.


User Manual
For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the MTF Time Navigator – User Manual.


Built by a trader, for traders.

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5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
指标
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
指标
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
指标
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
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Equivalent MA
Yuya Kogoshi
指标
THE NUMBER CHANGES. THE MEANING DOESN’T. Change timeframes. Keep your reference. SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING. Change the timeframe, and the MA you trusted is no longer measuring the same market horizon. The problem The same MA period measures a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes. The solution Equivalent MA changes the number — so your reference keeps the same meaning. H4 EMA 50 = H1 EMA 200 = M15 EMA 800 USER MANUAL Complete setup instructions, feature details,
Equivalent MA Pro
Yuya Kogoshi
指标
EQUIVALENT MA PRO MQL5 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION HERO THE NUMBER CHANGES. THE MEANING DOESN’T. Display your higher-timeframe moving averages correctly on lower timeframes. Then synchronize the entire MA environment across every open chart of the same symbol. USER MANUAL For complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs, see the Equivalent MA Pro User Manual WHY EQUIVALENT MA? SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING. The same MA period represents a different amount of market time whe
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