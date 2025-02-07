MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge

5

Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA

It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing.

Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel!

We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure here

SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!

  • Our Telegram Bridge EA delivers automated signals, chart snapshots, and detailed performance reports straight to your Telegram group—without you lifting a finger.

Key Features & Advantages 

  • Comprehensive Trade Data
    Decide what to display in each message: from pips, entry price, SL, TP, lots, or even risk and RR. Give your followers full transparency.
    Send New Orders, Update SL, TP, Customize your Breakeven from settings, send 100% copier friendly Partial close and 

  • Super fancy Chart Attachments features
    Include a screenshot of each trade, showing your entry, SL/TP, and overall market context. Perfect for building trust and clarity in every update.
    Decide your chart template, customize trade colors, decide zooming 
    decide where to attach: all trade, only pending, only market, at partial close, at closing.... and decide even to skip the chart when a SL is hit!
    Send automatically a chart with you custom message when a trade hits X% or X pips!!! 

  • Multiple Report Formats

  • Pick from four distinct reporting styles to showcase your performance for Daily, Weekly or even

    1. Trade by Trade – Detailed breakdown of every position.
    2. By Day – Summaries of daily PnL for quick performance checks.
    3. Winning vs Losing Trades – Clear view of win/loss ratio, including break-even results.
    4. By Pair – Identify which currency pairs or instruments are the most profitable.

  • Scheduled & Instant Updates
    Automate daily, weekly, or custom period reports to suit your workflow—or send them manually at any moment.

  • Partial Close & Break-Even Detection
    No need to manually adjust your statistics. The EA automatically recognizes partial closes and break-even moves, ensuring accurate final PnL.

  • Magic & Symbol Filters
    Restrict broadcasts to only the trades you want to share by specifying magic numbers or symbols. Perfect for multi-strategy setups.

  • Customizable Broadcasts
    Add your own branding, show or hide comments, highlight risk or lot sizes, and tweak the layout to perfectly represent your style.

Full Manual is here

Version MT5 here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139969 

Quick SET UP instructions

Telegram:

  1. Create a bot in telegram:
    - Open Telegram, and search @BotFather,
    - "Menu"- "create Newbot", assign a name (eg: mychannel) and a username ( mychannel_bot )
    -  copy the "API-token" generated at the end of the process (you'll need it in MT4) (eg: 1234567890:BBHeeTQYDprhrh1Cph2UBB7JKz6erSLWRqw
  2. Add the bot to your channel with ADMIN rights Open the channel/group Info, Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  3. Save your channel ID: you can find it by accessing https://web.telegram.org/ selecting your channel, look your address tab and copy the numbers at the end of the address (eg: https://web.telegram.org/k/#-2429693223 , your channel id is  2429693223 )

Metatrader configuration:

  1. Allow Webrequest for https://api.telegram.org 
    - Open Mt4, then tools-Options- Expert Advisors, tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add ' https://api.telegram.org - click ok and close the tab
  2. Download  "Mt4 to Telegram Signal Bridge" from mql5 market in mt4
  3. Drag "Mt4 to Telegram Signal Bridge" into a chart (recommended BTCUSD so it works in the weekend as well)
  4. Update inputs in Signal Bridge
    - Add "API bot token" you copied from your bot father 
    - Add Channel ID eg: 2429693223

Enjoy the EA!

评分 11
Heiner G.
700
Heiner G. 2025.04.28 15:37 
 

Super tool. Extremely fast support!

推荐产品
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
实用工具
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
实用工具
点差成本 是指交易中由点差造成的损失金额， 隔夜息收益 是指隔夜持仓获得的收益金额。 点差成本 对于短线交易者尤其是超短线交易者来说是一个重要的指标， 隔夜息收益 则对长线交易者来说是一个很重要的指标。由于MT4平台中得到的点差及隔夜息都是以点表示的，我们需要将它转换成以账户货币计价的金额 。本工具可以在不同的账户类型(美元账户、欧元账户等等)下，通过面板表格展示平台报价中所有外汇货币对(包括黄金XAU、白银XAG)的 点差成本 及 隔夜息收益 。面板表格中所有的数据都是实时更新的。 计算方法 点差成本 = Lots × OnePointValue × Spreads 隔夜息收益 = Lots × OnePointValue × Swaps 其中： Lots： 交易手数 OnePointValue： 以账户货币表示，一个点代表的金额 Spreads： 点差（以点表示） Swaps： 隔夜息（以点表示） 注意：在每周按“三日隔夜息”结算的那天，通常为每周周三， 隔夜息收益 的结果要再乘以3。 有关OnePointValue的详细计算方法，见文章： 外汇货币对的交易成本 Part1 如
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier 是一款为MetaTrader 4设计的强大专家顾问，旨在通过Telegram消息平台提供实时交易通知和全面报告，从而提升您的交易体验。此实用工具非常适合信号提供者和培训师，它可以复制您账户中手动或由其他专家顾问放置的交易，提供可定制的警报、先进的交易管理和用户友好的仪表板，用于性能洞察。它无需依赖交易逻辑即可简化与订阅者的沟通。 注意 ：您可以在这里下载MT5版本： MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT5 您可以在这里下载完整的MT4版本： MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 有关详细文档： 设置和输入参数指南 功能： 简易Telegram API集成：为账户中的交易活动和回撤限制发送即时通知到您的Telegram频道。 支持HTML表情符号代码：在输入中完全自定义信号标题和描述，使用表情符号装饰标题和页脚。 发送图表截图：每次开仓或平仓时，可发送图表截图，用箭头高亮显示入场和出场点。 可定制的标题设置：个性化交易信号的标题名称和描述，也支持超链接。 可定制的页脚设置：个性化交易信号的
Spyder Equity Protection Stop
Sarvaddnya Pathrabe
实用工具
Introducing Spyder Equity Protection EA: Your Shield in Forex Trading In the dynamic world of forex trading, protecting your hard-earned capital is paramount. That's where Spyder Equity Protection EA steps in - your reliable partner in safeguarding your trading account. ️ Total Peace of Mind : Spyder Equity Protection EA is designed to provide traders with unparalleled peace of mind. With its advanced equity protection mechanisms, you can set predefined loss levels, ensuring that your account
FREE
Close Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
实用工具
通过 Close Manager MT4 优化您的交易关闭流程，这是一款强大的专家顾问（EA），专为 MetaTrader 4 上的手动或 EA 开立的交易自动执行退出操作，为交易者提供对退出策略的精确控制。在 MQL5、Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 上广受好评，因其多样化且可定制的关闭标准而备受推崇，这款 EA 深受外汇、指数和加密货币等波动市场中的剥头皮交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者的青睐。用户报告称，手动交易管理时间减少了 30-50%，风险控制得到改善，许多人指出通过遵循严格的退出规则提高了盈利能力。Close Manager MT4 非常适合希望在无需持续监控的情况下优化风险管理和退出效率的交易者，支持新手和经验丰富的交易者采用多样化的交易策略。 Close Manager MT4 提供了一套强大的可定制参数，用于根据利润/损失金额（PROFIT_AMOUNT: 0, LOSS_AMOUNT: 10）、百分比（PROFIT_PERCENT: 0, LOSS_PERCENT: 0）、K 线数量（CLOSE_AFTER_N_CANDLE: 0）
FREE
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
实用工具
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
实用工具
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
实用工具
This MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) is a   multi - timeframe trend - based trading assistant   with visualized UI and automated trading logic. Its core functions are as follows: Trend Analysis & Visualization Analyzes market trends by integrating multiple technical indicators including EMA (21/55), ADX (14), MACD (12/26/9), RSI (14) and volume data across different timeframes. Generates Chinese - language trend comments (e.g., "Bullish momentum surges" or "Bearish dominance prevails") and displays the
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 的交易复制器。     它从任何账户复制外汇交易、头寸、订单。 它是最好的贸易复印机之一     MT4 - MT4，MT5 - MT4     为了   复制 MT4     版本（或     MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5     为了   复制MT5     版本）。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 复印机 版本       MetaTrader 5 终端 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   )-   Copylot 客户端 MT5 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户准确复制到您的客户账户。 该产品还以其高运行速度而著称，并且具有强大的错误处理能力。 一组强大的功能。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的多个账户的交易 的同步器 ， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从已关闭的账户中复制 Invest 密码； 部分关闭仅从 mt4 到 mt4 从模拟账户复制到
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
实用工具
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Range Bar Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (4)
实用工具
Range Bar Chart — opens range bar charts for MetaTrader 4. The utility allows you to create charts of range bars on which all candlesticks are the same size and may have shadows. Data on the range bar chart are distributed by the bar size, rather than by the time. Each bar represents the price movement instead of time period. It works simple – the bar is not drawn as long as the price does not move. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operationa
Smart Pending Orders Script
Jarek Paciorek
实用工具
This is a script used for placing pending orders. However, this does not create a trivial grid of orders, but a little "thinks and counts" ;) The general idea that guided me when writing this script is the concept of playing the demand and supply zones by setting pending "limits", but with a predetermined level of risk that I accept. Operating principles: - put a rectangle on the graph, which is supposed to reflect the "zone" we are going to play, - drag the Pending_Orders_1v6_Rectangle script t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
DG Equity Monitor
David Mugo Gathaga
实用工具
DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account. The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions: 1. If the daily profit target is hit. 2. If the maximum drawdown is reached. An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met. Parameters: Show Account Info -Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart. Show Pop Up Alert -Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
实用工具
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
实用工具
Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator
Pearly Gianan
指标
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others. The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots. Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-). Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar time
Break Even Point Finder
Hamid Esmaeil Khani
实用工具
An  MT4 Expert advisor for finding Break-Even point of open position, especially grid or hedge orders. also, you can close all open orders, or delete all pending orders , and set your desire Take Profit how far from Break Even point. All traders that using Grid strategy, or Hedge strategy should use this ea. it shows you break-even point by drawing a line and also automatically set your Take profit and stop loss.
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
实用工具
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
Guardian Angel
Peter Riley
实用工具
Guardian Angel is designed to provide the trader with portfolio-level trailing stop-losses.  Users are able to configure the portfolio profit 'trigger' level at which a LockProfit 'floor' gets activated and applied to the portfolio - in the event that portfolio profit falls back to the portfolio LockProfit level, then all open trades in the portfolio will close. In the event that portfolio profit continues to grow, then the portfolio LockProfit will trail the portfolio profit at a rate configur
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
实用工具
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
QuickClose
Daying Cao
实用工具
QuickClose   一键快速管理订单 QuickClose   让您一键即可立即关闭所有订单，操作速度极快。您可以选择关闭特定货币对的订单，或一次性关闭所有订单，使交易管理更快速、更高效。 该   EA（智能交易程序）   能够快速关闭所选货币对或所有交易的买入和卖出订单。SymbolButton 专为关闭订单设计，支持手动和自动预设利润平仓功能。 主要功能包括： 总利润追踪：   自动锁定   70% 的目标利润，同时新的目标利润将成倍提高。 自动删除挂单：   可选择删除所有挂单，或仅删除某个货币对的挂单。 手动开仓按钮：   轻松手动开设多头或空头订单。 利润显示 & 独立平仓按钮：   分别显示多头和空头的总利润，并可通过独立按钮分别平仓。 参数设置 PROFIT   – 当某个货币对的总利润达到设定值时，仅关闭该货币对的所有订单。 TOTALPROFIT   – 当所有货币对的总利润达到设定值时，关闭所有订单。 InpTrailingPercentage   – 自动锁定 70% 的目标利润。 ISEQUITY   – YES_EQ ：当净值低于设定的 EQUITY
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
The News Banker
Lloyd Benedict Mabena
实用工具
This MT4 Script is for Trading News releases. You drop  this script onto the currency pair that you are trading one minute before the news release and set lot size, TP and stop loss level and just wait to close orders. You will be trading this Following Events: AUD Interest rate. AUD Retail Sales. EUR Interest Rate. GBP Interest Rate. USD Interest Rate. CAD Interest Rates. GBP multiple Events(Services, Construction, Manufacturing PMIs) NZD Electronic Card Retail Sales USD CPI, this is a money
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
Smart Dashboard
Mansuri Parvez
4 (1)
实用工具
After purchase  : -   Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/SmartForex777 This Smart Dashboard Penal Very Easy , Fast And Accurate to Enter And Exit Trade Manually... Unique features Close All Orders... Close All Sell... Close All Buy... Buy / Sell... Lot Size Change Option... Works on any account type and broker... Works with all times frames and currency...
FREE
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
实用工具
本版本仅支持 单个订单 交易 手数 <1 0 的订单，如果 单个订单 交易 手数 >1 0 ，请订阅更高版本   本 EA 并非主动盈利，只利用交易时间增加交易次数达到节省掉期费用的目的。 工作原理：本 EA 在当日交易截止前，会生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis_today.csv 文件用于记录当天已开仓的信息，生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis.csv 文件用于记录运行本 EA 后所有的需要平仓的开仓信息，对需支付掉期费用的已开仓订单进行平仓，然后在交易次日开盘后读取 Orderhis_today.csv 补回前日已关闭的仓位，这样避免产生掉期费用。 1、 注意市场交易时间。市场报价 - 相应品种 - 规格，查看交易时间，根据券商的交易时间调整 EA 参数 2、 本 EA 仅平仓已开仓订单，对于 limit 和 stop 的挂单不做处理 免责声明： 1、 由于交易商、网络等不可控的原因过多，所以本产品不保证每个订单的交易都可以成功。 2、 挂单补仓价格由使用者通过设定回补价差参数自行调整   预期节省测算 以掉期 -9.4 测算，总交易量达 1 手
HurtLockerPro Risk Manager
Vladimir Kähri
实用工具
Risk manager Risk manager - it will simplify the tracking of drawdown and will notify you (alert) when the specified risk is reached, and close/lock orders when the critical DD risk level is reached. If the specified drawdown is exceeded, you can choose two options for actions: All orders will be closed that mean loss will be fixed on depo. The terminal also closes. Instead of fixing the loss on depo, the opposite order will be opened - orders locking will occure. Not a single order will be c
该产品的买家也购买
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
Draw Agent 被设计为以美观和创新的方式来创建和管理您所有的图表分析、涂鸦、笔记等。 本工具提供徒手画法，将图表空间当成黑板，徒手绘制。 此徒手绘图工具可让您在 MT4/MT5 图表上绘图，以便在图表上标记或突出显示事件。 如果您 想手动绘制艾略特波浪、在图表上画线或在图表上说明想法，它是一个 有用的工具，如果您正在为客户举办现场网络研讨会，或向人们分发屏幕截图或图表文件，它特别有用以及。 Draw Agent 安装和输入指南 如果您想获得有关 EA 添加 URL (   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 终端的通知（见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14964 主要特点： 这个免费的手绘工具旨在确保您绘制的所有内容都将在您使用时保存   改变符号 。当您返回图表时，所有绘图都会重新出现。 您可以用钢笔或画笔在图表上绘图。 您可以更改颜色和大小，也可以在图表的背景或前景上绘
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
实用工具
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
实用工具
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
实用工具
该仪表板显示来自三个来源的当前新闻：来自 ForexFactory.com 网站（FFC 日历）、来自 Investing.com 网站和来自 mql5.com 的经济日历。 您可以按影响力和国家对新闻进行排序，并一键将其显示在图表上。 通过按住“Ctrl”键，您可以选择几种不同的“货币”或“影响”进行排序。 此外，该实用程序不仅显示预测，还显示它们出现在网站上后的实际值。 您可以为每条新闻设置单独的通知。 来自 mql5.com 的新闻，采用您的 MT5 语言。 您可以使用 EA 或指标来阅读新闻。 更多详情请参阅评论中的描述。 EA 可以在新闻发布前关闭市场头寸和挂单，将止损移至盈亏平衡点并在当天结束时平仓. 另外，在评论中，您可以找到一个脚本，该脚本可以从仪表板读取新闻，并通过单击“Algo Trading”按钮停止所有 EA 的交易。 该程序从互联网获取信息，因此您需要在终端设置中启用对 ForexFactory 和 Investing.com 网站的访问。 按“ctrl+O”、“Expert Advisors”、“Allow WebRequest”，然后将链接复制到列
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 工作标签 职位标签   -使用职位： 开/关买入和卖出， 冲销所有头寸， 锁定一个共同的立场， 更改止损/获利， 设定一般的止损/获利的位置， 启用追踪止损， 实现盈亏平衡 只平
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
实用工具
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
实用工具
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
实用工具
探索革命性的X2 Copy MT4，体验即时交易复制。仅需10秒设置，您将获得一个强大的工具，以前所未有的速度（低于0.1秒）在单台Windows计算机或VPS上的MetaTrader终端之间同步交易。 无论您是在管理多个账户、跟随信号还是扩展策略，X2 Copy MT4都能以无与伦比的精确度和控制力适应您的工作流程。停止等待 — 以市场领先的速度和可靠性开始复制。立即下载 试用版 。 *重要提示：使用MT5终端需要单独的X2 Copy MT5版本 X2 Copy MT4/5 设置和功能说明 | 如何安装 X2 Copy 试用版 功能特点 高速复制 — 交易传输时间少于0.1秒 支持所有复制类型的通用支持：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直观界面，10秒内即时设置 7/24 稳定运行 — 与Windows PC和Windows VPS完全兼容 灵活的账户间复制：真实 > 真实，真实 > 模拟，模拟 > 真实，模拟 > 模拟，适用于所有经纪商 多通道复制 — 能够从一个或多个发送方账户复制到一个或多个接收方账户 安全复制 (read-only) —
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
作者的更多信息
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
实用工具
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure  here SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrade
筛选:
Heiner G.
700
Heiner G. 2025.04.28 15:37 
 

Super tool. Extremely fast support!

Jack
14
Jack 2025.04.24 14:54 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Alex
14
Alex 2025.04.09 13:25 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Nelson Edward
17
Nelson Edward 2025.03.27 17:35 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

james34061
14
james34061 2025.03.21 11:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

RITESH SURYAWANSHI
18
RITESH SURYAWANSHI 2025.02.13 21:05 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Inakis Srl
724
来自开发人员的回复 Enrico De Landerset 2025.02.13 21:19
Thanks a lot! Happy it helps your business! good luck and thanks for your review!
maa_lakshmi
35
maa_lakshmi 2025.02.09 20:32 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

UdristemM
14
UdristemM 2025.02.09 10:55 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Festina71
525
Festina71 2025.02.09 10:37 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

GamerX3561
25
GamerX3561 2025.02.09 09:33 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Eros De Grande
35
Eros De Grande 2025.02.09 09:07 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Inakis Srl
724
来自开发人员的回复 Enrico De Landerset 2025.04.29 07:20
Appreciate your feedback!
回复评论