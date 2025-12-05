Mirror Signals EA

🧠 Overview

Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account.
It is engineered specifically for signal providers, trade-copier operators, auditors, educators, and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting.

Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications, and even missed or silent events is captured and delivered in clean, human-readable format.


Start delivering 🔥 ultra-professional Telegram signals in minutes.

🔥 Key Features

  • Real-time Telegram notifications (entries, closes, partial closes, SL/TP, trailing

    🛠 Required Permissions

    To use this EA, you must enable:

    • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    No external DLLs or dependencies required.

    📥 Installation

    1. Attach EA to any chart
    2. Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID
    3. Enable WebRequest
    4. Configure filters (optional)
    5. Done — notifications start instantly

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.

    stop, breakeven, comment change, etc.)
  • Pending order lifecycle tracking: placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired
  • “Missed event” recovery system to catch events MT5 doesn’t broadcast
  • Screenshot-on-entry feature (optional)
  • Symbol & Magic Number filtering
  • Full profit breakdown: commission + swap + net P/L
  • Auto-start summary of all open positions & pending orders
  • Works with any broker, any asset, any timeframe
  • Perfect for building a signal service or trade-notification channel

📌 Use Cases

  • Telegram signal channels
  • Private groups for clients/students
  • PAMM/MAM monitoring
  • Prop firm transparency reporting
  • Trade journaling / audit trail creation
  • Multi-strategy broadcast system (using filters)

📊 Feature Table

Feature

Description

Market order notifications

Entry, exit, SL/TP hit, partial closes

Pending order tracking

Place, modify, activate, cancel, expire

SL/TP modifications

Detects normal, trailing stop, and breakeven moves

Screenshot sending

Optional screenshot on entry

Symbol filter

Monitor selected symbols only

Magic filter

Select which EAs/strategies to publish

Missed event detection

Captures silent order deletions/expirations

Startup summary

Reports all open trades & pending orders

Comment tracking

Detects comment changes on positions

Easy setup

Just bot token + chat ID



🎯 Why Traders Love It

  • Immediate alerts → no delays
  • Super clean & professional formatting
  • Works with any strategy or EA
  • Reduces manual work for signal providers
  • Creates trust with subscribers due to transparent reporting

 

Why Choose This EA?

Instant setup
No server needed
Extremely reliable
Works with any strategy
Zero coding required
Professional formatting and screenshots


🛠 Required Permissions

To use this EA, you must enable:

  • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

No external DLLs or dependencies required.

📥 Installation

  1. Attach EA to any chart
  2. Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID
  3. Enable WebRequest
  4. Configure filters (optional)
  5. Done — notifications start instantly

⚠️ Disclaimer

This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.

推荐产品
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
Moving Average Surfer – MT5 精准趋势捕捉系统 使用 Moving Average Surfer 乘风破浪，这款 EA 专为追求精准、高效与自动风险管理的交易者打造。它结合快速与慢速移动平均线的趋势洞察，并加入高级市场过滤器，用于识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 双移动平均线分析： 利用快/慢 MA 判断市场方向，提高交易精确度。 集成 RSI 过滤： 提供动能验证，避免低质量交易并保持与趋势一致。 动态风险管理： 可自定义的最大风险百分比与自适应手数保护资金安全。 灵活的交易方向控制： 可选择只做多、只做空或双向交易。 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈： 自动计算 SL 与 TP，适用于各种市场环境。 自定义时间周期： 适配任何周期，从剥头皮到波段交易。 独立 Magic Number： 多图表运行安全稳定。 为何交易者选择 Moving Average Surfer： 它是一款结合趋势判定、动能验证与智能风险控制的全自动EA，适合希望拥有纪律化系统的交易者。所有参数均可调整，既灵活又可靠。 让 Moving Average Surfer 帮你精准捕捉高概率交易
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
专家
️ 重要提示：拒绝“赌博式”交易 策略风格： 低频、高精度（狙击手模式）。 交易频率： 约 1-2 笔/月 。 核心逻辑： 本 EA 不会每天频繁交易。它耐心地等待数周，只为精准捕捉比特币巨大的“肥尾 (Fat Tail)”趋势。如果您在寻找每天交易 10 次的剥头皮/高频策略， 请不要购买本 EA 。本工具仅供有耐心的专业投资者使用。 首发特惠：$99 (前 10 套售罄后，价格将严格上调至 $199) TURTLE SIX PATTERN PRO: 趋势跟踪的进化 "Turtle Six Pattern" 不仅仅是另一个 EA；它是对传奇**“海龟交易法则”**的彻底重构与现代化改造，专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 的高波动特性量身定制。 通过将经典的“唐奇安通道突破”与独家的**“六形态市场结构过滤”**相结合，本系统旨在解决趋势交易中最大的痛点： 假突破 (False Breakouts) 。 1. 解锁“六形态”逻辑 (市场结构) 大多数趋势 EA 亏损的原因是简单的“追涨杀跌”。本 EA 更聪明。它利用 SMMA (平滑移动平均线) 和 SSL 通道
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
实用工具
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
KAB CommandPanel V33
Wang Ze Di
实用工具
专业的 MT5 模块化交易面板。集成了自动风控计算、分批止盈(PTP)、移动止损及独创的“订单焦点管理”功能。支持中英阿日四国语言。 让手动交易像量化一样精准。 KAB 操盘指挥中心 (V33) 专为日内交易者设计，彻底告别繁琐的手动计算和默认下单面板的局限性。 核心亮点： 可视化下单 (Ghost Lines):   下单前在图表上直接拖拽“幽灵线”设定入场、止损和止盈，所见即所得。 智能风控:   输入您愿意承担的金额风险（例如 $50），面板自动计算合适的手数，防止重仓。 独创“焦点管理 (Focus Mode)”:   多数面板只能全平或全改，我们允许您锁定一张特定的订单，对其进行独立的反手、部分平仓或保本操作。 分批止盈 (PTP):   设置多级隐形止盈位，价格触碰自动平仓部分手数，落袋为安。 界面模块化:   下单、风控、工具箱均为独立悬浮窗，可随意拖动或关闭，不遮挡K线。 多语言适配:   完美支持中文、英语、阿拉伯语（修正字体显示）和日语。 智能风控计算 (Smart Risk Calculation) – 在考虑止损距离的情况下，自动计算新订单的成交量（手数）。它允
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
指标
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
指标
关于指标 该指标基于金融工具收盘价的蒙特卡罗模拟。按照定义，蒙特卡罗是一种统计技术，用于通过基于之前观察的结果的随机数来模拟不同结果的概率。 它是如何工作的？ 该指标通过基于历史数据模拟随时间变化的随机价格变动，为证券生成多个价格情景。每次模拟试验使用随机变量来有效地模拟未来在给定时间范围内的市场波动，重点在 收盘价 的波动。 蒙特卡罗模拟的优势 - 蒙特卡罗模拟通过在多种可能的未来情景下进行测试，有助于分析不同交易策略的风险。 - 它有助于确定策略在不同市场条件下的表现，包括罕见的极端事件（尾部风险）。 - 与依赖单点预测不同，蒙特卡罗提供了具有相关概率的潜在结果范围。这有助于理解盈利或亏损的可能性。 对于希望基于不同结果的概率而不是绝对预测来管理风险的交易者来说，蒙特卡罗是一个有用的工具。
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
实用工具
您是否有提供信号的指标并且您想将其转换为专家？ 有了这个专家，您可以转换它而无需重新编程或调整您的指标，您只需按照以下步骤正确配置它： 1) 指标必须在指标文件夹中。 2) 您必须仔细选择指标提供的买入和卖出缓冲。 3) 选择是要进行所有操作还是只进行 BUY 或 SELL 类型的操作。 4) 根据您的操作，选择您希望如何关闭操作，是按 SL 和 TP 还是按到期时间。 5) 根据选择，填写时间字段或 SL 和 TP 字段。 6) 仅当您需要时，填写 Volume、Comments、Magic 和 Deviation 字段。 7) 只有当您想管理指标给出的输入时，您才能设置最大利润和最大损失，启用并填写 EARNING MANAGER 字段 8) 启用或停用追踪止损，仅当价格超过入场价且在您配置的距离时才会启用。 不要忘记访问我的其他可能对您非常有用的指标。
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
专家
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
专家
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
专家
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
专家
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven 将于 2025 年 12 月 8 日前推出促销价格。 这款智能交易系统适用于任何资产，具有通用性。 这款多资产剥头皮交易 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业自动化交易系统，旨在同时对多种资产进行剥头皮交易。8.2 版本融合了多时间框架技术、三重确认机制和集成风险管理功能。 技术架构 1. 智能信号系统 多时间框架计算：三重分析（操作、快速确认和慢速确认） 投票系统：3 个主要指标（EMA、MACD、RSI），权重可调 风险模式：5 个级别（超激进 → 超保守），影响灵敏度 2. 高级风险管理 混合手数计算：固定手数或基于风险的手数（美元） 无限盈亏平衡：以美元而非点数计算的渐进式系统。达到预设盈利后，止损位将降至 0。盈利翻倍后，止损位将恢复至预设值，以此类推。 保证金保护：主动预防“资金不足”错误。 分层限制：每日、全局和回撤限制。 3. 持仓管理 多资产：最多可同时持有 14 个交易品种。 全面保护：冻结价位、经纪商限制、价格验证。 紧急平仓
该产品的买家也购买
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
实用工具
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
实用工具
币安 MT5 交易工具 1. 本产品包含通过 WebSocket 获取的实时图表、历史图表， 并在 MT5 终端重启时自动更新，确保运行流畅，无需人工干预，让您在币安交易时体验流畅无阻。 现货和期货均可交易、实时图表和历史数据 图表功能： 1. 通过 WebSocket (WSS) 获取实时 OHLC 图表 2. 通过 API 更新历史记录 3. 每次打开 MT5 时自动更新图表历史记录 4. 支持从 M1 到 MN1 的所有时间范围 5. 可用数据：开盘价、最低价、收盘价、实际交易量和即时成交量 6. 您可以使用策略测试器，通过您的专家顾问对加密货币数据进行任何策略的回测 图表和历史记录使用说明： 1. 将 URL 添加到 MT5 选项 2. 在任何图表上加载实用程序，并选择“模式”为“实时”，然后选择交易所（例如币安现货），并在首次运行时将“创建交易品种”设置为“真”，以便创建交易品种。 3. 所有交易品种创建完成后，右键退出 EA，选择“Utility Crypto charts”（实用程序加密货币图表），然后点击“Remove”（移除）。重启 MT5（重要提示） 4
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
部分平仓专家 是一款将多种功能整合到一个自动化系统中的工具。该 EA 提供多种风险管理选项，并最大化潜在收益，从而帮助交易者更有效地管理仓位。 使用部分平仓专家，交易者可以设置   部分关闭   锁定利润的水平，     追踪止损   保护利润和限制损失的水平，     收支平衡   水平，以确保即使价格朝着不利于交易的方向变动，交易也能实现盈亏平衡，以及其他一些功能。 使用这款一体化智能交易系统，交易者可以节省时间和精力，因为他们无需时刻监控交易。相反，EA 会根据市场情况执行预设指令，从而为交易者提供更大的灵活性和对交易的控制力。 附加部分关闭专家，     按下键盘上的“p”   ，更改设置，然后就可以开始了。 部分关闭专家   安装和输入指南 如果您想收到有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL（   http://www.betasoft.dev   ）MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14965 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
实用工具
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
实用工具
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
作者的更多信息
Silver Trend Signal Indicator
Isaac Derban
指标
SilverTrend Signal Indicator (v4.0) Brief Description The SilverTrend_Signal is a versatile, trend-following technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential market reversal points by analyzing price action within a dynamic volatility-based channel. The indicator plots clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals directly on the chart and provides customizable audio/visual alerts to notify traders of new trading opportunities;  helping traders quickly sp
FREE
Dark Point MT5 Trader
Isaac Derban
专家
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Dark Point MT5 indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It sup
Universal IndiSignal Trader
Isaac Derban
专家
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor seamlessly connects to any custom indicator by referencing its buffers, supporting up to eight indicator input parameters and multi-timeframe signals. Advanced trade management options allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/ta
ArrowZigZag Trader
Isaac Derban
专家
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for ArrowZigZag indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It suppor
Boom and Crash Smasher EA
Isaac Derban
专家
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash Smasher indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency)
Silver Trend Signal EA Pro
Isaac Derban
专家
Product Description Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.    The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors.  The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a   confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-
SRT Levels Pro EA
Isaac Derban
实用工具
SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts) Brief description SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade   ideas   (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push
SRT Levels Pro Indicator
Isaac Derban
指标
SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts) Brief description SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade ideas (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push . Thi
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
筛选:
无评论
回复评论