Crystal Trade Manager Pro

Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility

Overview
Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control.
It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop.

The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge participants, and professional money managers who require precision, consistency, and discipline in trading.

Free Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133370


Key Features

1. Risk and Drawdown Protection

  • Daily maximum drawdown limits adjustable from 1% to 70%.

  • Automatic closure of all trades when breached.

  • Optional deletion of pending orders after breach.

  • Daily lockout mode to block further trading until the next session (prop-firm compatible).

2. Profit and Loss Target Control

  • Define daily profit and loss targets in account currency (USD).

  • Automatic closure of all open positions once the target is reached.

  • Helps traders comply with prop-firm consistency rules.

3. Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Instantly applies SL and TP to all new trades.

  • Adjustable in pips and compatible with all broker digit settings.

  • Eliminates the need to set SL/TP manually for each position.

4. Break-Even Protection

  • Automatically moves SL to break-even + user-defined buffer.

  • Activates once the trade reaches a specified profit level.

  • Prevents profitable trades from turning into losses.

5. Intelligent Trailing Stop

  • Activates after reaching a configurable profit threshold.

  • Trails price dynamically at a defined distance.

  • Can also be triggered manually via the built-in quick panel.

6. Lot Size Control

  • Define maximum lot size per symbol.

  • Automatically closes or partially closes trades exceeding the limit.

  • Prevents accidental over-leveraging and ensures consistency.

7. Magic Keys Style Quick-Action Panel

Six built-in action buttons, available on-chart or via keyboard shortcuts (1–6):

  1. Close 50% of all open positions.

  2. Move SL to break-even + buffer.

  3. Close all positions for the current symbol.

  4. Delete all pending orders for the current symbol.

  5. Double the size of the current open position.

  6. Activate Profit Shield (advanced risk lock mode).

Additional features:

  • Visual click confirmation.

  • Sound alerts for success/failure.

  • Minimalistic and draggable interface.

8. Real-Time Account Information Panel

  • Displays balance, equity, floating P/L, and daily P/L %.

  • Shows lot exposure, drawdown percentage, and lockout status.

  • Color-coded profit/loss and alert indicators.

  • Fully responsive panel that adapts to chart scaling.

9. Notifications and Feedback

  • On-screen banners for every operation.

  • Optional push notifications to mobile devices.

  • Sound alerts for actions and errors.

10. Smart Safety Logic

  • Automatically handles trades opened during lockout by closing them instantly.

  • Detects broker digit precision for accurate pip-based calculations.

  • Recovers settings automatically after terminal restarts.

Input Parameters

  • Daily Drawdown Limit (%): 1–70

  • Daily Profit Target: in USD

  • Daily Loss Limit: in USD

  • Auto SL/TP: enabled/disabled, size in pips

  • Break-Even Trigger: profit threshold in pips, buffer in pips

  • Trailing Stop: activation level and distance in pips

  • Max Lot Size: per symbol hard cap

  • Magic Keys Shortcuts: keyboard keys 1–6

  • Notifications: on/off for push, sound, banners

  • Theme: light/dark chart compatibility

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Accounts: All broker account types, including hedging

  • Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks

  • Environment: Local PC, VPS, multi-account setups

Who Should Use It?

  • Prop firm traders (FTMO, MFF, True Forex Funds, etc.) who must follow strict daily rules.

  • Scalpers and day traders requiring precision and speed.

  • Swing traders needing discipline and automated risk control.

  • Algorithmic traders who want a utility for account safety and manual execution management.

Disclaimer

This is a  trade management utility.
It does not provide financial advice or guarantee profits.
Trading involves risk. Users are advised to test on a demo account before applying the tool to live trading and always use responsible risk management.

trade manager MT5, risk manager EA, prop firm tool, FTMO trade manager, daily drawdown guard, auto SL TP MT5, break-even EA, trailing stop EA MT5, manual trading panel, crystal forex, scalping risk panel, trade assistant MT5, prop firm challenge tool, auto close all MT5, partial close EA MT5, account safety EA, equity protection EA, discipline trading MT5, professional trade manager, trading dashboard MT5
推荐产品
Operational Management MT5
Leonardo Gabriel Caceres
实用工具
Operative Management Pro – Advanced Trading Utility Operative Management Pro is a smart visual tool for traders who want to analyze and simulate their trades before placing them on the market. This panel displays in real-time the most important parameters of the current symbol: Current price and minimum lot size Required margin Spread cost in USD and pips Take Profit and Stop Loss value in USD Automatic risk and reward calculation With just a click on the chart, you can simulate BUY or SELL t
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
专家
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
实用工具
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
实用工具
该智能交易顾问（EA）会在 MetaTrader 5 中监控所有交易品种上的所有持仓。一旦在任意持仓上 手动设置或调整 了止损（SL）或止盈（TP），EA 会将该值 自动应用于其他所有未平仓头寸 ，无论是买单还是卖单、哪个交易品种。这确保整个账户的 SL 和 TP 水平始终保持同步。 非常适合通过平板或智能手机进行移动交易！    ......................................................................................................................................................
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
实用工具
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — 专业追踪止损管理（MT5） Trailing Stop Manager PRO 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化追踪止损管理专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 它可以管理账户中的所有持仓，或仅管理通过品种和/或 MagicNumber 过滤后的持仓。 该 EA 提供多种功能：固定点数追踪止损、基于 ATR 的动态追踪止损、自动保本（Break-Even）、部分平仓以及可视化控制面板（Dashboard）。 工具用途 在所有持仓上标准化追踪止损管理。 通过保本和跟随市场变化的追踪止损来保护已获得的浮盈。 通过品种和 MagicNumber 过滤，管理手动开仓和其他 EA 策略的持仓。 通过集成的可视化面板实现对持仓状态的实时监控。 主要功能 固定点数追踪止损 ：可配置的追踪距离和步长。 基于 ATR 的追踪止损 ：根据市场波动性动态调整止损位置。 自动保本（Break-Even） ：当浮盈达到设定点数后，将止损移动到入场价加一定安全余量。 部分平仓 ：当价格到达设定水平时，自动平掉部分仓位。 可视化 Dashb
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
实用工具
Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications. Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization. Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control. BUY key (C) SELL key (V) CLOSE ALL key (X) Delete Pending Key
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
实用工具
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
实用工具
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Trade Panel EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
实用工具
Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling. If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you. Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA. Key Features One-Click BUY & SELL Execution Enter trades instantly
Auto History Downloader
Martino Hart
实用工具
## Features - Download historical rates via `CopyRates()` for many symbols and timeframes. - Works with Market Watch symbols or explicit symbol list. - Optional CSV export into the terminal `Files` folder (per symbol/timeframe). - Configurable retries, pause and exponential backoff. - Verbose logging and progress comments for convenience. ## Usage 1. Copy `AutoHistoryDownloader_mq5.mq5` into `MQL5/Scripts` or open in MetaEditor. 2. Attach / run the script from the Navigator (Scripts). 3. Confi
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
实用工具
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
实用工具
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
实用工具
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience. Orders execution with one click You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders: Close/cancel all Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately Clo
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
实用工具
该工具可以帮助你一键平仓所有持仓订单，只需要点击“Close all”.如果你只想平仓盈利中的订单时，就点击“Close profitable"按钮，点击之后，所有浮盈中的订单都会被全部平掉；如果你只想平仓浮亏中的订单，就点击“Close losable”按钮，点击之后，所有浮亏中的订单就会被全部平掉。 该工具经过一年的真实测试，一键平仓功能非常完善，平仓及时，延迟范围较小，当然，延迟和你所处的地区以及网络环境也有关系，这一点还请注意。 在历史数据的回测过程中，该工具表现更加完美，100张订单全部平仓完成最多只需要0.495秒。在真实交易过程中，本人最多持仓订单数量只有26笔，全部平仓完成的时间是1.28秒。
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
专家
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
专家
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
实用工具
Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Scale and Trail Trade Manager
Michael Musco
实用工具
Scale & Trail Trade Manager (MT5) Your all-in-one solution for   precision trade execution and management . With just two clicks, you can size, place, and manage trades effortlessly—no calculators, no guesswork, no stress. Workflow Click 1:   Set your entry — instantly snaps to the live market price. Move Mouse:   Preview your stop-loss and four profit targets (1R–4R) in real time. Click 2:   Lock it in — the tool sizes your trade to your exact dollar risk (e.g., $3350) and manages it automatica
MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
实用工具
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
实用工具
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
ReverseTune
Konstantin Chernov
实用工具
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume or change the type of existing orders (for example, Buy Limit -> Sell Limit, Buy Stop -> Sell Limit, etc.) with the same or different take profit/stop loss, this script will make all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, D
Gina Panel MT5
Oscar Ozog
实用工具
1. Brief Description of Gina Panel Code Functionality for End User The "Gina Panel" is a customizable trading dashboard Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It provides a graphical user interface (GUI) overlay on your chart to simplify trading and account management. Key functionalities include: Account Monitoring : Displays real-time balance, equity, profit/loss, margin levels, and net positions in a compact panel. Trade Execution : Quick buttons for buying/selling at market, setting lot
GS trade report
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
George Liviu Geambasu
5 (1)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
实用工具
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
实用工具
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
该产品的买家也购买
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
实用工具
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
实用工具
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於半自動交易的實用程序。應用動態水平來設置經紀人不可見的止損、止損、止盈和追踪止損。適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。 MT4 版顧問鏈接 可以使用按鈕或線條打開交易。為了讓顧問沿著這條線開倉：在圖表上畫一條線並重命名。當價格穿過它時，EA 將執行相應的命令。 OPEN_SELL - 開一個賣單 CLOSE_SELL - 關閉所有賣單 OPEN_BUY - 未結買單 CLOSE_BUY - 關閉所有買單 命令執行後，寫註釋“OK”，該行只執行一次命令。 該圖表顯示有關收到的利潤、當前未平倉頭寸（訂單數量、手數和利潤）、開倉訂單按鈕、執行速度和滑點的信息。 選項： MAGIC_NUMBER - 幻數； LOT_SIZE_MULTIPLY - 平均訂單的手數乘數； MIN_GRID_STEP - 平均訂單之間的最小步長； GRID_PRICE_STEP - 打開平均訂單前的最小步長； STOPLOSS - 一籃子訂單的止損； TAKEPROFIT - 一籃子訂單的獲利； TRAILING_STOP - 追踪期間的最低利潤； TRAILING_S
Fast operation
Yong Tan
实用工具
快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 提供快速操作，默认大小，盈利点和止损点都可以单独找我，定制开发。    图表可以自行设定品种，时间周期。 快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
GRID for MT5 是一種方便的工具，適用於那些使用訂單網格進行交易的人，專為在外匯金融市場上進行快速而舒適的交易而設計。 MT5 的 GRID 有一個可定制的面板，其中包含所有必要的參數。適合有經驗的交易者和初學者。與任何經紀商合作，包括有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀商 - 首先，關閉之前打開的交易。訂單網格可以是固定的——訂單以固定的步長開倉，或者有動態的開倉水平——以更好的價格開倉，它只適用於市價單。 GRID for MT5 交易面板具備開倉、平倉和追踪訂單功能。訂單由一籃子關閉，可以是單向 - 僅買入或賣出，或雙向買入和賣出。要平倉，可以使用止損、止盈、盈虧平衡和追踪止損功能。止損和止盈可以設置為餘額的百分比。具有最短持倉時間和新訂單開倉最小間隔（秒）功能。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46234 選項： MULTIDIRECTIONAL_MODE - 同時關閉雙向訂單，如果為 true - 關閉一籃子訂單，如果為 false - 買入和賣出訂單分別關閉； MIN_HOLDING_SEC - 最小持
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
实用工具
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
实用工具
用於半自動交易、訂單管理的實用程序也可用於恢復賬戶上無利可圖的頭寸。它具有通過重疊無利可圖的訂單來減少賬戶回撤的功能。它可以處理手動訂單、從面板打開的訂單或由另一個“EA 交易”打開的訂單。它具有最少的參數，易於配置，可處理任意數量的訂單。對於測試，請使用策略測試器中的可視化模式。 MT4 版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 選項： START_LOT - 初始手數； LOT_MULTIPLIER - 訂單網格中的手數乘數； MAX_LOT - 最大手數； STEP_ORDERS - 訂單網格步驟； STEP_MULTIPLIER - 階步倍增因子，如果 = -1 則不使用； MAX_STEP - 最大階網格步長； OVERLAP_ORDERS - 從哪個訂單啟用訂單重疊功能； OVERLAP_PIPS - 關閉無利可圖訂單的最小利潤點數； STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - 止損和止盈點數，如果 = -1 未使用； BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - 盈虧平衡水平和步長，如果
作者的更多信息
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.71 (14)
指标
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.5 (10)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — 精准交易的成交量分布分析工具 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于显示成交量分布并自动标记控制点 (POC)。它帮助交易者识别关键支撑与阻力区域，揭示市场中成交量最集中的价格水平。 主要功能 动态成交量分布（适用于可见图表区域或自定义区间） 自动检测 POC（成交量最大的价格水平） 可自定义直方图大小、颜色和线型 固定区间成交量分析 支持实时更新（每根K线自动刷新） 内置按钮：Reset VP（重算分布）和 Hide VP（隐藏/显示） 支持浅色和深色背景 优势 识别市场累积与分布区 揭示机构资金活跃的关键区域 提高入场和出场的时机选择 适用于突破与反转交易策略 使用方法 将指标加载到任意图表 使用 Reset VP 计算可见区间分布 拖动垂直线可手动选择范围 使用 Hide VP 隐藏或显示分析结果 兼容性 平台：MetaTrader 5 市场：外汇、股票、加密货币、指数 时间周期：全部支持 优化结构，降低 CPU 占用 关键词 成交量
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 不要在每根K线中交易 – 等待机构级别的供需区间. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业供需区间指标。 它为希望在图表上看到 干净、机构级别的区间 的交易者而设计，而不是杂乱无章的方框。 通过高时间框架优化、动态更新和专业视觉效果，SD Pro 确保您的图表只显示真正重要的水平。 功能特点 机构级供需区检测。 区分“新鲜”与“已测试”区域。 针对 H1, H4, D1, W1 优化。 实时更新，无重绘。 专业可视化（颜色、透明度、50%中线、标签）。 实时统计面板。 时间框架提醒系统。 高效轻量运行。 为什么选择 SD Pro? 大多数供需指标会在图表上充满随机区域。 SD Pro 只过滤真正有意义的区域，并以专业方式呈现。 用户指南 购买后，您将获得完整的使用指南，包括： 设置与参数推荐。 入场策略（触及区间、50%中线回调、共振方法）。 风险管理技巧。 风险免责声明 此指标仅为技术分析工具。 不保证利润，交易存在风险。 强烈建议在真
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) — 自动POC成交量剖面指标 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款轻量化、性能优化的 MetaTrader 4 指标。它通过可视化成交量分布来帮助交易者识别市场关键价位，并自动标记成交量最大的价格水平 (POC)。该工具揭示了隐藏的支撑/阻力区域、机构交易活动和累积/分配区域。 另有 MT5 版本: Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT5) 。 主要功能 自动POC检测 动态成交量分布 (可见范围或自定义区间) 固定剖面选项用于详细分析 灵活设置直方图大小、颜色和线条样式 每根K线实时更新 内置按钮：Reset VP 和 Hide VP 自动适配浅色/深色主题 为什么使用本指标? 快速识别累积与分配区域 找到高成交量突破/反转区 跟踪机构资金活动 将POC用作精确进出场的参考 提高反转与延续策略的准确性 使用方法 (MT4) 将指标加载到图表 点击 Reset VP 生成剖面 使用 Hide VP 开关显示 拖动垂直线设定分析区间 观
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — MT5流动性扫单指标 概述 Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于识别基于流动性扫单模式的高概率买卖机会。该指标分析日内市场结构，检测机构的流动性狩猎行为，并在零售流动性被扫后出现价格反转时提供清晰信号。 主要功能 自动检测高点/低点的流动性扫单 反转确认后生成买卖信号 融合 SMC (Smart Money Concepts) 思路 日内结构分析（会话高低点） 推荐在 H1、M15、M5 时间框架使用 简洁清晰的图表显示 工作原理 识别价格突破会话高/低点 检测零售流动性被吸收后的反转条件 生成买卖信号 使用方法 将指标加载到 MT5 图表 选择时间周期（M5、M15、H1） 关注会话高低点附近的信号 与市场结构或订单流结合使用 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 推荐 H1, M15, M5 轻量化设计 关键词 流动性指标, buy sell liquidity MT5, 智能资金, 流动性扫单,
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (1)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi – 高级可视化 Heikin Ashi (MT4 版本) 概述 Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 是一款专业级别的 Heikin Ashi 指标，为价格行为交易者、剥头皮交易者和分析师提供清晰的图表可视化。 此 MT4 版本专注于纯净的 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛与智能样式，同时保持轻量化和高速性能。 提示： 趋势着色和高级动能检测仅在 MT5 版本提供： MT5 版本 → https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142042 主要功能 (MT4) 原生 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛。 可自定义多头/空头颜色。 可隐藏默认蜡烛。 支持浅色/深色主题。 高速计算，适合长周期历史。 清晰显示价格走势和反转。 参数 蜡烛样式：标准。 图表主题：浅色/深色。 适合人群 价格行为交易者。 剥头皮交易者。 希望在 MT4 使用简洁 Heikin Ashi 图表的交易者。 风险提示 该指标仅为技术可视化工具，不提供投资建议，也不能保证盈利。请在模拟账户测试后再用于真实交易，并做好风
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Volume Indicator — 智能成交量分析工具 (MT5) 概述 Crystal Volume Indicator 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级成交量分析工具。它结合价格行为与成交量动态，识别关键的成交量事件，如买入高潮、卖出高潮以及低量蜡烛，帮助交易者发现潜在的反转或延续区域。 主要功能 支持 Tick Volume 与 Real Volume（取决于经纪商） 彩色直方图分类成交量事件 自动识别买入高潮与卖出高潮 低成交量蜡烛检测 可选成交量均线 (MA) 自定义回溯周期 (Lookback Window) 按蜡烛方向着色（看涨/看跌/中性） 成交量事件分类 买入高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最高点 卖出高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最低点 弱势蜡烛 — 处于回溯周期内的最低成交量 相对高成交量 — 与蜡烛区间相比显著偏高 中性柱 — 普通成交量，无明显倾向 高级功能 (版本 4.3) 六色成交量分类系统 TradingView 风格的显示模式 实时 Volume Delta 买卖压力分析 DOM 深度盘口面板 模式识别：TBR、STBR
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – 智能资金概念高级指标 Crystal FVG Touch Detector 是为使用 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 与 ICT 方法的专业交易者设计的高性能指标。 它能自动检测任何周期或品种的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)，并通过颜色区域与触碰检测清晰显示在图表上。 采用无重绘算法和高效结构，实时识别机构失衡区间。 主要特点 精准检测多空 FVG 区域。 实时跟踪价格触碰并自动更新。 多时间框架兼容并显示提醒。 自动配色适配深浅主题。 高效、稳定、无延迟。 参数全面可调。 关键词： FVG, 公允价值缺口, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, ICT, 订单块, 不平衡, 流动性, 机构交易, 供需, 不重绘, 成交量价差分析, 市场结构, 结构突破, CHoCH, BOS, 流动性清扫, 外汇指标, 黄金交易, MT5 指标, 剥头皮, 波段交易.
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
Crystal Smart Pro — 自适应双模式智能交易系统 概述 Crystal Smart Pro 是由 Crystal AI Systems 开发的智能自适应型 MT5 智能交易系统（Expert Advisor） 。 该系统将精准入场与先进的恢复算法相结合，提供两个独立的工作模式： Sharp 模式 和 Smart 模式 。 系统会根据市场波动性、账户资金以及趋势状况进行动态调整，从而保持稳定的表现和风险控制。 核心交易模式 Sharp 模式 – 精准与速度 • 基于 MACD 趋势变化执行单向交易。 • 内置动态利润保护机制与即时止损逻辑。 • 适合喜欢“一次入场，一次出场”简洁操作的日内交易者。 Smart 模式 – 自适应恢复与目标利润管理 • 采用高级恢复算法，逐步增加仓位以优化收益。 • 支持基于 MACD 或 MACD 背离信号的智能加仓机制。 • 达到预设美元利润目标后，自动关闭全部恢复交易循环。 主要功能特点 • 双模式运行：Sharp（单笔交易）与 Smart（多阶段恢复）。 • 固定手数或基于权益（Equity-Based）自动计算手数。 • 动态追
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (3)
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – 全能交易控制中心 概述 Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) 是一款 MetaTrader 5 风险管理与即时交易执行工具。集成风险保护、自动化和交易控制，适合手动交易者、挑战 prop firm 的交易者以及 专业资金管理者。 核心功能 风险保护 ：每日回撤限制 (1–70%) ，自 动平仓，挂单删除，每日锁定 (FTMO 规则兼容 ) 。 盈 亏目 标 ：自 动平仓达到的利润 / 亏 损目标。 自 动 SL/TP ：新 订单自动附加 SL/TP 。 保本保 护 ：到达盈利后自 动移动至 BE+ 缓冲。 移 动止损 ： 动态跟随止损。 手数控制 ： 设定最大手数，超出自动部分 / 全部平 仓。 快捷操作面板 ： 6 个按 钮 ( 平 50% ， 转 BE ，平全部， 删挂单，加倍仓位， Profit Shield) 。 信息面板 ：余 额、净值、浮盈亏、当日盈亏 % 、 风险暴露、回撤。 通知系 统 ：横幅、推送、声音提醒。 安全 逻辑 ： 检测锁仓违规， pip 精度，重启恢复。 适用人群 Prop firm 交
FREE
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
The Real RSI – 专业级背离识别指标 概述 The Real RSI 是一款面向专业交易者的 RSI 背离识别指标，旨在以机构级精度识别基于 RSI 的反转和趋势延续信号。 它能够自动检测价格与 RSI 之间的 常规背离 和 隐藏背离 ，并通过智能枢轴逻辑与实时结构验证来确认每一个信号。 该指标以高精度、稳定性和实战性能为目标而设计，在真实市场环境中运行时 无重绘、无信号延迟 。 如果您希望基于这些信号实现自动化交易，可使用以下版本： The Real RSI BOT – Auto Divergence Trading EA 核心功能 1. 自动背离检测 • 自动识别常规与隐藏背离，支持多空两种结构。 • 适用于所有时间周期及品种，包括外汇、黄金、指数与加密货币。 • 同时识别反转型与趋势延续型结构。 2. 智能枢轴识别系统 • 通过左右柱逻辑自动定位高概率拐点。 • 可调节最小与最大枢轴间距，提升精确度与计算效率。 • 非重绘算法，仅基于已确认的枢轴生成信号。 3. 实时与历史扫描引擎 • 渐进式历史加载算法，提升图表响应速度。 • 实时扫描新K线，确保信号即时更新。 •
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
指标
Crystal Smart Volume 概述 Crystal Smart Volume 是一款专为 MT4 平台开发的高级成交量与 Delta 分析指标，用于揭示隐藏在普通价格波动背后的机构交易活动。 它结合了 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 、 Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) 和 Delta 逻辑 ，以同时分析价格与成交量的行为。 该指标能够识别关键市场事件，例如 Buying Climax（买入高潮） 、 Selling Climax（卖出高潮） 、 Weak Candles（弱势蜡烛） 以及 High-Volume Reversals（高成交量反转） ，帮助交易者精确捕捉市场的潜在转折点。 系统内置 TBR（Trap Break Reversal） 、 STBR（Sweep Trap Break Reversal） 与 EVR（Engulf Volume Reversal） 等反转形态识别模块，同时包含专业的六色成交量柱状图和实时 Delta 计算。 该指标拥有简洁直观的图形界面与极低的 CPU 占用率，非常适合专业日内交易员及依
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – MT5指标 概述 Auto Candle Sequence Counter 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，可以自动检测并标记连续的多头/空头K线序列。该工具提供实时可视化、统计和提醒，帮助交易者快速分析价格动能和趋势。 主要功能 检测2–7根连续K线（看涨或看跌）。 实时信号，无遗漏。 Doji检测（灵敏度0.01–0.10可调）。 过滤弱势/噪音K线。 专业可视化（绿色=看涨序列，红色=看跌序列，黄色=Doji）。 实时统计面板：多头/空头序列数量。 报警系统：弹窗、声音、推送通知。 优势 快速识别趋势延续或动能衰竭。 与供需、支撑/阻力、SMC结合使用。 适合剥头皮、波段和日内交易。 节省时间，不再手动数K线。 参数设置 序列阈值：2–7根K线。 回溯范围：50–500根。 Doji灵敏度：0.01–0.10。 主题：黑/白背景。 提醒：弹窗、声音、推送。 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、黄金、指数、股票、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 所有 (M1–MN1) 免责声明 该指
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
实用工具
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – 专业 MT5 交易复制工具 概述 Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 是一款高性能 MetaTrader 5 交易复制器，可 实现不同账户与经纪商之间的超高速、可靠复制。系统通过 MT5 本地公共文件 夹运行，无需 DLL 或 API ，适合 VPS 与多 账户环境。 核心功能 双模式 ： MASTER: 广播 订单、修改与关闭。 SLAVE: 即 时执行并带风险控制。 智能 仓位缩放 ：固定手数、 资金比例、基于风险百分比。 风险管理 ：最大回撤保 护、资金监控、单笔风险控制、基于 SL 的 计算。 订单覆盖 ：市价、挂 单、修改、删除、 CLOSE_ALL 。 符号映射 ：自 动 / 手 动支持（如 XAUUSD=XAUUSD.r ）。 文件通信 ：基于本地文件 夹，无需 DLL 和 API 。 可 视化面板 ： 实时显示交易状态、风险、错误。 应用场景 多 终端复制交易。 Prop Firm 账户管理。 信号提供。 多 经纪商环境。 亮点 支持跨 经纪商复制。 支持市价与挂 单。 兼容
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
Volatility Monitor – 实时波动检测指标 概述 Volatility Monitor 是一款轻量级且专业的 MT5 指标，用于跟踪突发价格波动并实时提醒交易者。无论您交易外汇、黄金、日元货币对还是加密货币，该工具都能通过 ATR 自动检测或手动点数阈值提供清晰的市场波动信号。 它会在图表上直接标记蜡烛，并发送渐进式提醒，帮助交易者快速应对行情波动、新闻事件和突破行情。 主要功能 实时波动检测 – 即时识别市场波动。 灵活的检测模式 – ATR 自动模式或手动点数模式。 渐进式提醒 – 声音提示 (1–3 次)，弹窗通知和推送提醒。 智能蜡烛标记 – 彩色圆点 (黄色/橙色/红色) 标示不同波动强度。 自动适配颜色 – 自动识别深色或浅色图表背景。 内置仪表盘 – 显示实时蜡烛范围、ATR 值、波动百分比及历史峰值。 通用支持 – 兼容外汇、黄金、日元货币对和加密货币。 输入与设置 检测模式: ATR 自动或手动点数。 历史回溯: 自定义分析蜡烛数量。 标记设置: 启用/禁用标记，选择大小和颜色模式。 提醒: 启用声音、弹窗、推送提醒。 仪表盘: 可调整位置，实时显示波
FREE
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 完美适用于实盘交易和屏幕分享 专为日内交易者、剥头皮交易者和实时交易直播会话设计 这个专业指标直接在您的图表上提供实时价格显示和综合利润跟踪 - 对于高频交易和实时交易广播至关重要。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新实时买价 所有品种类型的专业格式化 黄金/XAU的特殊格式化 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享 日内交易决策的即时价格更新 综合利润跟踪 来自交易历史的账户总利润 交易平仓时的实时利润更新 自定义额外利润金额 包含佣金和库存费 带正负指标的专业利润格式化 性能优化 智能缓存系统 - 最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔 - 闪电般快速 高效的基于定时器的更新 实时交易监控 专业错误处理 高级自定义 可调节字体名称和大小 盈亏自定义颜色 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定 关键词： 实时价格显示，实时利润追踪器，交易利润指标，账户监视器，日内交易工具，剥头皮指标，直播显示，屏幕分享工具，高频交易，外汇指标，黄金价格显示，利润计算器，实时更新，实时图表显示，交易表现监视器，MT5指标，MetaTrader 5工具
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – 高级MT4风险与交易管理工具 概述 Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 4 工具 ，专为 风险管理、交易自动化和快速执行控制 设计。 它可以帮助交易者保护账户资金、管理每日回撤、控制手数，并自动化关键交易功能（Auto SL/TP、Break-Even、Trailing Stop）。 该工具非常适合 手动交易者、Prop Firm 挑战参与者以及专业资金管理人 ，确保在MT4中保持精确和纪律。 主要功能 1. 风险与回撤保护 可调节每日最大回撤（1%–70%）。 达到限制时自动关闭所有订单。 可选择同时删除挂单。 每日锁定模式 → 阻止当天继续交易（Prop Firm 合规）。 2. 盈亏目标控制 设置每日盈利/亏损目标（USD）。 达到目标后自动关闭所有交易。 符合 Prop Firm 一致性要求。 3. 自动止损与止盈 (Auto SL/TP) 每笔新交易自动添加 SL/TP。 可按点数调整（兼容不同报价精度）。 免去手动设置 SL/TP。 4. Break-Even (保本)
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal AI Data Exporter – Professional MT5 Historical Data Extraction System This Expert Advisor is designed for traders, data analysts, quant developers, and AI model builders who require accurate, raw, and fully synchronized historical data directly from MetaTrader 5. It delivers clean OHLCV market data in CSV format with precise date-range control, volume options, tick-volume extraction, and auto-managed history synchronization. Crystal AI Data Exporter removes the need for manual F2 downloa
FREE
Live Price With PNL MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 专业交易者、日内交易者和直播者的终极实时交易伴侣 通过这个强大的指标改变您的交易体验，它直接在您的图表上显示实时买价和综合利润跟踪。专为高频交易环境和实时交易广播而设计。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新买价，具有专业格式 黄金/XAU和所有主要品种类型的特殊格式 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享和直播 自动品种位数检测，精确价格呈现 综合利润跟踪 从完整交易历史计算账户总利润 交易平仓时实时利润更新 可自定义的额外利润金额 可选的佣金和库存费包含 专业利润格式，清晰的正负指标 性能优化 智能缓存系统，最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔，闪电般响应速度 高效的基于定时器的更新，平稳运行 实时交易监控和自动缓存刷新 专业错误处理和验证 高级自定义 显示设置 所有文本元素的可调字体名称和大小 盈亏和价格显示的自定义色彩方案 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定，精确距离控制 适合专业交易者 日内交易 快速剥头皮决策的即时价格可见性 活跃交易会话期间的实时利润意识 清洁、非侵入性图表显示 技术规格 通用兼容性 所有品种类型：外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币 所有时间框架从M1
FREE
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Trade With Magic
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
TRADE WITH MAGIC – Professional One-Click Trading Panel | Crystal AI Systems Trade With Magic is a fast, lightweight, and highly efficient one-click trading panel designed for traders who require precise manual execution and full control over magic numbers, comments, and risk parameters. It is suitable for both manual trading and advanced EA testing environments where ac
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture: MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professional traders, portfolio managers, prop-firm operators, and signal distributors. Unlik
FREE
Crystal Algo Pro MT4 EA
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT4 智能交易顾问 (EA) 概览 MT5版本: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136197 Crystal Algo Pro 是一款机构级别的 AI 辅助型智能交易顾问，适用于 XAUUSD、主要外汇货币对以及部分加密货币品种（视经纪商支持情况而定）。 它集成了先进的算法恢复系统——超越传统马丁格尔——通过动态分层、基于波动性的过滤器以及逻辑驱动的退出管理来运行。恢复机制仅在有利条件下启动，并在满足标准后以可控盈利平仓整个交易篮子。 算法 + AI 逻辑 市场条件过滤器: 监控波动率、点差和趋势模式，选择最佳入场与恢复时机（受 zone-recovery 启发），在 MQL4 中实现。 自适应仓位控制: 使用资金管理逻辑，而不是固定加倍；订单间距会根据市场结构自动调整。 Cluster Exit Engine: 将所有交易视为一个篮子，在达到预定盈利目标时统一平仓，从而减少回撤峰值。 资金安全层: 每日/每周最大回撤限制、风险敞口控制，以及在不利条件下的保护逻辑。 环境感知: 实时自动适应
Crystal SD Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
Crystal SD Pro – 机构 级供需 EA 概述 Crystal SD Pro 是一款全自 动 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系 统，基于多周期供需区和流动性逻辑，仅在高概率区域开仓。 核心功能 ·         多周期供需区 检测 (M30–H4) ·         两种模式： Smart Recovery （ 对冲恢复）或 Cut Loss ·         实时仪表盘：显示交易、区域、恢复情况 ·         自 动或固定手数 ·         全局盈利目 标、点差与手数保护 ·         自 动 SL/TP 、保本、移 动止损 ·         趋势过滤： ADX/DI 交易模式 1.        Cut Loss 模式 – 简单止损模式，最低 $1000 (1:1000) 2.        Smart Recovery 模式 – 对冲恢复模式，最低 $5000 (1:1000) 推荐 设置 ·         时间周期： H1 ·         品种：外 汇、黄金、加密货币、指数、股票 ·         经纪商： ECN/ 低点差
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 Crystal Gold Scalper 面向 XAUUSD（黄金） ，提供 Recovery Mode 与 Single Trade Mode 两种执行方式，并带有图表面板便于透明控制。引擎可选用 AI 预测 （LSTM、注意力、情绪）与 置信度过滤 来决定参与与风险管理。不承诺盈利；详见风险提示。 交易模式 Recovery Mode ：多笔自适应策略，基于权益的目标， 可选“阶梯增仓”，神经网络确认，首单可选跟踪止损。 Single Trade Mode ：单笔交易，结合预测与技术过滤；自定义 SL/TP、RR 目标、可选的定时平仓，达到最小浮盈后启用跟踪。 核心能力 预测选项：LSTM/attention/sentiment（可选）， 置信度阈值 （常用 40%–80%）。 基于权益的仓位与回撤保护。 神经型跟踪止损（pip/ATR 变体）。 多经纪商黄金符号：XAUUSD、XAUUSD.m、XAUUSD.c 等。 会话/波动意识与基础点差/延迟检查。 自动保护：周末清仓、符号校验、测试器友
The Real RSI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
The Real RSI 是一款面向专业交易者的高级智能交易系统（Expert Advisor），专为希望以机构级精度进行 RSI 背离交易的用户而设计。 它能够自动检测出常规与隐藏的多头/空头背离信号，结合智能枢轴逻辑、RSI 结构验证以及多时间框架确认过滤。 该系统采用“一次设置，全程托管”的方式运行，自动管理进场、止损、止盈以及跟踪止损，并在图表上保持透明的控制面板与交易状态显示。 核心概念 该引擎将 RSI 动量背离与自适应枢轴识别以及智能重试系统相结合，确保只在最优市场条件下执行交易。 每个背离信号都会经过价格结构、RSI 行为特征以及（可选的）高时间框架确认过滤的验证，以避免虚假信号与延迟进场。 主要功能 1. 自动检测背离信号 可检测常规与隐藏的背离类型。 适用于任何品种与周期（M1–H1）。 可区分多头与空头背离结构，并由 RSI 确认。 智能逻辑避免重复信号或过期信号。 2. 智能入场管理 跳过超过指定数量 K 线后的延迟入场信号。 在执行前自动重新验证信号有效性。 自动重试系统：在失败时重新下单（可设置延迟与次数限制）。 自动趋势方向过滤：Auto 模式根
筛选:
无评论
回复评论