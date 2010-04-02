Copy Trade Pro MT5
- 实用工具
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Nitu Brijesh Yadav欢迎来到智能交易的新时代 📈🤖
我们专注开发高效稳定的交易机器人、指标和实用工具，让您的MetaTrader交易变得更简单、更聪明🔥
不管您是刚入门的新手，还是经验丰富的专业交易者，我们的产品都能助您一臂之力 💼✅
为什么选择我们：
⚙️ 智能EA专家顾问，稳定执行交易策略
📊 精准无重绘信号指标，助力判断买卖点
🧰 实用型工具，优化您的交易体验
🖥️ 清晰界面，操作直观简洁
🎯 可自定义设置，适合各种交易风格
📲 实时通知，支持图表提示、邮件、Telegram提醒
🔄 终身免费更新 + 专业技术支持
- 版本: 3.0
- 激活: 12
MasterEA MT5 Premium – Professional Copy Trade Sender
One Purchase. Unlimited Possibilities.
MasterEA MT5 Premium is a professional MT5 trade broadcasting solution that instantly sends your trading activity to one or multiple receiving accounts.
Buy only the Master EA.
🎁 SlaveEA MT5 Premium (Trade Receiver) is included FREE with your purchase.
No additional payment is required for the Receiver EA.
What Can Be Copied?
MasterEA automatically broadcasts:
✅ Market Buy Orders
✅ Market Sell Orders
✅ Pending Orders
✅ Pending Order Modifications
✅ Pending Order Cancellation
✅ Pending Order Trigger Events
✅ Stop Loss Changes
✅ Take Profit Changes
✅ Partial Close
✅ Full Close
✅ Trade Modifications
Premium Features
✔ Ultra-fast trade broadcasting
✔ MT5 → MT5 Copy Trading
✔ Symbol Filter
✔ Magic Number Filter
✔ Minimum Lot Filter
✔ Trading Hours Filter
✔ Live Dashboard
✔ Connected Slave Monitor
✔ Heartbeat Connection Detection
✔ Pause / Resume Broadcasting
✔ WhatsApp Support Button
✔ Optimized for VPS
✔ Low CPU & Memory Usage
Professional Dashboard
The built-in dashboard displays:
• Connected Receiver Accounts
• Online / Offline Status
• Signals Sent Today
• Active Trades
• Filter Status
• Last Signal Time
• Broadcasting Status
Everything can be monitored directly from the chart.
Ideal For
• Personal Copy Trading
• Multi-Account Trading
• Fund Managers
• Signal Providers
• Prop Firm Accounts
• Portfolio Management
• Trading Teams
What's Included?
✔ MasterEA MT5 Premium
✔ SlaveEA MT5 Premium (FREE)
✔ Future Updates
✔ Technical Support
Installation
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Install MasterEA MT5 Premium on your main trading account.
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Install SlaveEA MT5 Premium on every receiving account.
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Use the same Master ID on both EAs.
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Enable Auto Trading.
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Start copying trades instantly.
Important
⚠️ The SlaveEA MT5 Premium (Trade Receiver) is FREE and works only with MasterEA MT5 Premium.
If you are looking for the Receiver EA page, you can download it here:
👉 SlaveEA MT5 Premium – Trade Receiver (FREE)
(Add your MQL5 product link here after publishing.)
Why Choose MasterEA MT5 Premium?
Professional performance, reliable synchronization, advanced filtering, real-time monitoring, and effortless multi-account trade copying—all in one premium solution.
Buy the Master once and receive the Slave EA free.