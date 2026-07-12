SNIPER BOLETA PRO

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Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Execute Faster. Manage Risk Smarter. Stay in Full Control.

A Professional Trading Assistant

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a professional manual trading panel designed to simplify order execution and improve trade management in MetaTrader 5.

Instead of manually calculating position size, configuring Stop Loss and Take Profit, and monitoring account information across different windows, everything is centralized in one intuitive interface.

The result is a faster, cleaner and more organized trading workflow.

Why Choose SNIPER BOLETA PRO?

Successful trading is not only about finding opportunities.

Consistent execution and disciplined risk management are equally important.

SNIPER BOLETA PRO was created to help traders execute every position with greater speed, accuracy and organization while keeping full manual control over every decision.

✔ One-Click BUY & SELL

Main Features

Execute market orders instantly using dedicated BUY and SELL buttons.

Every trade remains completely under the trader's control.

✔ Automatic Position Size Calculator

Automatically calculates the appropriate lot size according to the configured risk parameters.

This helps maintain consistent money management while eliminating repetitive manual calculations.

✔ Adjustable Stop Loss

Define the Stop Loss distance before opening the position.

The configured protection level is automatically applied when the order is executed.

✔ Adjustable Take Profit

Configure your Take Profit target directly from the trading panel before entering the market.

✔ Automatic SL & TP Chart Lines

Immediately after opening a trade, the panel automatically creates Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

Each line includes its corresponding price label, allowing quick visualization of the complete trade structure.

✔ Real-Time Risk Dashboard

The panel continuously displays:

• Current Symbol

• Current Spread

• Account Balance

• Free Margin

• Position Size

• Monetary Risk

• Risk Percentage

• Expected Profit Target

• Risk / Reward Ratio

• Current Trading Status

All information is updated in real time before trade execution.

✔ Break Even

Move the Stop Loss to the entry price with a single click whenever your trading plan requires additional protection.

✔ Partial Close

Secure part of your profits by partially closing an open position directly from the trading panel.

✔ Close Position

Close the active position quickly without navigating through multiple MetaTrader windows.

Simple Trading Workflow

Using SNIPER BOLETA PRO is straightforward.

1. Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit.

2. Review the calculated lot size.

3. Check account and risk information.

4. Execute BUY or SELL.

5. Monitor the automatically created Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.

6. Manage the position using Break Even, Partial Close or Close Position.

Everything is designed to keep execution simple, organized and efficient.

Designed For

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is suitable for traders operating:

✔ Forex

✔ Indices

✔ Gold

✔ Commodities

✔ CFDs*

Ideal for:

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Manual Traders

*Instrument availability depends on your broker.

Platform Compatibility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Compatible with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

Important Information

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a manual trading panel.

This product:

• Does not generate trading signals.

• Does not analyze market direction.

• Does not open trades automatically.

• Does not close trades automatically.

• Does not provide investment advice.

All trading decisions remain entirely under the trader's responsibility.

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Always use appropriate money management.

Support

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.

Questions, suggestions and feedback are always welcome.

Future Updates

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is continuously being improved.

Future updates may include interface enhancements, workflow optimizations and additional trade management features.

All updates will be available through the MQL5 Market.

About SNIPER BOLETA PRO

SNIPER BOLETA PRO was developed with a single objective:

Provide MetaTrader 5 traders with a practical, reliable and professional execution panel that simplifies manual trading while maintaining complete control over every position.

Thank you for choosing SNIPER BOLETA PRO.