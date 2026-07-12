Sniper Boleta Pro

SNIPER BOLETA PRO

🎬 Watch the Official Product Video Demo

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Execute Faster. Manage Risk Smarter. Stay in Full Control.

A Professional Trading Assistant

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a professional manual trading panel designed to simplify order execution and improve trade management in MetaTrader 5.

Instead of manually calculating position size, configuring Stop Loss and Take Profit, and monitoring account information across different windows, everything is centralized in one intuitive interface.

The result is a faster, cleaner and more organized trading workflow.

Why Choose SNIPER BOLETA PRO?

Successful trading is not only about finding opportunities.

Consistent execution and disciplined risk management are equally important.

SNIPER BOLETA PRO was created to help traders execute every position with greater speed, accuracy and organization while keeping full manual control over every decision.

Main Features

✔ One-Click BUY & SELL

Execute market orders instantly using dedicated BUY and SELL buttons.

Every trade remains completely under the trader's control.

✔ Automatic Position Size Calculator

Automatically calculates the appropriate lot size according to the configured risk parameters.

This helps maintain consistent money management while eliminating repetitive manual calculations.

✔ Adjustable Stop Loss

Define the Stop Loss distance before opening the position.

The configured protection level is automatically applied when the order is executed.

✔ Adjustable Take Profit

Configure your Take Profit target directly from the trading panel before entering the market.

✔ Automatic SL & TP Chart Lines

Immediately after opening a trade, the panel automatically creates Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

Each line includes its corresponding price label, allowing quick visualization of the complete trade structure.

✔ Real-Time Risk Dashboard

The panel continuously displays:

• Current Symbol

• Current Spread

• Account Balance

• Free Margin

• Position Size

• Monetary Risk

• Risk Percentage

• Expected Profit Target

• Risk / Reward Ratio

• Current Trading Status

All information is updated in real time before trade execution.

✔ Break Even

Move the Stop Loss to the entry price with a single click whenever your trading plan requires additional protection.

✔ Partial Close

Secure part of your profits by partially closing an open position directly from the trading panel.

✔ Close Position

Close the active position quickly without navigating through multiple MetaTrader windows.

Simple Trading Workflow

Using SNIPER BOLETA PRO is straightforward.

1. Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit.

2. Review the calculated lot size.

3. Check account and risk information.

4. Execute BUY or SELL.

5. Monitor the automatically created Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.

6. Manage the position using Break Even, Partial Close or Close Position.

Everything is designed to keep execution simple, organized and efficient.

Designed For

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is suitable for traders operating:

✔ Forex

✔ Indices

✔ Gold

✔ Commodities

✔ CFDs*

Ideal for:

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Manual Traders

*Instrument availability depends on your broker.

Platform Compatibility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Compatible with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

Important Information

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a manual trading panel.

This product:

• Does not generate trading signals.

• Does not analyze market direction.

• Does not open trades automatically.

• Does not close trades automatically.

• Does not provide investment advice.

All trading decisions remain entirely under the trader's responsibility.

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Always use appropriate money management.

Support

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.

Questions, suggestions and feedback are always welcome.

Future Updates

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is continuously being improved.

Future updates may include interface enhancements, workflow optimizations and additional trade management features.

All updates will be available through the MQL5 Market.

About SNIPER BOLETA PRO

SNIPER BOLETA PRO was developed with a single objective:

Provide MetaTrader 5 traders with a practical, reliable and professional execution panel that simplifies manual trading while maintaining complete control over every position.

Thank you for choosing SNIPER BOLETA PRO.


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AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
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Robson Ferreira
指标
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Thiago Lopes
指标
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
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4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator TradingView 与 MetaTrader 5 之间的即时专业执行 使用最强大的桥梁，将 TradingView 警报与 MT5 中的实际执行连接起来，实现交易策略的自动化。这款 Expert Advisor 专为要求速度、灵活性和完美风险管理的交易者设计，可将任何警报消息转化为精确的市价或限价订单。 优势与特点 通用解析引擎（专有）： 先进技术，能够自动识别并提取任何警报格式中的数据。您不再受限于单一的死板格式；系统会自动理解交易品种（Symbol）、操作（Action）、价格（Price）、止损（SL）和止盈（TP）。 实时执行： 极速轮询技术（低于 1 秒），经过优化可将延迟降至最低。接收到信号后，订单将在毫秒内执行。 机构级风险管理： 基于以下方式自动精确计算手数： 净值/余额百分比（% of Equity/Balance）： 每笔交易承担固定账户百分比的风险。 风险金额（Risk Amount）： 设定在触发止损时损失的固定货币金额（例如：100 美元）。 固定手数（Static Lots）
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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