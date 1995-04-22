Matrix Gold MT5

.

.

.

.

.

" Before backtesting, select the 15-minute" timeframe; this is very important.

.
.
.
.
.
.
The price will increase by $10 for each single purchase.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Matrix Gold MT5
Advanced Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5

Matrix Gold MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 15M. Built with advanced trading algorithms, it analyzes market conditions in real time to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Developed for traders who value precision, consistency, and automation, Matrix Gold MT5 combines intelligent market analysis with fast execution to deliver reliable trading performance.

Key Features

High-Precision Trading Algorithm

Advanced Market Analysis






Fast Trade Execution

Intelligent Risk Management

Low Drawdown Strategy

Scalping Optimized

Fully Automated 24/7 Trading

Optimized for XAUUSD

Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Suitable for Both Small and Large Trading Accounts

Why Choose Matrix Gold MT5?

Matrix Gold MT5 is engineered to focus on quality over quantity. Instead of entering every market movement, it filters trading opportunities to target high-quality setups while maintaining disciplined capital management. The result is a balanced trading approach designed for long-term consistency.

Tagline

Matrix Gold MT5

Precision. Performance. Profit.

Account Balance Recommended Risk Lot Size Recommended Account Type
$100 – $500 Low 0.01 Cent Account
$500 – $1,000 Low 0.02 Standard Account
$1,000 – $2,500 Low 0.03 – 0.05 Standard Account
$2,500 – $5,000 Medium 0.05 – 0.10 Standard Account
$5,000 – $10,000 Medium 0.10 – 0.20 Standard Account
$10,000 – $25,000 Medium 0.20 – 0.50 ECN Account
$25,000+ Conservative 0.50+ ECN / Raw Spread Account

Risk Levels

  • Low: Designed for maximum capital protection and steady long-term growth.
  • Medium: Balanced between growth and risk.
  • Conservative: Focused on preserving capital while maintaining consistent performance.

Recommended Broker Conditions

  • MetaTrader 5
  • ECN or Raw Spread Account
  • Low Spread
  • Fast Execution
  • Minimum Leverage 1:100
  • XAUUSD Enabled

Disclaimer: Lot sizes are recommendations only. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.





How to Run MATRIX GOLD MT5?

Running MATRIX GOLD MT5 is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below to install the Expert Advisor correctly and prepare it for automatic trading.

Step 1 – Open MetaTrader 5

Launch the MetaTrader 5 platform and log in to your trading account.

Step 2 – Open the Gold Chart

From the Market Watch window, locate the Gold trading symbol provided by your broker (such as XAUUSD), then open a new chart.

Step 3 – Select the Correct Timeframe

Set the chart timeframe to M15 (15 Minutes).

MATRIX GOLD has been optimized to operate on this timeframe for the best trading performance.

Step 4 – Open the Navigator

Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator to display the Navigator panel.

Step 5 – Attach the Expert Advisor

Under Expert Advisors, locate MATRIX GOLD.

Drag and drop the EA onto the Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

Step 6 – Configure the EA

When the settings window appears:

  • Enable Allow Algo Trading.

  • Leave the default input settings unless you want to customize them.

  • Click OK.

Step 7 – Enable AutoTrading

Click the AutoTrading button at the top of MetaTrader 5 until it turns green.

Once enabled, MATRIX GOLD will begin monitoring the market automatically and execute trades whenever all strategy conditions are met.

You're Ready!

MATRIX GOLD is now successfully installed and ready to trade automatically on the XAUUSD M15 chart.



推荐产品
Gold Gandalf XAUUSD
Renan Moraes Bistratini Costa
专家
Gold Gandalf EA —— 以精准掌控黄金市场 Gold Gandalf EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 MetaTrader 5（MT5） 平台打造的专业智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它采用先进的市场分析技术，为交易者提供智能、高精度的入场机会，并始终坚持严谨的交易纪律。 本 EA 专为追求长期稳定收益而非高风险资金管理方式的交易者设计，通过深入分析市场结构，精准识别高概率交易机会，同时严格控制风险。 与许多自动交易系统不同， Gold Gandalf 不使用马丁格尔（Martingale）或网格（Grid）策略 ，从而有效控制回撤，专注于实现长期、稳定且可持续的交易表现。 核心功能 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 优化 专为 M1 超短线（Scalping） 设计 不使用马丁格尔（Martingale） 不使用网格（Grid）策略 高精度智能入场算法 高级风险管理系统 智能趋势识别 低回撤交易策略 全自动交易 极速订单执行 完全兼容 MetaTrader 5（MT5） 支持 ECN 经纪商 为什么选
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
专家
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
XAU Alpha EA MT5 (M5 timeframe)  XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system operates entirely based on predefined algorithmic rules and automatically manages trade execution when programmed conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based grid trading approach rather than discretionary decision-making. Suggested Trading Environment Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Rec
Code Green
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
专家
Code Green EA This is a breakout strategy featuring advanced market confirmation and robust risk management. The system is designed to be highly flexible, offering the choice to utilize a Martingale recovery module or trade without it. Performance & Transparency This EA is built to provide realistic, sustainable results rather than inflated or unrealistic returns. While I have conducted my own internal forward testing, I encourage all traders to verify the strategy’s performance independently on
AI Bolinger PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
专家
AI Bolinger Pro — 经典进化 (AI Bolinger Pro — Evolution of the Classic) 它属于 EA AI PRO 系列，这意味着其代码 100% 由人工智能设计和编写 。它配备了 24 种不同的机构级头寸管理功能，这使其成为拥有最多样化模式的领先 EA（智能交易系统）之一。 通过 AI 创建该顾问消除了人为因素，从而最大限度地降低了用户的购买价格。如果由真人程序员开发类似的功能，买家的花费将不少于 15,000 美元 。 该顾问的功能完全适合 剥头皮交易者 (Scalpers) 、 日内交易者 (Day Traders) 、 波段交易者 (Swing Traders) 以及任何需要自动化执行和风险管理的交易者。 机器人的强大武器库包括： 智能新闻过滤器、四种止损 (SL) 选项、三种追踪止损 (Trailing SL) 选项（包括基于 High/Low 的高级追踪）、三种部分平仓 (Partial Close) 选项（包括独特的基于“交易量倍数”的选项），以及两种带有灵活设置的交易量倍增 (Volume Multiplier) 选项，
GoldZ AI MT5
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
5 (1)
专家
GoldZ AI MT5 – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资
EA MarketBoxBreak
Yu Zhang
专家
1.这是什么 这是关于市场形成盒子后，再突破的交易策略。它可以交易主要货币兑和黄金：EURUSD，GBPUSD，AUDUSD，NZDUSD，USDJPY，USDCAD，USDCHF，XAUUSD。它不是削头皮模式，不采用马丁格尔的资金管理模式，此策略主要是为了稳健的盈利。 2.相关说明 策略时间框 PERIOD_M30. 它适用于Hedge账户。 它内部的策略逻辑已经被设置好，仅开放了资金管理供你调整。并且资金管理的模式是我自定义的模式，它兼顾收益和风险。 3.资金管理的参数说明 MM_Mode1 = Money_Minimum / Money_Fixed / Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula. Money_Minimum 为最小仓位. Money_Fixed  为固定仓位. Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund  /  Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula 为我个人设置的资金管理模式。当前策略我一般使用 Money_FixedIn
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Stocks Trade — 基于机器学习的行业专用交易机器人 我们向您推出最高效的组合投资方法，结合严格限定的交易品种板块。核心目标是让任何用户无需前期准备即可交易美股。我们力求同时交易尽可能多的主流稳定美股，以确保资金安全的同时，在较短时间内实现可观收益。 帮助您深入了解产品并拓展功能的相关链接 如果您希望： 获取适用于 MetaTrader 4 终端的该机器人版本 获取同一机器人，但用于交易 28 个货币对的版本 获取同一机器人，但用于加密货币交易的版本 加入我们的 Telegram 社群——交流、支持与更新 获取基于相同技术的更先进免费版解决方案 获取基于相同技术的超级先进付费版解决方案 这款机器人适合谁？ 希望将机器人挂载到图表上，以美股为核心资产快速获利的用户。（机器人开箱即用，无需预先配置。） 如果您对美股板块感兴趣并相信这些资产，您有很大机会在中长期获得收益。（具体结果取决于多种因素。） 已经交易美股，希望尝试新策略或分散风险的交易者。 核心优势与特点 行业专注 交易仅聚焦于单一板块 —— 美股。 云端 AI 训练 机器学习在强大的远程服务器上执行。优化结果由我定期手
EuroClimb MT5
Irma Wati
专家
Next Price : $399.00 EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends! Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb , the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market. Key Features: Timeframe : M15 Specialized Short Selling : Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends. Accessible Entry : Start trad
Gold Miner KalzenV3
Nhu Manh Nguyen
专家
EA Trading Strategy Overview This strategy is designed with a focus on safety, consistency, and controlled growth , making it suitable for both beginners and long-term investors. This EA is designed to perform effectively in real market conditions . You are welcome to download the demo version and test it freely on a live market environment . If you encounter any issues or have questions during testing, please feel free to contact me directly for support .  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03
SwingMaster EA
Joshua Johnathan Chung
专家
SwingMaster EA: Advanced Layering & Volatility-Adjusted Trailing System SwingMaster EA is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to automate trade management, layering, and sophisticated hedging strategies. By integrating Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stops (AVAT SL) and Parabolic SAR logic , this tool transforms individual manual or automated entries into a fortified, multi-layered trading system. Whether you are a professional trader looking to automate complex exit strateg
FREE
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
专家
NeoPips Engine EA – 终极交易革命已然到来！ “交易的真正力量在于洞察他人所忽略的。NeoPips Engine 不随波逐流，而是掌控市场。” 关于 NeoPips Engine EA：您的智能交易盟友 NeoPips Engine EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一款多维度、AI 优化的专家顾问，专为追求精准度、适应性和长期表现的交易者打造。 与那些规则僵化的过时机器人不同，NeoPips Engine 是一种动态策略——它会实时思考、学习并适应市场。 这不仅仅是自动化，更是一场持续的进化。 更上一层楼的智能：让您自由发挥的核心功能 人工智能决策 动态模式识别 预测趋势分析 基于实时数据的智能进出逻辑 多引擎策略核心 – 四种模式，同一个目标：赢。 NeoPips 引擎会根据实时信号自动切换引擎： 剥头皮模式 – 捕捉快速波动的爆发 波动模式 – 瞄准长期趋势阶段 突破模式 – 在重大经济新闻发布时激活 ️ 安全守护模式 – 在市场波动时介入 效果：无缝过渡，在所有市场阶段
ATX Little Wing
Juan Pablo Nolla
专家
ATX Little Wing — Multi-Asset Trend-Following Expert Advisor (M15) OVERVIEW ATX Little Wing is the generalist of the AnyTradeX suite. While the other ATX Experts are specialists — each tuned to a single instrument — Little Wing applies one disciplined, adaptive trend-following logic across many liquid markets on the M15 timeframe: forex majors, stock indices, metals and crypto. It is built on a simple premise: a genuine change of trend, confirmed by several independent conditions at once, is
FREE
Volatility 75 Slow and Steady Bot
Peter Jack David Ackermann
专家
The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady" Expert Advisor was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available by using the Deriv broker. I would not recommend using it on any other symbol other than  Volatility 75, although it will work on other symbols, this bot was optimized and coded with Volatility 75(Vix75) in mind. If used on any other symbol, you will need to find settings that work well with that symbol. Even though the current version has been optimized for the current year, b
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Neon Trade — 超级现代交易解决方案，为您开启财务自由和顶级交易之路 我致力于创建一个独特的交易解决方案，能够满足任何交易者的需求，无论其目标和任务如何。主要理念是将机器学习与先进的交易技术相结合，以最大限度地发挥它们的协同效应。该系统既适用于在 1-2 个月内增长小额存款，也适用于长期的多年投资。 帮助您了解更多产品信息的链接 如果您想： 在购买前提出问题或在购买后获得支持和帮助 我的 Telegram 社区（您可以提出问题或与其他已购买产品的用户交流） 专为 MetaTrader 4 终端设计的类似版本！ 深入学习产品及其输入参数的指南 重要！！！购买机器人后，或者如果您有兴趣购买，请务必给我写私信以获得咨询、建议和 .SET 配置文件 Neon Trade 使用选项 使用激进技术增长从 300 美元起的小额存款（适用于那些认为增加风险是合理和必要的且不害怕冒险的人） 为重视资产安全和长期稳定表现的严肃成熟投资者进行长期交易 通过自营公司挑战（FTMO、Darwinex）。我将帮助您根据您的需求配置一切，并解释如何最大限度地降低风险并尽快获得资金 优势 通用性    
Gold FX Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
专家
Gold Fx Algo Prime Advanced Supply & Demand Algorithm – Fully Customizable & Data-Optimized Gold Fx Algo Prime is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed around institutional Supply & Demand trading principles , enhanced with trend structure validation, session filters, and advanced risk management . The strategy was extensively backtested using historical Gold (XAUUSD) data , applying Bayesian optimization logic to fine-tune parameters and reach an optimal balance between accuracy, risk, a
Step Ahead
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
4.86 (14)
专家
"Step Ahead" is the ultimate breakout expert advisor The basic strategy is trading breakouts from a time range. It takes a start time and an end time as inputs. The EA sets breakout trades at the end of the ranges and manages the trades via breakeven and trailing stops mechanisms. The trades will be closed if SL or TP hits, and you can configure to close all open trades and orders at a specific time as part of the range settings. The strategy requires an SL for each trade. It is not a risky stra
BTC Conqueror
Ng Chu En
专家
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Live signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/NCE_SStrading The  <<BTC Conqueror>> Expert Advisor is built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent automation in the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency market. Designed exclusively for BTCUSD, this advanced trading system combines sophisticated algorithms, adaptive market logic, and disciplined risk management to help traders navigate changing market conditi
Gold Surge
Sergey Fateev
专家
Gold Surge Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now. live signal Recommendations Currency Pair : XAUUSD Time Frames : Any Minimum Deposit : $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : Tickmill, Fusion Marketing To achieve the best results, it is cruc
NQ Trading System
Ertugrul Solmaz
专家
NQ Trading System – Professional NASDAQ Trading Algorithm NQ Trading System is an advanced fully automated trading algorithm developed for the NASDAQ (US100) market, designed with a focus on controlled risk and consistent long-term growth. This system is built using over 20 years of market experience and real trading data. The goal is not to open random trades, but to analyze market behavior, wait for the right conditions, and manage profits intelligently. Installation & Usage (Important) Thi
Gold Hunter Pro MT5
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
DualEngine Pro Breakout y Trend Pullback
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
专家
Instead of relying on a single market condition that might eventually fail, this EA features an Independent Dual-Engine Architecture . Each engine trades with its own logic, timeframe, and risk management, smoothing your equity curve and protecting your margin at all times. EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES (Why we stand out): Zero Toxic Risk: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO cost averaging. Every single trade has a hard, physical Stop Loss (based on market structure + ATR) and a mathematical Tak
Black Viper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Black Viper GOLD v2.0 — Expert Advisor MT5 Pair: XAU/USD | Timeframe: M1 (Scalping) | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Black Viper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair on the M1 timeframe using a high-precision scalping strategy. It combines four advanced technical analysis systems with dynamic risk management, session filters, and an aggressive turbo mode, all within a robust framework focused on capital preservation. In
PropShark
Olga Jagodzinska
专家
PropShark – Elite Prop-Firm Trading EA (Multi-Currency Edition) PropShark is a purpose-built Expert Advisor designed specifically to help traders meet the stringent profit and risk requirements of third-party funding programs such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers, and similar prop-firm challenges. Rather than being a single-instrument “gold-only” robot, PropShark operates across multiple major currency pairs and CFDs—giving you diversified entry opportunities while still adhering to every funded-
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
专家
AU 79 Gold EA是一款专为黄金交易而设计的黄金交易专家顾问。它是一个 5 分钟时间框架黄牛，其策略是独特的，被机构用来交易黄金，它在夜间成交量较低且没有新闻的几个小时内进行交易，以最大限度地提高其准确性并最大限度地降低风险。 加入我们的     MQL5 组   为了下载回测和在真实账户上运行 EA 所需的最新设置文件。 也欢迎您加入我们的私人小组，我们在其中与其他成员讨论每日更新和新闻。联系我获取私人群组链接。 没有使用鞅、网格或任何其他危险的策略。 真实账户监控 MT4版本 限时售价仅$999 主要特征 夜间黄金大师：“AU 79 Gold EA”在夜间安静、低音量的时段蓬勃发展。在其他人休息的同时，我们的 EA 正在努力工作，在最佳交易窗口期间利用黄金市场的独特特征。 卓越的剥头皮交易：这款 EA 专门在夜间以 5 分钟的时间范围运行，是您快速而精确地剥头皮黄金的门票。利用太阳落山时的平静和利润丰厚的时刻。 挂单的精确度：我们已经掌握了使用挂单的精确度的艺术。当世界安静时，我们的 EA 可确保您始终准确进入和退出，不留任何机会。 隐藏利润预订魔法：我们的隐藏利润预订机
Nexxus Quantizz Trader
Renato Takahashi
专家
Nexxus Quantizz Trader permite detectar reversões curtas dentro de ranges e também pullbacks controlados dentro de tendências. A ideia central é que o preço se move entre extremos de canal e tende a retornar à média do range , medindo a posição relativa do preço dentro dessa faixa. Ativo recomendado: Miniíndice WIN. Timeframe recomendado: M5. OBS: Alterar parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Bot DayLong Completo
VINI INVEST
专家
️ SOBRE A ESTRATÉGIA ‍ O robô DayLong foi programado a partir da estratégia desenvolvida pelo engenheiro Vinicius Reis após anos de trading, centenas de alunos formados e milhares de horas operando. Eles utilizam em sua fórmula alguns indicadores e osciladores parametrizados de maneira a prever os pontos explosivos de início de tendência do índice futuro brasileiro.  Com seus parâmetros otimizados pelo histórico de movimentação do ativo, foram configurados para entrar em trades
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
专家
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic IDD
Ebrah Ssali
专家
Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic (IID) 独立运行的一目均衡表 (Ichimoku) 智能交易系统 (EA)，具备自动品种识别功能。可针对外汇、黄金和加密货币动态调整周期、数据缓存和风险参数。内置经纪商分析器 (Broker Profiler) 和直观的入场间隔区域显示。 功能简介 Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic (IID) 是一款独立运行的智能交易系统，它实现了能够自动适应交易品种的一目均衡表 (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) 策略。与使用固定设置的传统 EA 不同，IID 可以自动识别您正在交易的品种，并相应地调整其周期参数。 该 EA 采用完全嵌入式设计——无需安装独立的指标文件。它包含一个经纪商分析器，能够根据实际交易条件调整执行参数；同时在图表上提供直观的入场间隔区域显示，并具备多时区交易时段感知功能。 工作原理 IID 严格做到每根 K 线仅处理一次信号（单根蜡烛内不重复入场），并使用内置的 IchimokuAlert_v13 指标进行信号生成。它会自动检测您的交易品种类型并应用适当的设置： 外汇主要货币对 (Fo
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 14th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
作者的更多信息
Deamonix Gold
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Deamonix Gold is an advanced trading robot designed specifically for the gold market. It is built around an intelligent AI-driven decision system rather than fixed rules. The robot focuses on understanding price behavior, not chasing random movements. It analyzes market structure and trend dynamics with high precision. Deamonix Gold operates exclusively on gold due to its unique and repeatable price behavior. This allows the AI system to model the market more accurately. The core of the robot is
FREE
Nitro Scalp
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Introducing Nitro Scalp the premier institutional grade trading solution engineered specifically for XAUUSD Nitro Scalp represents a significant leap in automated trading technology by combining multi timeframe trend analysis with micro momentum precision. At its core Nitro Scalp is built on a triple layer filtration system designed to eliminate the common pitfalls of automated trading. Unlike standard expert advisors that struggle during market consolidation Nitro Scalp utilizes an advanced AD
FREE
Aixon gold
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Account Balance (USD) Recommended Lot Size Risk Level Trading Style Notes 100 – 300 0.01 Very Low Conservative Ideal for small accounts and testing stability 300 – 700 0.02 Low Conservative Better flexibility with controlled risk 700 – 1,500 0.03 – 0.04 Medium Balanced Suitable for steady growth 1,500 – 3,000 0.05 – 0.07 Medium Balanced Recommended for long-term consistency 3,000 – 5,000+ 0.08 – 0.10 Controlled Professional Designed for experienced traders   AIXION GOLD EA is an intelligent tra
FREE
GoldPrysm
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Goldprysm is an AI-powered Expert Advisor designed for sophisticated traders who want precision, adaptability, and a seamless trading experience in the gold market. Built on a foundation of advanced machine learning algorithms, Goldprysm continuously analyzes market conditions, learning from patterns, volatility shifts, and price behavior to make informed trading decisions. Unlike traditional trading robots, it does not rely on rigid rules or fixed strategies; instead, it adapts to the evolving
FREE
QuantumPulse
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
QuantumPulse is an advanced institutional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. The robot is built using a multi-layer decision framework that combines higher-timeframe trend validation, micro-momentum detection, liquidity protection, and noise suppression, allowing it to operate efficiently in both trending and volatile gold market conditions. Unlike traditional retail Expert Advisors, QuantumPulse does not rely on grid, martingale, or recovery strategies. Each tra
FREE
Gold Emperor AI
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Gold Emperor is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the gold pair (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Technical Specifications of Gold Emperor: Strategy Type: Relies on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify entry and exit points based on market structure and momentum. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid strategies. Timeframe: Works optimally on H1 Risk Management: Every trade is protected by automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. It
FREE
Dravonix AI Gold
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Dravonix Ai Gold signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382479  AI Gold is a next generation intelligent trading system engineered exclusively for the gold market XAUUSD. It is designed for traders who demand precision discipline and institutional level structure. The identity of represents strength resilience and calculated dominance in volatile markets. This system does not chase price. It studies it. It adapts to it. It executes only when probability aligns with structure. AI Gold operat
FREE
Apex Scalper MT5
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Apex Scalper MT5 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业突破交易智能交易系统（EA），旨在以高精度和高速执行捕捉高概率市场机会。 该 EA 采用智能双挂单策略，自动放置 Buy Stop（买入止损挂单）和 Sell Stop（卖出止损挂单），在价格突破关键位置时快速入场。 内置布林带（Bollinger Bands）和 ATR 波动率过滤器，可识别最佳交易环境，有效过滤低质量交易信号。 交易时段过滤功能允许用户仅在指定的市场时段运行 EA，从而提高交易效率和稳定性。 智能挂单管理系统会在确认突破后自动删除相反方向的挂单，降低不必要的市场风险。 多级 Break Even（保本止损）系统会随着盈利增加逐步移动止损位置，帮助锁定已获得的利润。 可选的移动止损（Trailing Stop）功能能够持续跟随盈利交易，尽可能扩大收益空间。 完善的风险管理系统包括止损、止盈、手数验证、保证金检查以及经纪商 Stop Level 保护，确保交易更加安全可靠。 EA 完全兼容 4 位和 5 位报价经纪商，并支持 MetaTrader 5 平台上的所有可交易品种。 经过优化
Professional Scalper AI
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Professional Scalper AI Professional Scalper AI 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易开发的高级 MetaTrader 5（MT5）智能交易系统（Expert Advisor） 。该系统采用智能市场分析和多层信号过滤技术，能够识别高概率交易机会，同时严格执行风险管理策略。 该 EA 具备高速订单执行能力、精准入场逻辑以及对市场变化的自适应能力，旨在实现稳定的交易表现、较低的回撤以及高效的资金管理。整个交易过程完全自动化，无需人工干预。 主要功能 人工智能交易算法 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）优化 高速短线交易策略（Scalping） 高精度入场信号 高级风险管理系统 低回撤设计 智能市场过滤 全自动交易 完全兼容 MetaTrader 5 针对 ECN 和 Raw Spread 账户优化 推荐交易设置 账户资金 推荐手数 推荐杠杆 $100 – $300 0.01 1:500 或更高 $300 – $1,000 0.02 – 0.05 1:500 或更高 $1,000 – $3,000 0.05 – 0.10 1:500 或更高 $3,00
Gold Reign
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
GOLD REIGN MT5 Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GOLD REIGN MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The system is designed around a rule-based trading approach that evaluates market conditions before opening a position rather than continuously entering the market. The objective is not to maximize the number of trades. The objective is to filter market conditions and allow the EA to participate only when the predefined trading conditi
筛选:
无评论
回复评论