Matrix Gold MT5
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.0
- 激活: 5
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" Before backtesting, select the 15-minute" timeframe; this is very important..
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The price will increase by $10 for each single purchase.
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Matrix Gold MT5
Advanced Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5
Matrix Gold MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 15M. Built with advanced trading algorithms, it analyzes market conditions in real time to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.
Developed for traders who value precision, consistency, and automation, Matrix Gold MT5 combines intelligent market analysis with fast execution to deliver reliable trading performance.
Key Features
High-Precision Trading Algorithm
Advanced Market Analysis
Fast Trade Execution
Intelligent Risk Management
Low Drawdown Strategy
Scalping Optimized
Fully Automated 24/7 Trading
Optimized for XAUUSD
Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5
Suitable for Both Small and Large Trading Accounts
Why Choose Matrix Gold MT5?
Matrix Gold MT5 is engineered to focus on quality over quantity. Instead of entering every market movement, it filters trading opportunities to target high-quality setups while maintaining disciplined capital management. The result is a balanced trading approach designed for long-term consistency.
Tagline
Matrix Gold MT5
Precision. Performance. Profit.
Risk Levels
Recommended Broker Conditions
How to Run MATRIX GOLD MT5?
Running MATRIX GOLD MT5 is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below to install the Expert Advisor correctly and prepare it for automatic trading.
Step 1 – Open MetaTrader 5
Launch the MetaTrader 5 platform and log in to your trading account.
Step 2 – Open the Gold Chart
From the Market Watch window, locate the Gold trading symbol provided by your broker (such as XAUUSD), then open a new chart.
Step 3 – Select the Correct Timeframe
Set the chart timeframe to M15 (15 Minutes).
MATRIX GOLD has been optimized to operate on this timeframe for the best trading performance.
Step 4 – Open the Navigator
Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator to display the Navigator panel.
Step 5 – Attach the Expert Advisor
Under Expert Advisors, locate MATRIX GOLD.
Drag and drop the EA onto the Gold (XAUUSD) chart.
Step 6 – Configure the EA
When the settings window appears:
Step 7 – Enable AutoTrading
Click the AutoTrading button at the top of MetaTrader 5 until it turns green.
Once enabled, MATRIX GOLD will begin monitoring the market automatically and execute trades whenever all strategy conditions are met.
You're Ready!
MATRIX GOLD is now successfully installed and ready to trade automatically on the XAUUSD M15 chart.