Sentinel Gold Signals is a free, NON-REPAINTING buy/sell signal indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) - and it works on any symbol and any timeframe. It does one thing, cleanly: a green arrow under a bar for a BUY, a red arrow above a bar for a SELL. Every signal is confirmed on the CLOSE of the bar and never moves, disappears or "repaints" afterwards - what you see in history is exactly what you would have seen live. An on-chart panel shows your LAST 3 SIGNALS (direction, price, and how long ago) at a glance, plus a clear reminder to PROTECT YOUR CAPITAL. PLEASE READ - HONEST BY DESIGN This is a RISKY buy/sell signal indicator. Signals are information, not a promise of profit, and no indicator wins on every trade or in every market. Use them to structure your own decisions, always confirm with your plan, manage your risk, and only risk what you can afford to lose. Nothing here is financial advice. THE LOGIC IS TRANSPARENT A signal needs several things to line up on the same closed bar: an EMA trend (20/50/200), RSI momentum, a breakout of the recent high/low, and enough ATR volatility to avoid dead, choppy markets. All of it is exposed as normal inputs - no hidden black box. It deliberately does NOT contain the private entry logic of my paid Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors; it is its own clean, generic tool. WHY IT IS FREE My way of saying hello. Sentinel Gold Signals is part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban. If you like how I build and how honestly I present things, the full Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors - Guardian, Storm, Sniper, Titan, and the complete four-module "Sentinel Gold Servet" system - are on my profile, each with a verified real-tick backtest and its honest drawdown shown next to the profit. INPUTS (transparent) - Fast / Slow / Trend EMA (20 / 50 / 200), RSI (14), ATR (14), breakout (3), min ATR multiple (0.85) - Show EMA lines (off by default), show optional SL/TP zones (off by default), show BUY/SELL text, show panel - Popup and push alerts on a new signal No configuration needed - attach it to a chart and it works. Tell me here what you'd like the next version to add. - Servet Coban