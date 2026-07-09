Sentinel Gold Signals

5
Sentinel Gold Signals is a free, NON-REPAINTING buy/sell signal indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) - and it works on any symbol and any timeframe. It does one thing, cleanly: a green arrow under a bar for a BUY, a red arrow above a bar for a SELL. Every signal is confirmed on the CLOSE of the bar and never moves, disappears or "repaints" afterwards - what you see in history is exactly what you would have seen live. An on-chart panel shows your LAST 3 SIGNALS (direction, price, and how long ago) at a glance, plus a clear reminder to PROTECT YOUR CAPITAL. PLEASE READ - HONEST BY DESIGN This is a RISKY buy/sell signal indicator. Signals are information, not a promise of profit, and no indicator wins on every trade or in every market. Use them to structure your own decisions, always confirm with your plan, manage your risk, and only risk what you can afford to lose. Nothing here is financial advice. THE LOGIC IS TRANSPARENT A signal needs several things to line up on the same closed bar: an EMA trend (20/50/200), RSI momentum, a breakout of the recent high/low, and enough ATR volatility to avoid dead, choppy markets. All of it is exposed as normal inputs - no hidden black box. It deliberately does NOT contain the private entry logic of my paid Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors; it is its own clean, generic tool. WHY IT IS FREE My way of saying hello. Sentinel Gold Signals is part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban. If you like how I build and how honestly I present things, the full Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors - Guardian, Storm, Sniper, Titan, and the complete four-module "Sentinel Gold Servet" system - are on my profile, each with a verified real-tick backtest and its honest drawdown shown next to the profit. INPUTS (transparent) - Fast / Slow / Trend EMA (20 / 50 / 200), RSI (14), ATR (14), breakout (3), min ATR multiple (0.85) - Show EMA lines (off by default), show optional SL/TP zones (off by default), show BUY/SELL text, show panel - Popup and push alerts on a new signal No configuration needed - attach it to a chart and it works. Tell me here what you'd like the next version to add. - Servet Coban
Отзывы 1
DominikDorner
656
DominikDorner 2026.07.13 14:33 
 

I have tested so many buy/sell indicators but this one is by far the best one. Clean logic, high speed and really good signaly which is the most important point. So I definetly recommed to use this indicator as part of your portfolio! Thank you Servet!

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Sentinel Gold Titan
Servet Coban
Эксперты
SENTINEL GOLD TITAN - ОХОТНИК ЗА КРУПНЫМИ ДВИЖЕНИЯМИ Колосс семейства Sentinel. Titan не гонится за каждым тиком. Он ждёт - иногда несколько дней - и когда золото наконец совершает своё большое движение, наносит удар одной мощной, защищённой позицией. ВАЖНО! После покупки, пожалуйста, напишите мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА - цена повышается на $20 с каждой покупкой. Самые первые покупатели получают самую низкую цену. Ч
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DominikDorner
656
DominikDorner 2026.07.13 14:33 
 

I have tested so many buy/sell indicators but this one is by far the best one. Clean logic, high speed and really good signaly which is the most important point. So I definetly recommed to use this indicator as part of your portfolio! Thank you Servet!

Servet Coban
1426
Ответ разработчика Servet Coban 2026.07.13 15:18
Thx Dominik for ur review and ur honesty!
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