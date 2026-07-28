Gold Advanced
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Gold Advanced
live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386331?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account
Please note: this EA does not use any type of Martingale or doubling-down strategy.
The breakout robot that reads market structure before price even moves.
Forget generic indicators and gut-feel entries. Gold Advanced was built to trade the way a professional trader thinks: mapping the real Fibonacci levels the market actually respects, and firing the entry the exact instant price confirms the breakout — no delay, no hesitation, no emotion.
Why Gold Advanced is different:
While most robots on the market run on rigid, fixed rules, Gold Advanced constantly recalculates price structure, identifying the most relevant swing of the moment and projecting the 7 Fibonacci levels that actually matter. Every confirmed breakout is an opportunity captured automatically — 24 hours a day, with no fatigue, no bias, no human error.
Cutting-edge risk management:
- Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated automatically, proportional to the breakout
- Exclusive trailing system that walks the stop through the Fibonacci levels themselves, locking in profit without choking the trade too early
- Smart break-even, calculated from the real distance between entry and target
- Extra layer of protection with break-even and trailing in monetary value (USD), shielding results in any scenario
- Fixed lot or automatically sized by risk percentage of your balance
- Daily profit target and maximum loss limit — the robot closes everything and protects your capital automatically once the day's goal is reached
Simplicity that delivers results:
No learning curve. No endless optimization. Every parameter is accessible and adjustable directly from the settings panel, ready to adapt to your trading style.
Recommended specifications:
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit: USD 100
- Main asset: XAUUSD (Gold) — compatible with other pairs
Gold Advanced doesn't wait for the market to move before reacting. It identifies where the move is likely to happen — and is already positioned when it does.
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