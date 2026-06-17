Trade Planner Pro

  • 指标
  • Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte

    Martin Alejandro Bamonte

    2.7 (54)
    拥有24年交易经验和14年编程经验，我的职业生涯是一段不断学习的旅程。从年轻时起，我就对如何理解市场这个不可预测的世界充满了好奇……直到我发现，借助技术可以将复杂性转化为精准且实用的工具。
    在职业生涯的每一步，我都在不断提升自己的技能，经历了挑战、失败和成功，这让我深刻理解到，交易不仅仅是数字，它更需要纪律、策略，以及对持续改进的执着追求。我的目标始终明确：为交易者打造能够在任何市场环境中都能自信操作的解决方案。
    28 产品 5 文章
  • 版本: 1.0

Now free. Plan every trade before you click, see your real risk, reward and lot

size right on the chart.


Plan the trade. See the risk. Trade with confidence.


Trade Planner Pro turns any chart into a visual trade-planning workspace. Drag three lines — Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit — and instantly see your risk/reward ratio, the exact lot size for your chosen risk %, the real money you put on the line, the spread cost, and clear warnings before you commit. No more manual lot math, no more guessing your R:R. Everything updates live as you drag the lines.

Visualization and planning tool. It does NOT open, modify or close trades — it helps you decide BEFORE you click. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

📘 Full user manual & guide: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/771674

────────────────────────────────
KEY FEATURES
────────────────────────────────
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines, right on the chart.
• Filled risk (red) and reward (green) zones — see the whole trade at a glance.
• Live R:R ratio, with a warning when it drops below your minimum.
• Automatic lot size for your chosen risk % of balance.
• Real money at risk and potential reward, in your account currency.
• Spread cost included in the numbers.
• Daily risk tracker — warns you when you exceed your max daily risk.
• Smart Stop-Loss suggestions: ATR-based, last swing high/low, or fixed pips.
• One-click Take-Profit targets: 1:1, 1:2, 1:3.
• 5 saveable trade-plan templates.
• Auto-detects direction (BUY/SELL) from where you place the Stop Loss.
• Dark & Light themes, adjustable font, English & Spanish.

────────────────────────────────
HOW TO USE (60 seconds)
────────────────────────────────
1) Attach the indicator to a chart.
2) Drag the Stop Loss line to your stop. Below price = BUY, above price = SELL (auto-detected).
3) Drag the Take Profit line to your target (or use the 1:1 / 1:2 / 1:3 buttons).
4) Drag the Entry line if you want a price other than current.
5) Read the panel — R:R, Lot Size, money risk/reward, spread cost, warnings — adjust until the plan looks right.
6) Place the order yourself using the suggested lot size.

────────────────────────────────
SMART TOOLS
────────────────────────────────
• Smart SL — ATR (volatility), Swing (last structure), Fixed (pips). One click sets the stop; drag to fine-tune.
• Smart TP — 1:1 / 1:2 / 1:3 buttons set the take profit at that reward multiple of your risk.
• Templates — save up to 5 complete plans and recall them with one click.

────────────────────────────────
INPUTS (overview)
────────────────────────────────
Display: Theme · Language · Panel position · Refresh rate · Font scale.
Risk Management: Risk % per trade · Min R:R (warning) · Max daily risk %.
Smart Suggestions: ATR period · ATR multiplier · Swing lookback · Fixed-pips SL.
Default Positions: Default SL / TP distances.
Visual: Show zones · Risk/Reward zone colors.
Chart Style: Hide grid · Apply color scheme.

────────────────────────────────
FAQ
────────────────────────────────
• Lot size looks large/small? It is correct for your Risk % and Entry→SL distance — lower the Risk % or widen the stop.
• It does not place my trade? By design — it is a planner. Use the suggested lot to place the order yourself.
• Panel/lines gone? Click Reset, or remove and re-attach.
• Works on stocks/indices/crypto? Yes — any symbol, any timeframe.


Why I made this free: most blown accounts come from one habit, guessing the lot
size and risking too much on a single trade. Plan first and that stops. And if
you'd rather have the automated side of my work, a robot that trades for you, my
Expert Advisors are on my profile.

Free. If it saves you from one oversized trade it already paid off, and a short
review helps other traders find it.

────────────────────────────────
DISCLAIMER
────────────────────────────────
Trade Planner Pro is an analysis and planning tool. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee results. All trading decisions and orders are made by you. Trading carries a high level of risk.
推荐产品
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
专家
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
EA Agulhada do Didi
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
专家
该智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）旨在通过 Didi Index 指标逻辑，在 MetaTrader 5 平台上实现交易自动化，用于识别市场入场点。 EA 会根据用户设定的规则和参数，在图表上自动执行所有交易操作。 该系统的设计理念是采用清晰、客观的入场与管理逻辑，使交易者能够直观地监控交易执行过程，无需使用任何外部集成或附加库。 主要功能 自动交易 交易基于 Didi Index 指标逻辑自动执行。 可配置交易时间 允许设置 EA 允许交易的时间段，在该时间范围之外不会开启新的交易。 移动止损（Trailing Stop） 止损会根据设定参数自动跟随价格走势。 自动保本（Breakeven） 当满足设定条件时，可自动将止损移动至入场价。 图表信息面板 在图表上显示 EA 的运行信息，便于实时监控交易和系统状态。 兼容性 MetaTrader 5 模拟账户或真实账户 适用于平台支持的所有交易品种 重要说明 本产品仅以编译格式提供，不使用 DLL 调用，不收集用户数据，也不与第三方服务集成，完全符合 MQL5 市场规范。
FREE
Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
Ryan Craig Hughes
指标
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator What This Indicator Does A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly on your MT5 charts. Key Features • Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points • Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes • Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes • Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options • Works o
FREE
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
指标
LT Support Resistance - 100% 自动识别支撑位与阻力位 您是否厌倦了在手动绘制支撑线和阻力线上浪费时间？或者因为总是错过某个关键位置而感到沮丧？LT Support Resistance 的开发正是为了消除这一繁琐的工作，它能同时在多个时间周期（Timeframe）内，自动识别并标注出对您交易资产最具价值的区域。 == 关键位置的智能自动化 == 相比手动绘制线条（既主观又耗时），该指标能够通过分析历史价格，识别出显著的反转点，并绘制出价格“真实”尊重的支撑线与阻力线。为您带来更客观、更高效且基于数据支撑的盘面分析。 == 核心特性 == 100% 自动检测： 无需手动分析，自动识别支撑/阻力 多时间周期 (MTF)： 直接在 M5 图表上直观查看 H1、H4、D1、W1 的关键位置 智能警报： 当价格触及、突破或在某一水平位盘整时发送通知 动态区域： 创建的是“区域”而非简单的“线条”，更加贴合价格行为（Price Action）的真实市场 兼容任何资产： 外汇、指数、股票、加密货币、大宗商品 视觉完全自定义： 颜色、样式、粗细、透明度均可自由配置 == 运
Ichimoku with alert
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
ichimoku indicator with alert; audible alert, email alert, push alert you can enable or disable the settings as you wish When there is a crossing of tenkansen and kijun you will get an alert When there is a cross between Senkouspan A and Senkouspan B you will get an alert Affordable sound settings possibility to modify the parameters of the ichimoku indicator
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
专家
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
专家
BTC Master Pro —— 您值得信赖的比特币纪律化交易伙伴。 全新版本现已集成 OpenAI 人工智能技术 ，在高波动的加密市场环境中，实现更智能的执行与更精准的交易过滤。 本专业级交易机器人专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易而设计，专注于结构化执行、风险暴露控制以及智能化风险管理。 当前价格： $499  →  下一阶段： $699  →  最终价格： $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 基于 OpenAI 的执行过滤系统 最新版本集成 OpenAI 技术，用于实时分析市场环境并过滤低质量或弱势交易信号。 AI 安全层（AI Safety Layer）： 人工智能模块作为交易执行前的第二层审核机制。其功能严格限定为执行过滤工具（而非市场预测工具）。每一笔交易都必须通过结构化逻辑与智能验证流程，以减少不必要的回撤并避免低质量入场。 为什么选择 BTC Master Pro？ 加密货币市场——尤其是比特币——具有高度波动性。情绪化决策往往导致不稳定的交易结果。本系统旨在帮助交易者在快速市场变化中保持结构化、纪律性与
MFI Speed MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT5 的 Crypto_Forex 指标“MFI 速度”，无需重绘。 - 该指标基于物理方程计算。MFI 速度是 MFI 本身的一阶导数。 - Money_Flow_Index (MFI) 是一个技术振荡指标，它利用价格和成交量数据来识别超卖和超买区域。 - MFI 速度非常适合利用动量入场点进行剥头皮操作，使其顺应主趋势方向。 - 建议结合合适的趋势指标使用，例如标准 EMA（如图所示）。 - MFI 速度指标显示 MFI 本身改变方向的速度，非常灵敏。 - 如果 MFI 速度指标的值小于 0：速度为负；如果 MFI 速度指标的值大于 0：速度为正。 - 指标内置移动端和 PC 端警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
专家
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
实用工具
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
True Trendlines MT5
Thoriq Jameel
指标
True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts Overview True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision. Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength paramet
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
专家
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 The free version is available through a referral to Roboforex. Write to TG: https://t.me/eljerbotg Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators u
Prop Session Risk Guard MT5
Brijesh Jaiswal
指标
Prop Session Risk Guard MT5 是一款专为手动交易者设计的基于时段的信号指标，适用于 MetaTrader 5 平台。该工具旨在活跃市场时段提供更清晰的入场和出场指导，并集成风险意识功能。这款专业工具结合确认的买卖箭头、止盈/止损预测、时段过滤器、点差监控以及清晰的图表内仪表板，支持纪律化的交易决策。 核心功能 该指标作为手动交易辅助工具，帮助交易者解读市场状况、过滤低质量设置，并以增强的结构规划交易。它不是自动交易机器人，而是可视化确认工具，仅在适当的时段和风险背景下显示信号，从而实现更具选择性和信息充分的交易决策。 主要功能 买卖信号箭头，用于手动交易确认 基于时段的市場过滤，优化入场时机（亚洲、伦敦、纽约时段） 图表上直接显示止盈和止损的可视化预测 风险感知仪表板，快速视觉评估交易条件 实时点差监控，避免不利执行环境 收盘蜡烛信号确认，减少不稳定或过早信号 兼容外汇货币对、黄金（XAUUSD）、指数及合成工具 专为自营交易员、资金账户用户及纪律严明的零售交易者设计 简洁的图表显示，配备直观易用的设置 完全兼容 MetaTrader 5 平台 目标用户 寻
Symbol1 2Changer MT5
JIHUN NAM
指标
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
Trading Dashboard And Manager for scalping
Martins Navicks
实用工具
MNtradepro 交易面板 – 剥头皮管理器 简短描述 MetaTrader 5 手动交易管理器，具有快速下单、图表上 TP/SL 控制、保本 (Break Even)、点差保护和风险管理工具。 描述 MNtradepro 交易面板是 MetaTrader 5 的手动交易管理器，旨在实现快速执行和从单一图表进行主动交易管理。 该面板允许您使用按钮、快捷键和图表控件打开、管理和保护交易，而无需打开 MT5 的标准订单窗口。 此工具专为手动交易和交易管理而设计。它不会自动开仓，也不会生成交易信号。 主要功能 快速交易执行 一键下市价和挂单，使用预设的手数、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit） 一次操作即可开多仓位 图表上订单控制 直接在图表上修改止盈和止损 可视化移动挂单入口、TP 和 SL 改动即时生效 风险管理 内置风险管理工具，便于手动交易控制 帮助管理仓位大小和风险敞口 保本 (BREAK EVEN) 自动保本功能，可配置触发条件和偏移量 将止损移动到开仓价以保护已开交易 移动止损 (TRAILING STOP) 动态移动止损，可自定义距离和步长 点差
Accumulated total spread per candle
Pavel Golovko
指标
During volatile market conditions brokers tend to increase spread. int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total,                  const int prev_calculated,                  const datetime &time[],                  const double &open[],                  const double &high[],                  const double &low[],                  const double &close[],                  const long &tick_volume[],                  const long &volume[],                  const int &spread[])   {    int spread_array[];   
FREE
StructureMap Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
FREE
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
指标
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
FREE
ZenTrade Manager MT5
Ian Paolo Lumba Castro
实用工具
ZenTrade Manager MT5 Stop Computing. Start Trading. Are you tired of missing perfect entries because you were busy calculating pip distances, lot sizes, or monetary risk? Do you overthink your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, only to watch the market reverse while you're adjusting lines? ZenTrade Manager MT5 removes the mental load of order management, allowing you to focus 100% on what matters: Reading the Market. You handle the high-level analysis and decide when to enter; ZenTrade handles t
Manual Range Support And Resistance MT5
Aleksander Bartosz Wolf
指标
Little useful tool - you manually select range on chart by dragging vertical blue lines and indicator shows support and resistance zones for this range and extends them outside of selected range.  Useful for: * Range trading * Range breakout * Range breakout & retest * Good entry during pullback in trend phase when previous high is retested * Good for scalping on short timeframes * Good for trades on longer timeframes around selected important zones like daily high or low
FREE
LC Trading Sessions
Lucas Albuquerque De Carvalho
指标
LC Trading Sessions is a precision indicator designed to map liquidity windows across major global sessions ( New York, London, and Tokyo ). It is the perfect tool for Day Traders and Scalpers who need to visualize market opens and closes while maintaining a clutter-free chart. What does the indicator do? Automatic Mapping: Plots vertical lines with clear labels identifying the start and end of each session. Future Projection: Displays upcoming session opens, allowing you to plan your trading da
FREE
Smart Funds
Sivakumar A L Mani
专家
Profit return — an Expert Advisor for funds trading ( SFP ). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the fund market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.
Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
FREE
Advanced PolyLines
Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
实用工具
如果您喜欢本产品，请不要忘记留下评论和评分！ Advanced PolyLines 是一款专业的图形工具，简化了直接在图表上创建连接线的过程。您无需绘制多条独立的线，而是可以构建一个单一的连续结构，从而使技术分析更容易，并让您的图表更加整洁有序。 它是为了消除 MetaTrader 5 传统绘图工具 lines 的局限性 & 约束而开发的。借助它，您可以快速创建复杂的图形结构，保持图表井井有条，并极大地方便未来的编辑。无需单独调整多条线，整个结构保持连接，提供更高效的用户体验。 主要功能与优势 极简浮动界面 (UI)： 直接集成到图表中的优雅工具抽屉。通过直观的触控按钮，您只需一键即可激活绘制模式 ()、折叠菜单 () 或清除所有创建的折线 ()。 智能磁力吸附 (Magnetic Snap)： 无需再为了将线与烛台影线对齐而无限放大图表。该工具会自动检测鼠标的临近度，并以手术般的精准度将线“吸附”到烛台的 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）点上。 高级节点移动 (Joint Dragging)： 如果您需要调整结构的顶部或底部，只需拖动连接节点（顶点）即可。连接到
FREE
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
3.67 (3)
专家
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 93 . 介绍Tarnix – 先进的风险控制EA  Tarnix 是一款专为智能风险管理者和公司交易者量身定制的强大专家顾问。它在 EURCHF 上完全自动运行，并以 M30 作为基础图表。只需将EA加载到 一个图表上 ，然后让精确逻辑处理一切。 “配备了跟踪止损逻辑和严格的回撤控制 — Tarnix旨在生存和增长。” 主要特点 基于工作: 它使用混合算法计算高概率反转，该算法融合了RSI背离、自定义分形对称和成交量冲击区。然后通过我的精确过滤器验证入场，避免假信号。 仅需一个图表: 附加到EURCHF，EA内部处理所有逻辑。 符号列表: 与 EURCHF,EURJPY,EURUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURNZD 一起使用 — EA针对这些货币对进行了优化。 手数管理模式: 可以选择固定手数或根据止损使用账户余额的风险基础手数。 战略回撤止损: 当回撤超过您配置的限制（例如
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Breakout scalp PRO
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
专家
Automated breakout trading system with advanced execution filters and built-in risk management. Designed to operate during selected market conditions, combining session control, spread and slippage filtering, and dynamic trade management. Safety First Approach:  This EA does not use grid systems, martingale strategies or other high-risk unlimited recovery strategy. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The strategy is designed to maintain controlled exposu
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
专家
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Smart SR Levels
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
指标
WANT TO AUTOMATE THESE ZONES? Stop waiting for setups! The Smart SR Levels Sniper EA is now live. It reads these exact indicator zones, filters for high-probability "thin" zones , auto-calculates your risk , and targets the next SR levels for Take Profit . It can even scan all your open charts at once! Stop guessing where the market will turn. Let the volatility tell you. Smart SR Levels Sniper EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165191 LogicLadder SR Zones ------------------------
FREE
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
指标
Trading Session Indicator The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart. Features: Visualization of major trading sessions Highlighting of high and low points Display of start and end times for each session Customizable session times User-friendly and efficient Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match speci
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
作者的更多信息
NextCandlePredictor No Repaint
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
NextCandlePredictor 指标 NextCandlePredictor 是一种带有警报的信号指标，不会重绘，不会改变颜色，不会移动，不会消失且没有延迟。它将帮助您识别任何时间框架内的下一个或即将到来的蜡烛的方向。高度推荐用于纽约、伦敦或甚至两者重叠等高波动市场。 主要特征： 时间框架的多功能性： 提供在任何时间框架内快速准确的信号，从 M1 到 H1 及更长时间。 清晰的买入/卖出信号： 使用 ADX 的 DI+ 和 DI- 线生成清晰的买入和卖出信号，确保您做出最佳的交易决策。 直观的可视化： 信号直接显示在图表上，绿色（买入）和红色（卖出）箭头，允许快速和轻松的读取。 可自定义的设置： 根据您的偏好和交易策略调整分析的柱数和警报选项。请根据您希望使用的 TF 查看下面的建议表。 即时和蜡烛收盘时的可选警报： 默认情况下，警报会在满足 ADX 条件的同一蜡烛上发出，确保信号的及时性。您还可以选择在当前蜡烛收盘时接收警报以获得更多确认。 快速性能： 设计为高效运行，理想用于高频操作和快速决策。 不重绘： 一旦信号发出，它将固定在当前蜡烛上，不会移动、改变颜色或消失。 无延
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Candle Probability Scalper 该指标使得剥头皮交易变得简单且100%直观。 Candle Probability Scalper 会让你一目了然地看到买方和卖方的力量百分比数据，以 实时 方式显示在当前K线中。 百分比数据会在每个跳动中更新，因此每秒钟你都可以知道大多数买卖双方的行为，没有任何延迟。这将极大地帮助你确定或确认买方和卖方的力量，以及价格可能的走向。 以下是如何使用的指南： 1. 查看M1时间框中的买方和卖方百分比，并用其他时间框(M5, M15)进行确认： 如果 M1中的买方百分比超过60% ，且M5和M15中的买方百分比与M1一致，也超过60%，这是一个 买入 的好信号。 如果 M1中的卖方百分比超过60% ，且M5和M15中的卖方百分比与M1一致，也超过60%，这是一个 卖出 的好信号。 这确保了动力不仅仅是短暂的，并有助于确认方向的稳定性。 就是这么简单！观察1分钟时间框中的市场主导方，并通过其他时间框来确认信号。 2. 何时退出交易： 保持交易短平快：一旦方向开始减弱或买卖双方的百分比显著下降，就退出市场。记住，这是一种剥头皮交易方式，
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
FREE
Real Spread Monitor Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Now free. Know your real spread, and know exactly what it costs you on every trade. Know your real spread. Know what it costs you. Real Spread Monitor puts the one number most traders ignore right on your chart: the real bid/ask spread, live, and exactly what it costs you per trade. Scalpers and intraday traders lose money to the spread every single day. This tool shows you when the spread is normal, when it is too wide to trade, and how it behaves hour by hour — so you trade with your eyes o
FREE
Pairs and TF Changer
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
厌倦了在多个图表之间切换以监控不同的货币对和时间框架？ Pairs and TF Changer 指标将彻底改变您的交易体验！ 加载所有策略指标后，将 Pairs and TF Changer 添加到图表中。如有必要，您可以调整其位置、颜色或显示的列数！ 主要特点： 无缝集成： 轻松将此指标集成到您的交易策略中。 只需点击一次，即可在单个图表上交易所有货币对和时间框架。 无需切换或打开其他图表。 高度可定制： 在图表上的任何位置调整其位置（上、下、左、右）。 配置显示1行或10行按钮。 自定义颜色以匹配您的交易主题。 使按钮透明以保持图表清晰整洁。 通用兼容性： 兼容所有类型的指标和策略。 支持所有符号，包括外汇、金属、美股、指数、石油、期货和加密货币。 配置参数： UniqueID: "Pairs and TF Changer" 指标的唯一标识符。 ToAddSymbols: "您可以添加任何无空格的符号，以分号 ';' 分隔" 允许您添加要监控的符号。 Symbols: "EURUSD;USDJPY;GBPUSD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD
FREE
ForexInspector Broker X Ray
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
实用工具
Forex Inspector Broker X-Ray See exactly what your broker charges, and how it compares, in one clean panel on your chart. ForexInspector Broker X-Ray reads your live account conditions and shows them in a professional tabbed panel: real spread, true cost per lot (spread plus commission), swaps in money, leverage, margin, execution type, stop-out, ping and a 0 to 10 broker score. It also shows how your broker ranks against the community on forexinspector.com. 100% FREE  •  It never trades  •  It
FREE
MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
"MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" 指标旨在快速提供全面的市场视图，允许您在单个图表上监控多达60个货币对（多模式）或在所有时间框架中查看您交易的货币对（简单模式）。 主要优点: 全面监控: 允许在单个图表上一目了然地实时监控所有所需的货币对。 节省时间: 避免了在图表之间切换的需要，实时查看每个货币对的行为。 趋势分析: 非常适合趋势交易者，允许您查看更高的时间框架以在做出决策前确认趋势。 极端定制化: 根据您的具体需求调整指标的每个方面。 极端定制化: 高度可配置的指标参数: 符号和时间框架: 允许配置多达60个不同的符号。 每个符号可以有自己的时间框架（例如，M1，M5，M15，M30，H1，H4，D1，W1，MN1）。 显示模式: 简单模式: 配置具有特定时间框架的单个图表。 多模式: 配置具有不同符号和时间框架的多个图表。 颜色配置: 可定制的看涨和看跌蜡烛颜色。 蜡烛灯芯的颜色。 价格刻度的颜色。 缩放和定位: 基于价格范围和ATR的图表自动缩放。 使用像素参数定位图表。 图表布局的行数和列数。 列与列之间的间距和行与行之间的间距。 图
FREE
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
专家
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading 专为 XAUUSD 打造的高频（HFT）智能交易系统（EA） ，现已支持 MT4 和 MT5 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737 以下是每个账户的 investor（只读）登录信息： MetaTrader 4 • 账户： 12754297 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • 账户： 52904796 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 无论您从较小的资金还是较大的资金起步，Aurum Apex 都能自动适应：当您追求速度时，它会激进地复利增长；当您想要稳健时，它会以极小的回撤平稳前行。油门始终掌握在您手中。 要求 账户类型： 仅限 RAW 或 ECN。不支持 micro、mini、cent 或 standard 账户！！ 账户类型 -  MT5： 必须为 HEDGING（对冲）模式。
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
指标
"Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag" 是市场上唯一一个在拖动到任何图表上时，无需加载任何模板或其他指标就能自动加载所有必要指标的指标。它会自动配置图表，使其看起来与提供的图像完全相同。此指标保证没有重绘或延迟的信号，因此非常适合在所有货币对和时间框架（TF）上进行剥头皮交易策略。 功能 自动加载指标 ：当您将指标拖动到任何图表上时，所有附加的必要指标都会自动加载，并且图表会根据预设的偏好进行配置。不过，如果您愿意，可以从设置中更改参数。 图表可视化 ：调整图表属性以增强可视化效果，包括使用日本蜡烛和特定颜色的多头和空头蜡烛。可以根据需要修改背景和蜡烛的颜色。 信号生成 ：使用两个移动平均线之间的差异以及RSI与其EMA的交叉来生成买入和卖出信号，并在图表上用箭头表示。 趋势可视化 ：根据快速和慢速移动平均线的比较显示当前市场趋势（多头、空头或中性）。 点差可视化 ：在图表上显示当前货币对的点差，以便您选择点差较低的货币对。开仓前请务必检查。 用于信号的指标 简单移动平均线（SMA） ：用于计算快速和慢速移动平均线之间的差异。这些移动平均线不会重绘，因为
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
指标
"Breakout Buy-Sell" 指标旨在根据不同市场交易时段（东京、伦敦和纽约）的价格突破，识别并突出潜在的买卖机会。该指标帮助交易者清晰地可视化买卖区域，以及止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。 使用策略 该指标可以按以下方式使用： 初始设置 ：选择交易时段并调整 GMT 偏移。 市场可视化 ：观察每个交易时段开始时绘制的突破箱。这些箱子表示该期间的最高点和最低点。 买卖信号 ：价格突破箱子的最高点被认为是买入信号。价格突破最低点被认为是卖出信号。 风险管理 ：使用 TP1、TP2、TP3 和 SL 水平来管理头寸。TP 水平设计用于不同的利润目标，而 SL 确保对不利走势的保护。 应用策略 为了最大限度地利用此指标，建议采用以下策略： 伦敦时段 ：选择伦敦时段，并根据您的经纪商位置调整 GMT 偏移。 目标设置 ：根据当前市场波动性定义 TP 和 SL，或允许每个货币对的特定建议。 主动监控 ：观察突破箱，等待市场条件下的买入或卖出信号。 警报管理 ：设置警报，当价格达到关键水平时通知您，这样就不需要不断监控图表。 外部参数说明 Margin ：在突破水平上添加的点数空间，以建
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA 主要功能： 为GBPUSD在M15时间框架优化： 专为GBPUSD货币对在15分钟图表上设计和测试。 最低推荐账户余额： 要求最低账户余额为1000美元，以确保低回撤。 适合的点差： 最好使用低点差或ECN账户，以最大化盈利。 风险管理： 包括通过将指数手数功能设置为1.0来禁用该功能的选项，根据您的交易需求进行调整。 可定制参数： 提供一系列可调整参数，允许用户根据自己的交易风格和风险承受能力定制EA。 GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA参数解释 MM（资金管理开关） 描述： 一个用于启用或禁用资金管理功能的开关。 选项： 否： 禁用资金管理。 是： 启用资金管理。 MMType 描述： 指定使用的资金管理类型。 选项： 否： 禁用资金管理。 是： 启用资金管理。 UseAdd 描述： 用于启用或禁用额外交易仓位的布尔参数。 选项： 是： 允许多个交易仓位。 否： 只允许一个交易仓位。 LotExponent 描述： 用于计算手数的指数值。 示例： 1.5 备注： 将其设置为1.0表示禁用指数手数功能，所有交易使用相同的手数。 Slip
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
MTFMA（多时间框架移动平均线）指标在不同的时间框架上使用多条移动平均线（MA）提供买卖信号（不会重绘），显示在主图表的独立窗口中。它既多功能又易于解读，适用于小时间框架的剥头皮交易和大时间框架的长期交易。 为什么是多时间框架？ 术语多时间框架指的是指标使用和组合多个时间框架数据的能力。MTFMA基于四条可配置的移动平均线（MAs）计算并显示信号。每条MA可以调整不同的周期、计算方法和价格类型，使交易者能够在一个图表上看到短期和长期趋势的组合。 关键点： 多功能性：适用于任何时间框架，从几分钟到几个月，适用于剥头皮交易和长期交易。 不重绘：一旦生成信号（向上或向下箭头），它不会改变颜色，允许交易者依靠生成的信号做出交易决策。 易于解读：买卖信号在下方指标中清晰显示为绿色和红色箭头，消除了复杂分析的需要。 可配置性：用户可以调整移动平均线的参数以适应他们的具体交易策略。 增强策略： 为了实现安全的入场，建议等待所有四条EMA变为相同颜色。最佳入场是在所有四条EMA变色的第一根或第二根蜡烛上进行。 只有在与区间突破相一致时，您可以在4根甚至5根蜡烛后打开您的头寸。我想强调，只有在出现明确
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
GoTrend 多时间框架指标 "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" 指标是交易员寻求快速高效地评估不同时间框架内货币对整体和具体趋势的必备工具。 此指标允许交易员一目了然地获得市场方向的清晰全面视图，优化决策过程并提高其交易策略的有效性。 主要特点: 多时间框架分析: 此指标提供六个不同时间框架的详尽分析：M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 和 D1，使交易员能够了解每个时间段的趋势。 集成技术指标: 此指标使用五个可靠的技术指标：RSI, SAR, MA, MACD 和 ADX，以确定每个时间框架的趋势方向。 清晰直观的可视化: 信号显示在主图表的选定角落，使用直观的符号和颜色。这使得交易员能够一目了然地评估市场情况。 组合信号: 除了每个指标的单个信号外，"GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" 还提供一个组合信号，总结该货币对的整体市场趋势。 交易优势: 快速清晰的趋势概览: 使用此指标，交易员可以快速清晰地看到多个时间框架内的趋势方向，这对于做出知情且及时的决策至关重要。 优化进出场点: 不同时间框架内的买卖信号帮助交易员优化进出场点，增加交易成
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
Gold Vertex EA is a reliable and stable option for those looking to automate their trading in the gold market. With a robust system based on one of the most effective indicators and a solid trend-following strategy, Gold Vertex EA is a powerful tool for traders who want precise, worry-free trading. Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 4 Supported Instruments : Specifically developed and configured for Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Account Type : ECN or low spread Minimum Deposit Recommended : $100 Tim
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
Inferno Signals EA 旨在利用市场的重大波动，运行在稳健的 M30 时间框架上。 它非常适合那些希望以较少的初始资金开始的用户，最低只需每对 100 美元，具有自动资金管理功能，包括动态手数调整和安全措施，如止损（SL）。 凭借低回撤和专注于捕捉最佳机会的策略，Inferno Signals EA 旨在在确保投资安全的前提下最大化收益。该 EA 避免过度交易，仅在特定区域开仓，能够检测到强劲趋势的延续和可能的反转点。当价格处于最佳区域时，Inferno Signals EA 将采取行动并持续进行交易，而当没有明确的机会时，它将暂停操作。 EA 操作： EA 使用挂单方式，如 Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop，这些挂单将相应地变成买单或卖单，并始终通过止损 (SL) 进行保护。 默认设置适用于大多数环境。然而，根据账户类型（推荐使用 ECN 或 Zero Spread 账户），可能需要调整“Distance”参数（默认设置为 21）。根据经纪商和滑点情况，可能需要将其增加到 51。例如，这一调整需要每位交易者根据他们的账户特性和交易的货币对进行测试。 EA 包含最
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
命中率顶部底部信号 命中率顶部底部信号 命中率顶部底部信号 提供了一种完全创新的方法。 它非常适合那些希望预先评估信号在特定 TP-SL 下的表现以及在哪些货币对/时间框架（TF）中效果最佳的人。 命中率顶部底部信号 策略是 任何交易员和任何交易类型 的重要工具，因为它不仅发出 精确且不重绘的信号 ，明确指示何时交易以及交易方向，而且还 详细记录每个货币对和时间框架的命中率 ，并预设止盈（TP）和止损（SL）。 这使得能够提前知道信号的有效性比率 ，对于良好的风险管理和精确的交易至关重要。 该策略的独特之处在于它专注于在波动的反转点进行检测，而不是在整个行情中，这使得信号的发出频率比传统的顶部底部信号更高，专注于 市场每一个重要波动的关键时刻。 这种以百分比显示 信号历史效果与SL/TP比率结合的能力 使得这项策略成为安全交易的最佳选择，让交易员能够基于数据做出决策。 依靠一个不仅清晰直接而且历史记录良好的信号，我们正在使用市场上最好的策略之一。 如何使用该系统进行交易？ 打开多个货币对并在每个货币对上加载指标。现在，分析每个货币对，以确定哪些货币对和时间框架（TF）信号效果
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
在每天的市场开始时， Flashpoints Breakout 将使用前一天的数据（最高价、最低价和收盘价）来审查枢轴、支撑和阻力位，以计算两个突破水平（看涨和看跌）。 这样一来，您可以在早上第一时间获得新的入场水平以及止盈 (TP) 和止损 (SL) 值，从而在无需额外计算的情况下下达买入止损或卖出止损挂单。 通过 Flashpoints Breakout ，您每天可以根据预期的突破水平下达 1 或 2 笔买入止损单和 1 或 2 笔卖出止损单，以确保不遗漏任何机会。 查看顶部的数据面板并下达订单 —— 1 或 2 笔买单和 1 或 2 笔卖单。在面板中，您会找到精确的入场值、SL 和 TP，以及图表上对应这些值的线条（参见图像）。 1. 买入操作 (BUY): 入场 1 "BUY" ==> 在买入区域: 订单 1: 买入止损在买入区域。 止损 (SL): 卖出区域。 止盈 (TP): 突破高点。 入场 2 "BUY" ==> 在突破高点: 订单 2: 买入止损在突破高点。 SL: 买入区域。 TP: 目标。 2. 卖出操作 (SELL): 入场 1 "SELL" ==> 在卖出
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
指标
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
EUROGEDDON EA – 无与伦比的稳定性与风险控制 EUROGEDDON EA 是一款 自适应智能 全自动交易机器人，专为小账户稳健增长而设计，确保始终保持对账户资金的全面控制。 使用 每 $200 对应 0.01 手 的低风险策略，它在运行过程中实现了极低的回撤，同时展现出卓越的性能 —— 值得你亲自验证。 下载演示版本并亲自体验。 不要只看回测结果，试试我们频道中提供的演示账户，看看它在真实市场中的表现。 即使在重大经济新闻期间也能稳定运行 EA 的逻辑不会受到高影响力的基本面事件影响。它可以在高波动期间持续运行而不被打乱。 自适应智能 （这正是它能在新闻期间稳定运行的关键） 虽然 EA 预设了入场间距和止盈点位，但它并不总是严格遵守这些参数。 在常规市场环境下它会执行设定值，但一旦检测到由新闻或其他因素引发的 高波动情况 ，它就会 实时调整策略 。 它可以在已有交易的情况下，动态修改入场间距和止盈点，从而降低风险，保护账户资金，避免过度暴露。 无需再担心新闻时段！ EUROGEDDON 会自动检测市场波动并进行调整， 你无需手动干预 。
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
ZeroLag TrendCandle — 实时蜡烛图着色与信号系统（无重绘） ZeroLag TrendCandle 是一款 实时趋势检测工具 ，基于先进的 Williams 百分比范围指标（WPR）进行 无重绘的蜡烛图着色 。它通过动态颜色系统高亮显示趋势变化、动量转换和潜在反转， 帮助交易者通过清晰直观的图表立即识别当前市场方向，如图所示。只需一眼，即可清楚识别主导动量及其强度。 核心功能： 无重绘 无重绘， 无后绘 ， 信号不消失 ， 实时交易中无虚假警报 — 请参阅下方技术说明。    图表上显示的内容不会改变。 实时信号检测（零延迟） 信号在当前蜡烛图收盘后立即生成——无延迟，无重新计算。确保您始终响应经过确认的市场变化，而不是滞后的信号。 支持所有交易品种与周期 完全兼容以下资产类型： 外汇货币对（主要、副对、冷门对） 商品（黄金、白银、原油） 指数（如 S&P500、纳斯达克、DAX、富时等） 加密货币（如比特币、以太坊，取决于您的经纪商） 期货与差价合约（CFD） 股票（如您的经纪商支持） 所有时间周期（从 M1 至 MN） 蜡烛颜色逻辑说明
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Candle Fusion Pro — 蜡烛图形态识别 + 趋势过滤器 + 动量过滤器（无重绘） 检测强大的蜡烛图形态，并通过实时趋势与动量分析确认其强度。 Candle Fusion Pro 是一款为依赖 价格行为精度 、趋势结构和 多重确认 的交易者而打造的终极可视化工具。 核心功能 基于形态的入场 ：检测超过 10 种高级日式蜡烛图形态 ，包括： 流星形态（级别 2、3、4） 看涨/看跌吞没 晨星 / 晚星 十字星与十字星形态 锤子线（级别 2、3、4） 刺透线和乌云盖顶 无重绘、无延迟 ：箭头和形态标签仅在蜡烛收盘时绘制， 不会随行情变化而改变 。 实时确认 ： 趋势过滤器 （根据时间周期自动调整） RSI 强度标签 ：颜色显示（绿色 <30，橙色，中性，红色 >70） ADX 动量过滤器 ：显示趋势延续或震荡状态（阈值为 25）： 强趋势 = 趋势延续 ， 弱趋势 = 横盘震荡 可视化优势 ： 箭头偏移和文字大小根据时间周期自动调整 整洁界面，趋势方向、RSI、ADX 一目了然 可选图表配色增强视觉聚焦 智能提醒 ： 可按图形单独启用或关闭提醒 支持总开关控制所有提醒
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
ClearView Trend Finder — 你看得有多清晰？ 你是否觉得图表太混乱？太多指标、信号冲突和复杂的线条，反而让分析更加困难？ ClearView Trend Finder 完全消除了这些视觉干扰，让你专注于真正重要的部分： 清晰的趋势 。 该系统将图表转化为干净、精准的视图，绝不重绘或修改。 每根K线都经过过滤，仅显示市场的主导方向。这不是普通的蜡烛图，而是专为消除噪音、突出真实趋势而设计的。在图表右上角，标签会清楚地显示当前主趋势是上涨（ UPTREND ）还是下跌（ DOWNTREND ），无需猜测或解释。 如你所见，一切都非常直观： 无需费力，无需猜测，无需困惑 。在后台，指标执行复杂计算，让你以清晰、直接的方式进行交易。 非常适合初学者，在图表上加载后，呈现效果与示例图一致。对于重视简洁操作的交易者来说，也是理想的工具：无多余元素，无复杂系统，关键信息始终可见。 如何使用？ ClearView Trend Finder 适用于初学者和资深交易者，可根据交易风格灵活应用。 针对初学者或波段交易者： 推荐的做法是 跟随图表右上角显示的趋势方向进行交易 。这样
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading 专为 XAUUSD 打造的高频（HFT）智能交易系统（EA） ，现已支持 MT4 和 MT5 MT4 版本：   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 以下是每个账户的 investor（只读）登录信息： MetaTrader 4 • 账户： 12754297 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • 账户： 52904796 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 无论您从较小的资金还是较大的资金起步，Aurum Apex 都能自动适应：当您追求速度时，它会激进地复利增长；当您想要稳健时，它会以极小的回撤平稳前行。油门始终掌握在您手中。 要求 账户类型： 仅限 RAW 或 ECN。不支持 micro、mini、cent 或 standard 账户！！ 账户类型 -  MT5： 必须为 HEDGING（对冲）模式
筛选:
无评论
回复评论