CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO

  • 指标
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager 在  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • 黎巴嫩
    • 1827
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 产品 1 信号
  • 版本: 1.77
  • 更新: 2 六月 2026
  • 激活: 5
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO

Institutional Smart Money & Exhaustion Indicator for MT5

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO is an advanced institutional-grade volume and momentum analysis indicator designed for traders seeking deeper market insight beyond traditional indicators.

Built with a proprietary Trend Memory Engine, the indicator combines smart volume analysis, momentum pressure detection, climax exhaustion logic, and scout signal technology to identify high-probability market conditions with exceptional visual clarity.

The system is specially optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • BTCUSD (Crypto)

  • Forex Major Pairs

  • Indices

  • Synthetic Markets

Key Features

Institutional Volume Intelligence

Analyze real-time buying and selling pressure using advanced volume imbalance calculations and directional momentum detection.

Trend Memory Engine

The indicator continuously tracks recent market behavior to improve trend continuation analysis and reduce noisy signals.

Climax Exhaustion Detection

Detect potential market exhaustion zones where aggressive buying or selling pressure may be nearing completion.

Scout Entry Signals

Early scout signals help identify possible institutional positioning before major market expansion occurs.

Smart Momentum Analysis

Combines candle spread, momentum force, and directional pressure to filter weak market conditions.

Professional On-Chart Visualization

Clear circles, labels, and directional alerts positioned intelligently above and below candles for easy chart interpretation.

Push Notifications & Alerts

Receive instant notifications for:

  • Scout Buy/Sell

  • Climax Exhaustion

  • Trend Pressure Changes

Optimized for Modern Trading

Designed for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading across multiple timeframes.

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

Recommended Instruments

  • XAUUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • NASDAQ

  • US30

Main Benefits

  • Detect potential reversals earlier

  • Identify institutional pressure zones

  • Reduce false momentum entries

  • Improve market timing

  • Enhance trend confirmation

  • Visualize exhaustion conditions clearly

Indicator Components

  • Volume Intelligence Engine

  • Trend Memory Logic

  • Climax Exhaustion Detection

  • Scout Signal Engine

  • Momentum Pressure Analysis

  • Institutional Signal Filters

Important Notes

This indicator does not repaint closed candles.

For best performance, use proper risk management and combine with your trading strategy and market structure analysis.

Version

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO v1.41 Institutional Edition

Developed by CasperIT


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Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
指标
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Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Arrow Micro Scalper 是一款专为剥头皮和短期交易而设计的指标，可集成到任何图表和金融工具（货币、加密货币、股票、金属）中。 在她的工作中，她使用波浪分析和趋势方向过滤器。建议在从 M1 到 H4 的时间范围内使用。 如何使用指标。 该指标包含 2 个用于更改设置的外部参数，其余参数已默认配置。 大箭头表示趋势方向的变化，蓝色箭头表示下降趋势的开始，粉红色箭头表示上升趋势的开始。 “ Only trending direction ”参数启用和禁用使用内部趋势的模式，提供使用您自己的趋势或不使用趋势的机会，并且还启用/禁用仅根据趋势显示趋势箭头和信号箭头。 小信号箭头，该指标最重要的对象，粉色代表“买入”交易，蓝色代表“卖出”交易。 “ Smoothing ”参数决定信号箭头出现的时间，操作范围为 7 到 25，为时间范围 M1-M5 选择大值，为 M15-H1 选择中值，为 H4 - D1 选择小值。 趋势箭头和开始信号箭头有警报。 指标不会重新绘制。
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
指标
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
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指标
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5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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指标
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指标
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SMC Intraday Formula
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5 (21)
指标
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M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
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Entry Points Pro for MT5
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4.51 (148)
指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
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Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
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CasperIT Surfer Wave Rider
Imad Saadeh
专家
Surfer Wave Rider is designed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The Expert Advisor manages directional baskets through a controlled six-layer recovery structure. It uses fixed minimum price spacing for the first recovery entry and requires confirmed PSAR and RSI reversal conditions for later recovery decisions. The strategy includes an internal Rainbow corridor for the reserved final recovery layer. This layer is not released by distance alone. It requires the configured marke
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
专家
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager Precision Breakout Sniper for XAUUSD & Fast Markets CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager is a professional semi-automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precision entries, strong momentum confirmation, and intelligent automated trade management. You select your preferred lot size and arm the sniper. From that moment, the EA continuously monitors the market and only executes trades when all institutional-grade filters align. The EA is speciall
CasperIT F22 Raptor
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT F22 Raptor Adaptive Institutional Trading System for Gold & Crypto Markets CasperIT F22 Raptor is a professional multi-layer trading system developed for traders who want intelligent automation with strong capital protection. The EA combines adaptive market analysis, basket management, recovery intelligence and institutional-style risk control into one integrated trading framework. Designed for both Forex and Crypto markets, the system dynamically adapts to different market conditions w
CasperIT Trade Manager Professional
Imad Saadeh
5 (1)
实用工具
**CasperIT Trade Manager Professional** CasperIT Trade Manager Professional is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders open, protect, monitor, and manage trades directly from the chart panel. The product is designed for traders who enter trades manually and want better control over risk, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and position management. **Main Advantages** - Clean professional chart panel - One-click BUY and SELL buttons - Close all managed trades from the
CasperIT Max Floating DD
Imad Saadeh
5 (3)
指标
Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5 Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart. The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred. Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual
FREE
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Overview CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals is a simple and powerful trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify potential market reversals and trend continuation opportunities. 100% NO REPAINT! The indicator automatically classifies market conditions into three easy-to-understand signal types: Reversal Signals Strong Trend Signals Weak Trend Signals This allows traders to quickly recognize when a new trend may be starting and when an existing trend i
FREE
CasperIT M Trade Manager
Imad Saadeh
5 (1)
实用工具
CasperIT Manual Trade Manager MT5 FREE CasperIT Manual Trade Manager is a free trading utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders open positions, control risk, and protect profitable trades from a compact chart panel. The utility does not generate automatic entry signals or promise profits. You remain in control of every trade. Main Features - One-click **BUY** and **SELL** buttons - Automatic risk-based lot calculation - ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit - Break-even protection aft
FREE
CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5
Imad Saadeh
实用工具
CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 is an account-risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor drawdown, review open exposure, receive warnings, and apply optional protection actions when configured limits are reached. The utility does not open trades or promise trading results. It is designed to support disciplined risk management for personal accounts and evaluation accounts. Main Advantages Monitor daily and overall account drawdown in real time. Use fi
FREE
CasperIT NewsRadar Bias MarketHours
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT News Radar + Bias Scanner + Market Hours Free Professional Market Intelligence Dashboard for MT5 CasperIT News Radar + Bias Scanner + Market Hours Free is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly understand market conditions directly from the chart. The indicator combines: Market Bias Detection ADX Trend Strength Analysis Trading Session Monitoring Economic News Display Professional Dashboard Interface All information is displayed inside a c
FREE
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 Institutional Hybrid Recovery EA for XAUUSD CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional XAUUSD trading system built for MetaTrader 5, designed around controlled recovery logic, adaptive basket management, intelligent execution filtering, and institutional-style risk compression. The EA was specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and focuses on maintaining controlled drawdown behavior while allowing consistent structured recovery during volatil
CasperIT Trade Info UltraLight MT5
Imad Saadeh
指标
Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 is a modern and lightweight performance dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to monitor trading results clearly and efficiently directly from the chart. The indicator displays detailed daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly trading statistics in a clean and professional interface without slowing down the platform. It is optimized for low resource usage and suitable for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, a
FREE
CasperIT MTF TrendMatrix PRO
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT MTF TrendMatrix PRO Short Description Multi-timeframe trend matrix indicator with closed-bar chart signals, confidence filtering, continuation cooldowns and a historical signal report. Full Description CasperIT MTF Trend Matrix PRO is a chart-window indicator for MetaTrader 5. It summarizes trend conditions across multiple timeframes and displays the result in a compact panel. The indicator evaluates EMA alignment, RSI behavior, MACD momentum, price structure, ADX trend phase and ATR ma
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Professional
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO is a clean chart indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and continuation strength using PSAR and RSI logic. The indicator displays clear BUY and SELL signal dots directly on the chart, with optional signal wording and a professional dashboard panel. The dashboard shows the current trend, last signal, RSI strength, reversal statistics, strong signal count, recent dot activity, and a mult
CasperIT Z Score Intelligence
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence MT5 CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence is a professional market stretch indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Z-Score analysis to measure how far price has stretched from its statistical mean and presents the result through a clean institutional dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders identify overbought, oversold, stretched, and extreme market conditions. It does not open trades. It provides market context, probability guidance, regime classification, and v
CasperIT Gold Quant Pro MT5
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Z-Score Gold Stochastic MA EA is an advanced XAUUSD trading system that combines Stochastic MA signal detection with institutional-grade Z-Score market stretch analysis, capital preservation controls, and adaptive profit protection. The EA is optimized for XAUUSD M30 and includes intelligent session filtering, previous-candle midpoint profit trailing, soft Z-Score risk balancing, and drawdown protection mechanisms designed to improve consistency during changing market conditions. Key Fe
CasperIT Hybrid Scalper Pro
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro MT5 CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro is a professional trading assistant and semi-automated Expert Advisor developed for traders seeking institutional-grade market analysis and disciplined trade execution. The EA combines trend strength analysis, multi-timeframe confirmation, volatility assessment, and intelligent trade management into a compact trading dashboard. The system is designed to identify high-quality market conditions while avoiding low-probability
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