CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5

  • 实用工具
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager 在  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • 黎巴嫩
    • 1827
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 产品 1 信号
  • 版本: 1.0

CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5

CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 is an account-risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor drawdown, review open exposure, receive warnings, and apply optional protection actions when configured limits are reached.

The utility does not open trades or promise trading results. It is designed to support disciplined risk management for personal accounts and evaluation accounts.

Main Advantages

  • Monitor daily and overall account drawdown in real time.
  • Use fixed starting values or trailing high-watermark calculations.
  • Estimate the potential loss if open stop losses are reached.
  • Detect positions that do not have a stop loss.
  • Receive early warnings before a risk limit is reached.
  • Apply optional automatic protection actions.
  • Keep the risk lock active after a terminal restart.
  • Monitor the whole account or selected symbols and Magic Numbers.
  • View important information in a clear professional panel.

Dashboard Information

The panel displays:

  • Current daily drawdown and limit usage.
  • Current overall drawdown and limit usage.
  • Projected open risk based on stop losses.
  • Positions without a stop loss.
  • Floating profit or loss.
  • Equity, balance, and free margin.
  • Daily realized profit or loss.
  • Open position count, total lots, and trades opened today.
  • Active monitoring scope and next daily reset time.
  • Current state: SAFE, WATCH, CRITICAL, or LOCKED.

Protection Modes

  • Alert Only: sends warnings without closing trades.
  • Close Positions: closes positions within the selected scope after a configured limit is breached.
  • Close Positions and Delete Orders: closes scoped positions and removes scoped pending orders after a breach.

The panel also includes a two-click CLOSE EXPOSURE button for deliberate emergency position closing and an optional UNLOCK button.

Important Notes

  • Start with Alert Only mode on a demo account.
  • Configure the daily reset hour according to your broker server time.
  • Automatic actions require Algo Trading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
  • Filters apply to exposure monitoring and protection actions. Account equity drawdown remains account-wide.
  • Daily realized P/L and the daily trade count are account-wide.
  • Different evaluation providers use different drawdown rules. Configure the inputs according to your own requirements.
  • Test your settings carefully before using automatic protection on a live account.

Input Parameters

Account Drawdown Limits

  • InpInitialBalance — Starting balance used for overall drawdown calculations. Set to 0 to use the current account balance when the utility initializes its saved state.
  • InpDailyLossLimitPercent — Maximum permitted daily drawdown percentage.
  • InpOverallLossLimitPercent — Maximum permitted overall drawdown percentage.
  • InpDailyReference — Daily drawdown reference: starting value or trailing high watermark.
  • InpOverallReference — Overall drawdown reference: starting value or trailing high watermark.
  • InpDailyResetHourServer — Daily reset hour using broker server time, from 0 to 23.
  • InpResetSavedStateOnLoad — Clears stored anchors and locks when the utility loads. Return this to false after resetting.
  • InpWarningUsagePercent — Usage level that activates a warning state.
  • InpCriticalUsagePercent — Usage level that activates a critical state.

Open Exposure Guard

  • InpEnableOpenRiskGuard — Enables projected stop-loss exposure monitoring.
  • InpMaxOpenRiskPercent — Maximum permitted projected open risk as a percentage of balance.
  • InpRequireStopLoss — Displays positions that do not have a stop loss.
  • InpEnforceMissingStopLoss — Activates a risk lock if a scoped position has no stop loss.
  • InpMaxOpenPositions — Maximum scoped open positions. Set to 0 to disable this limit.
  • InpMaxTotalLots — Maximum scoped total lot size. Set to 0 to disable this limit.
  • InpMaxTradesPerDay — Maximum trades opened during the current risk day. Set to 0 to disable this limit.

Protection Actions

  • InpProtectionAction — Select Alert Only, Close Positions, or Close Positions and Delete Orders.
  • InpAllowManualUnlock — Enables the panel unlock button.
  • InpMaxDeviationPoints — Maximum permitted deviation in points when closing positions.

Scope

  • InpFilterByMagic — Monitors and manages only positions and orders matching the selected Magic Number.
  • InpMagicNumber — Magic Number used when the Magic Number filter is enabled.
  • InpFilterBySymbol — Monitors and manages only the selected symbol.
  • InpSymbol — Symbol used by the symbol filter. Leave empty to use the current chart symbol.

Alerts

  • InpPopupAlerts — Enables terminal popup alerts.
  • InpPushNotifications — Enables MetaQuotes mobile push notifications.
  • InpEmailAlerts — Enables email alerts configured in MetaTrader 5.
  • InpSoundAlerts — Enables sound alerts.
  • InpAlertSound — Sound file used for alerts.
  • InpAlertCooldownSeconds — Minimum delay between repeated alerts.

Panel

  • InpUpdateSeconds — Panel refresh interval in seconds.
  • InpCorner — Chart corner used for panel placement.
  • InpX — Horizontal panel position.
  • InpY — Vertical panel position.
  • InpBgColor — Main panel background color.
  • InpCardColor — Dashboard card background color.
  • InpFrameColor — Panel frame color.
  • InpTextColor — Main text color.
  • InpMutedColor — Secondary text color.
  • InpGoodColor — Safe-state color.
  • InpWarnColor — Warning-state color.
  • InpBadColor — Critical and locked-state color.

Recommended First Setup

  1. Attach CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 to one chart.
  2. Select Alert Only mode.
  3. Set the correct broker-server daily reset hour.
  4. Configure your daily and overall drawdown limits.
  5. Test alerts and calculations on a demo account.
  6. Enable an automatic protection mode only after confirming the settings.
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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Dilwyn Tng
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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