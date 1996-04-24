Confluence Edge Indicator

Confluence Edge Indicator is a powerful all-in-one technical analysis tool designed to provide a complete multi-timeframe view of market conditions. It removes the need for multiple chart indicators by combining proven trading methodologies into a single, clean, intuitive dashboard.

Built for traders who rely on confluence, this indicator delivers real-time analysis using price action, volume, momentum, market structure, and algorithmic scoring concepts. It is designed to provide non-repainting signals and help traders identify high-probability market opportunities with greater confidence.

🌟 Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

Monitor market conditions across up to 7 customizable timeframes simultaneously. Quickly identify higher timeframe alignment without switching between multiple charts.

Monitor market conditions across up to 7 customizable timeframes simultaneously. Quickly identify higher timeframe alignment without switching between multiple charts. Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Automatically identifies and displays important market structures, including: BOS (Break of Structure) CHoCH (Change of Character) CISD (Change in State of Delivery - Bullish & Bearish)

Automatically identifies and displays important market structures, including: Advanced Market Trend Algorithm

Determines whether the market is BULLISH , BEARISH , or RANGING using a two-factor analysis model: EMA Alignment: Evaluates the relationship between the 50, 100, and 200 Exponential Moving Averages. Price Action Structure: Analyzes swing formations to identify Higher Highs/Higher Lows (HH/HL) or Lower Highs/Lower Lows (LH/LL).

Determines whether the market is , , or using a two-factor analysis model: Golden Zone Fibonacci Analysis

Automatically calculates and displays the key 0.618 - 0.786 Fibonacci retracement zone from the current market structure, highlighting potential reaction areas.

Automatically calculates and displays the key 0.618 - 0.786 Fibonacci retracement zone from the current market structure, highlighting potential reaction areas. Momentum & Volume Confirmation

Uses RSI and relative volume analysis (current volume compared to average volume) to validate price movements and improve signal quality.

Uses RSI and relative volume analysis (current volume compared to average volume) to validate price movements and improve signal quality. Dynamic Support & Resistance

Automatically plots important high and low price levels based on the selected lookback period, helping traders identify targets and invalidation zones.

Automatically plots important high and low price levels based on the selected lookback period, helping traders identify targets and invalidation zones. Confluence Scoring System

Combines multiple market factors across timeframes to generate a simplified dashboard signal: +1 = Bullish / Buy Bias -1 = Bearish / Sell Bias 0 = Neutral

Combines multiple market factors across timeframes to generate a simplified dashboard signal:

🛠️ How To Use

Analyze the Dashboard

Look for timeframe alignment. Higher probability setups often occur when multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction. Confirm Market Direction

Align trades with the displayed market trend. Avoid trading against the trend unless targeting a confirmed reversal from a major level. Wait for Price Retracement

Look for price to return to important areas such as the Golden Zone or dynamic Support & Resistance levels. Confirm Market Structure

Wait for a lower timeframe CHoCH or CISD confirmation inside your area of interest before entering a trade.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

Timeframe Setup: Configure up to 7 individual timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1.

Configure up to 7 individual timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Indicator Lookback: Defines the number of historical candles used for Support/Resistance and Golden Zone calculations.

Defines the number of historical candles used for Support/Resistance and Golden Zone calculations. RSI Period: Controls the Relative Strength Index calculation period.

Controls the Relative Strength Index calculation period. Volume Moving Average Period: Determines the period used for average volume calculations.

Determines the period used for average volume calculations. Minimum Conditions For Signal: Sets the number of required confluence factors needed before generating Buy or Sell signals.

Sets the number of required confluence factors needed before generating Buy or Sell signals. SMC Pivot Length: Defines the number of bars used for identifying swing highs and swing lows.

Defines the number of bars used for identifying swing highs and swing lows. Enable SMC: Allows Smart Money Concept chart overlays to be enabled or disabled.

Allows Smart Money Concept chart overlays to be enabled or disabled. Dashboard Customization: Adjust colors, fonts, position, and X/Y offsets to match your preferred chart layout.

⚠️ Important Notes