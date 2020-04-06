Aura Gold Scalper X
- Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
- 版本: 4.0
- 激活: 5
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes.
Key Features:
Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades
Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing
No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability
One trade at a time for precise control and reduced drawdown
Fully compatible with ECN brokers and low-spread accounts
Easy-to-use inputs for quick optimization
Recommended Settings:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5/M15
Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lots)
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Backtested with 99% modeling quality showing excellent Profit Factor and low Drawdown. Regular free updates and dedicated support for all buyers!