LIMITED TIME OFFER: 70% OFF For The First 10 Copies!

Only 6 licenses left at the promo price of $99. Next price: $149. Final retail price: $349. Secure your copy before the price increases!

FRANKY GOLD MT4 is an institutional-grade hybrid expert advisor engineered specifically for smart Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pair trading. The EA flawlessly bridges the gap between two market conditions: overextended counter-trend reversals ("Archangel" algorithm) and structural impulse trend-following ("Angel" algorithm).

THREE BUILT-IN STRATEGIC PRESETS (TRIPLE-PRESET CONTROL)

Skip the tedious hours of Strategy Tester optimization. The expert advisor comes hardcoded with three mathematically distinct risk-to-reward profiles:





1. CONSERVATIVE (Low Exposure — Tailored for capital preservation)

• Grid Step: Massive protective spacing to absorb long, volatile gold swings.

• Lot Multiplier: Ultra-gentle coefficient to minimize margin pressure.

• Take Profit: Generous target for structural recovery exits.





2. BALANCED (Optimal Risk/Reward — Out-of-the-box factory mode)

• Grid Step: Tight distance to maximize consolidation profit collection.

• Lot Multiplier: Balanced multiplier for rapid grid closing speeds.

• Take Profit: Efficient target for swift market exits.





3. AGGRESSIVE (High-yield account compounding & scalping)

• Grid Step: High-frequency spacing optimized for rapid flat scalping.

• Lot Multiplier: Powerful compounding coefficient to wipe out drawdowns on micro-retracements.

• Take Profit: Quick-strike target for instant profit locks.





ADVANCED INTERACTIVE SMART PANEL (GUI OVERVIEW)

Franky Gold comes equipped with a high-end graphical user interface (GUI) designed to bring absolute transparency to your trading. No more hidden parameters:





• AI "Emotions Engine" (Animated Eyes): The EA title features an animated face that morphs based on your account health. Under safe trading conditions, it blinks playfully (o_O -> O_o). If account drawdown exceeds 50% of your maximum allowed limit, it shifts into warning mode (O_O -> o_o). If the maximum drawdown limit is hit, the eyes change to a critical emergency state (x_X).

• Market Phase Tracker: The panel prints the current structural phase of the market (TRENDING vs. FLAT) based on real-time ADX mathematical index data.

• H4 Trend Tracker: A live indicator displaying TREND BUY / TREND SELL based on the macro market structure.

• Smart Spread Guard: Displays your broker's current spread side-by-side with your maximum allowed filter (e.g., SPREAD: 45 / 30). If a spread spike occurs during news or roll-overs, the text flashes RED and locks out new trades.

• Live Technical Indicator Feed: Outputs real-time numbers for RSI, Stochastic, ATR, and Daily Range proximity percentage variables.





ONE-CLICK EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TOOLS:

• RECOVERY Button ("Basket Drying"): Clicking this button instantly switches the EA to "dry" mode—it completely halts new grid cycles while safely managing current positions to a breakeven exit. State is recorded into the terminal's global variables to survive VPS reboots.

• CLOSE ALL PAIRS Button (Emergency Flush): Instantly forces the liquidation of all open trades on the current symbol. It features a built-in safety prompt MessageBox ("Close all?"), ensuring no accidental clicks can ruin your equity.





PREMIUM SOURCE-CODE ENGINEERING HIGHLIGHTS:





1. Dynamic ADX-Driven Overlap Protocol (Volatility Defense)

When the order basket reaches a pre-defined level (InpOverlapMin), Franky Gold activates its advanced mitigation engine. It pairs the oldest (drawdown) order with the newest (profitable) order to close them out together. If the market becomes overheated, the EA automatically scales down the overlap target profit to breakeven ($0.01), cutting account exposure at the very first market pullback!





2. Mathematically Weighted Volume-Average Take Profit (Smart-TP)

As new grid tiers are added, the UpdateTP module dynamically recalculates the exact volume-weighted average entry price of the entire basket on a millisecond scale, automatically setting a uniform Take-Profit level (InpCustomTP).





3. Institutional Margin Guard (Zero 134-Error Engine)

Before sending any order to the broker's server, the EA pre-calculates the account margin using the AccountFreeMarginCheck protocol. If your account is running out of available margin, the EA will automatically compress the lot sizing to 0.01 or temporarily skip the trade.





SPECIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS:

• Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

• Timeframe: Any (Internal trend logic scans H4, H1, and M15 simultaneously).

• Minimum Deposit: From $100 (for Cent accounts) / From $1000 (for Standard ECN).





YOUR PURCHASE INCLUDES:

1. Lifetime Unlimited License with up to 5 Activations.

2. Verified .set files.

3. Free lifetime software updates.





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