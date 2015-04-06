Franky Gold MT4

LIMITED TIME OFFER: 70% OFF For The First 10 Copies!
Only 6 licenses left at the promo price of $99. Next price: $149. Final retail price: $349. Secure your copy before the price increases!

 FRANKY GOLD MT4 is an institutional-grade hybrid expert advisor engineered specifically for smart Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pair trading. The EA flawlessly bridges the gap between two market conditions: overextended counter-trend reversals ("Archangel" algorithm) and structural impulse trend-following ("Angel" algorithm). 

 THREE BUILT-IN STRATEGIC PRESETS (TRIPLE-PRESET CONTROL)
Skip the tedious hours of  Strategy Tester optimization. The expert advisor comes hardcoded with three mathematically distinct risk-to-reward profiles:

1.  CONSERVATIVE (Low Exposure — Tailored for capital preservation)
• Grid Step: Massive protective spacing to absorb long, volatile gold swings.
• Lot Multiplier: Ultra-gentle  coefficient to minimize margin pressure.
• Take Profit: Generous  target for structural recovery exits.

2.  BALANCED (Optimal Risk/Reward — Out-of-the-box factory mode)
• Grid Step: Tight distance to maximize consolidation profit collection.
• Lot Multiplier: Balanced multiplier for rapid grid closing speeds.
• Take Profit: Efficient target for swift market exits.

3.  AGGRESSIVE (High-yield account compounding & scalping)
• Grid Step: High-frequency spacing optimized for rapid flat scalping.
• Lot Multiplier: Powerful compounding coefficient to wipe out drawdowns on micro-retracements.
• Take Profit: Quick-strike target for instant profit locks.

 ADVANCED INTERACTIVE SMART PANEL (GUI OVERVIEW)
Franky Gold comes equipped with a high-end graphical user interface (GUI) designed to bring absolute transparency to your trading. No more hidden parameters:

• AI "Emotions Engine" (Animated Eyes): The EA title features an animated face that morphs based on your account health. Under safe trading conditions, it blinks playfully (o_O -> O_o). If account drawdown exceeds 50% of your maximum allowed limit, it shifts into warning mode (O_O -> o_o). If the maximum drawdown limit is hit, the eyes change to a critical emergency state (x_X).
• Market Phase Tracker: The panel prints the current structural phase of the market (TRENDING vs. FLAT) based on real-time ADX mathematical index data.
• H4 Trend Tracker: A live indicator displaying TREND BUY / TREND SELL based on the macro market structure.
• Smart Spread Guard: Displays your broker's current spread side-by-side with your maximum allowed filter (e.g., SPREAD: 45 / 30). If a spread spike occurs during news or roll-overs, the text flashes RED and locks out new trades.
• Live Technical Indicator Feed: Outputs real-time numbers for RSI, Stochastic, ATR, and Daily Range proximity percentage variables.

ONE-CLICK EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TOOLS:
• RECOVERY Button ("Basket Drying"): Clicking this button instantly switches the EA to "dry" mode—it completely halts new grid cycles while safely managing current positions to a breakeven exit. State is recorded into the terminal's global variables to survive VPS reboots.
• CLOSE ALL PAIRS Button (Emergency Flush): Instantly forces the liquidation of all open trades on the current symbol. It features a built-in safety prompt MessageBox ("Close all?"), ensuring no accidental clicks can ruin your equity.

 PREMIUM SOURCE-CODE ENGINEERING HIGHLIGHTS:

1. Dynamic ADX-Driven Overlap Protocol (Volatility Defense)
When the order basket reaches a pre-defined level (InpOverlapMin), Franky Gold activates its advanced mitigation engine. It pairs the oldest (drawdown) order with the newest (profitable) order to close them out together. If the market becomes overheated, the EA automatically scales down the overlap target profit to breakeven ($0.01), cutting account exposure at the very first market pullback!

2. Mathematically Weighted Volume-Average Take Profit (Smart-TP)
As new grid tiers are added, the UpdateTP module dynamically recalculates the exact volume-weighted average entry price of the entire basket on a millisecond scale, automatically setting a uniform Take-Profit level (InpCustomTP).

3. Institutional Margin Guard (Zero 134-Error Engine)
Before sending any order to the broker's server, the EA pre-calculates the account margin using the AccountFreeMarginCheck protocol. If your account is running out of available margin, the EA will automatically compress the lot sizing to 0.01 or temporarily skip the trade.

 SPECIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS:
• Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
• Timeframe: Any (Internal trend logic scans H4, H1, and M15 simultaneously).
• Minimum Deposit: From $100 (for Cent accounts) / From $1000 (for Standard ECN).

 YOUR PURCHASE INCLUDES:
1. Lifetime Unlimited License with up to 5 Activations.
2. Verified .set files.
3. Free lifetime software updates.

 Send me a private message right now—I am online and ready to assist you!

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XGen Scalper MT4 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
专家
MULTI SNIPER EA 是一款精准的自动交易系统，在 MT4 平台上的准确率高达 90% 左右。 这款盈利丰厚的剥头皮 EA 无疑是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一。   No grid! No martingale! 它是独家产品，仅在本 MQL5 网站提供。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件：   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - 实现了复利方法和剥头皮交易技术。 - 系统会根据市场波动自动设置动态止损。 - EA 默认具有自动（手数计算）风险管理功能，并提供固定手数选项。 - 可调整交易入场敏感度参数。 - 周末无交易缺口。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度可达 1 分钟。 - 内置点差显示。 - 机器人具有盈亏平衡功能。 - 账户杠杆：1:30 至 1:2000 范围内任意选择。 - 最推荐的货币对是 GBPCAD 和 GBPAUD - 相应的 Set_files 可在“评论”部分找到。 - 不存在任何危险的马丁格尔/网格策略。每笔订单都有自己的止损位，以保护账户安全。 - 运行时间：EA 会根据设置中的时间过滤器，从美国交易时段结束
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个   仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护   ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 399 美元的价格有效期至 2 月 15 日，之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。（最终价格为 999 美元） 购买   Vortex Turbo   智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得   我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权   ，该系统可关联到您选择的   三个交易账户    （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件   https://www.mql5.com/en/users
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  nb: mt5 is a mirror EA; Early days the brain started learning  Gold does not forgive the ordinary.   It hunts stops. It shifts character overnight. It rewards only those who can think faster than the market itself. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was engineered for one purpose only: to survive and thrive where most Expert Advisors eventually fail — in the brutal, high-volatility world of
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
专家
AI 游戏规则改变者——多对平均+对冲系统（智能方向扩展） 版本：完美交互式用户界面 - MT4（已打补丁） 开发者：CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N 交易是赌博吗？如果你承认外汇和资本市场与高风险赌博如出一辙——财富可能在瞬间暴涨或暴跌，那么答案无疑是肯定的。这一现实引发了无休止的争论：有人将其视为结构化的商业活动，并对其风险进行计算；然而，统计数据显示，超过95%的交易者都面临着毁灭性的损失，而只有区区5%——通常是顶尖的基金经理——能够持续盈利。为什么会将交易与赌博联系起来？从法律角度来看，由于交易基于全球金融数据，因此它不属于赌博，但波动性、杠杆和衍生品使其与高风险赌博有着惊人的相似之处。价格波动难以预测，长期预测失效，数月积累的利润也可能在一夜之间化为乌有。 颠覆游戏规则的理念：如果交易是赌博，那就明智地接受它。通过同时激活多达 20 个货币对，互补的价格模式可以创造出远胜于单一货币对的稳定平衡点。核心原则是什么？更多的数据意味着更高的获胜概率。 多对策略的优势 降低单一货币对风险：不依赖
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TrendMaster Ultra MT5
Andrei Telegin
指标
Trend Master Ultra MT5 — Intelligent Trend Filter Trend Master Ultra   is a professional-grade trading system designed to separate real market trends from deceptive noise. Unlike standard arrow indicators, it doesn't just react to price spikes—it validates every signal using a built-in multi-stage filtration engine. Advanced Signal Filtering The core of TrendMaster Ultra combines the power of three legendary indicators to ensure high-probability entries: ADX (Trend Strength):   Automatically fi
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TrendMaster Alert Pro
Andrei Telegin
5 (1)
专家
TrendMaster Pro Alert: Your Professional Manual Trading Station Stop chasing the market and start leading it.   TrendMaster Pro Alert   is an interactive trading dashboard designed to simplify complex analysis and execute flawless trades. Key Features of TrendMaster Pro: Multi-Tier Trend Control:   Stay on the right side of the market by monitoring M15, H1, and H4 trends simultaneously. No more trading against the major flow. Advanced Filter Suite:   A powerful blend of ADX (momentum), RSI, and
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Trend Master Ultra
Andrei Telegin
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TrendMaster Ultra: Professional SMC & Indicator Hybrid TrendMaster Ultra is a high-tech, hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 4 that bridges the gap between classic technical indicators and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). The tool eliminates market noise and focuses purely on trend-following pullbacks, making it an invaluable asset for professional manual traders. By calculating data directly from live market volatility, it dynamically reacts to changing conditions, providing precise reversal targe
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Smart Horizon MT4
Andrei Telegin
5 (1)
专家
Smart Horizon MT4 Expert Advisor Description Smart Horizon MT4 is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) utilizing a grid algorithm combined with preliminary entry point filtering. Unlike classic grid systems, this EA initiates a trading cycle only when specific market conditions are confirmed by a set of technical indicators, which aims to reduce overall drawdown. Key Features Triple Entry Filter: Trading cycles are opened based on the combined readings of the RSI, Stochastic, and ADX in
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SMC Alpha Oracle
Andrei Telegin
指标
SMC Alpha Oracle PRO is a professional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform, fully automating chart разметка based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology. The indicator detects market structure shifts, institutional supply/demand areas, and liquidity pools strictly utilizing mathematical Price Action algorithms. Key Analytical Modules and Logic Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH): Tracks Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) based on customized Swing Hig
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Horizon Gold MT4
Andrei Telegin
专家
Horizon Gold — Smart Adaptation for Consistent Growth Horizon Gold is a high-tech hybrid trading engine specifically designed to master Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. Unlike standard grid EAs, Horizon Gold uses adaptive intelligence to detect market regimes in real-time. What makes Horizon Gold stand out? Smart Regime: Automatically toggles between Trend and Flat strategies based on volatility. ️ Partial Close (Drying): An advanced recovery algorithm that clears old losing orders
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TrendMaster EURUSD
Andrei Telegin
5 (1)
专家
TrendMaster EUR/USD — Liquidity Hunter for Major Sessions(Demo versia) TrendMaster EUR/USD   is a high-precision trading EA specifically engineered to exploit the volatility of the EUR/USD pair. Unlike "universal" bots, this expert advisor is fine-tuned to the liquidity patterns of the London and New York session crossovers, where the real institutional moves happen. Key Strategy Features: EUR/USD Optimized:   The algorithm is hard-coded with liquidity filters specifically for the Euro's beh
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Medern Zone SR
Andrei Telegin
指标
Modern Zone SR Pro — The Ultimate MTF Level Analytics Terminal Stop trading blind! Most support and resistance indicators clutter your chart with useless lines.   Modern Zone SR Pro   uses a smart filtration engine to show you only the levels that actually matter right now. Why Modern Zone SR Pro? Smart MTF Engine:   Display powerful levels from H4 or Daily timeframes while trading on M15. Stay aligned with the "big boys." Power Analytics:   The indicator calculates the "Strength" of each zone
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TradeFlow SR Analytics Pro
Andrei Telegin
指标
TradeFlow SR Analytics Pro   is a high-performance analytical tool designed to automate the identification of key Support and Resistance (S/R) levels combined with market flow dynamics. The indicator pinpoints zones where institutional liquidity is concentrated and visualizes them instantly on your chart. Key Features: Smart SR Zones:   Automatically plots significant price levels based on historical volatility and volume clusters. Flow Momentum Filter:   Built-in logic to distinguish between g
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