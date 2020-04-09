Simple Manual Trading Panel

This is a simple Trade Manager Panel with a clean UI.
Features include:

Movable GUI Panel, with changeable background color.
Lot Size setting, with 2 decimals (If broker supports it).
Stop Loss setting.
Take Profit 1 in either Points or Percent.
Take Profit 2 in either Points or Percent.
Take Profit 3 as either close trade or as Trailing Stop Loss.
Auto-Break Even when TP1 is hit.
Auto-Stop Loss moved to TP1 when TP2 is hit. 
Auto-Stop Loss moved to TP2 when TP3 is hit.
Auto (Pair-TF-Direction) or manuel comments for trade entries.
Panic "Close all trades" button. Works on all trades with the same Magic number.
Shows time to bar close on the chart timeframe.
