Simple Manual Trading Panel

This is a simple Trade Manager Panel with a clean UI.

Features include:





Movable GUI Panel, with changeable background color.

Lot Size setting, with 2 decimals (If broker supports it).

Stop Loss setting.

Take Profit 1 in either Points or Percent.

Take Profit 2 in either Points or Percent.

Take Profit 3 as either close trade or as Trailing Stop Loss.

Auto-Break Even when TP1 is hit.

Auto-Stop Loss moved to TP1 when TP2 is hit.

Auto-Stop Loss moved to TP2 when TP3 is hit.

Auto (Pair-TF-Direction) or manuel comments for trade entries.

Panic "Close all trades" button. Works on all trades with the same Magic number.

Shows time to bar close on the chart timeframe.