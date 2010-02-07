AI Impulse Scalping Trade MT5

AI Impulse Scalper Trade:

This is an automated advisor implementing a scalping strategy based on price impulses, using an artificial neural network to filter signals and manage risks.

Core idea: to capture sharp, strong price movements (impulses), but only enter a trade when the neural network confirms that the signal resembles successful impulses from the past.

Imagine a cold‑blooded professional sitting next to you. They never sleep, never get tired, never feel anxious—they just observe and wait.

The moment the price makes a sharp surge, they instantly open a trade—precisely, calculatedly, and without any emotions.

That’s exactly what AI Impulse Scalping Trade is.

It trades on impulses—it catches those very moments when the market takes off. But it does not blindly follow the price; instead, it analyzes:

how strong the impulse is;

whether it resembles successful impulses from the past;

whether there is sufficient volume behind the movement;

whether the signal is not a false one.

How it works:

The advisor monitors key levels of price velocity.

It detects a breakout—a sharp exit of the price beyond the boundary of an adjusted price range.

The neural network verifies the signal across hundreds of parameters: it evaluates the candlestick, price step, price speed, time gap between prices, volatility, and correlation with other assets.

If all conditions align, it opens a position with clearly defined, dynamic stop‑loss and take‑profit levels.

An AI stop filter is built in: it manages stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing stop, adjusting the correct number of pips for a rapidly changing economy.

It manages the trade: moves it to breakeven and activates the trailing stop.

What you get:

emotion‑free trading—only logic and mathematics;

instant entries—the advisor will not miss an impulse;

protection against false entries—the neural network filters out noise;

flexibility—you can adjust the risk management settings.

The advisor does not use strategies with an elevated risk of depleting the deposit, such as Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other strategies involving lot increases.

The advisor monitors anomalies in volume, volatility, price step, price speed, time gaps between prices, and many other factors.

Recommended pair/timeframe: XAUUSD / H1, BTCUSD / H1, ETHUSD / H1

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

Requirements and recommendations



Low spreads are the most important factor when choosing a broker.

We recommend using a VPS with a low ping to your broker.

Supported leverage ranges from 1:100 to 1:500. ( Recommended leverage is 1:500 )

The minimum recommended balance for an Expert Advisor is $100.

Your PC's/VPS processor shouldn't be overloaded with other programs or Expert Advisors (otherwise, the Expert Advisor won't be able to process all the ticks, which is detrimental to the Expert Advisor).

If you use multiple Expert Advisors on a single account, be sure to ensure that each Expert Advisor has a different Magic Number.

We recommend using a separate account and the MT4/5 terminal so that one Expert Advisor can work on one account, which will ensure that trading operations are executed quickly and there are no delays in the MT4/5 trading flow.

XAUUSD H1, BTC USD H1, ETHUSD H1

Show_Info_Panel — display the information panel.

— display the information panel. AI_Info_Panel — additional information panel.

Save_Date_Every_Minutes — save price rate data every few minutes.





EA Comment — expert advisor comment.

Magic — magic number (order identifier).

Slippage — slippage (the difference between expected and executed trade price).

Order Type — trade type: buy / sell.





Use_AI_Spread_Adaptation — enable automatic adjustment of the Max Spread parameter.

Max Spread — manual setting of the maximum spread (average over 10 ticks) to remove pending orders.

disable trade if spread high — pause trading for N minutes if the spread exceeds the maximum allowed spread.





Use_Adaptive_Stops — enable adaptive stop‑loss, take‑profit, breakeven, and trailing stop.

Multi_Adaptive_Stops — multiplier for adaptive stop levels.

Bars_Back — number of prior bars used to calculate adaptive stops.

Count_Every_Bar — calculate for every bar in the context of adaptive stops.





Peak_Correction — pending order correction: by average spread, by dynamic values, or by fixed pips.

Peak_Correction_Buy_Stop / Peak_Correction_Sell_Stop — correction of a buy stop / sell stop pending order.





Fixed_Lot — fixed lot size.

Custom_balance — custom balance (margin) used to calculate risk in money management (MM).

Use RiskMM — activate risk‑based money management.

Percentage Risk — percentage of risk per trade.





Take_Profit — take‑profit level (profit target).

Stop Loss — stop‑loss level (loss limit).

Breakeven Stop — breakeven stop (move stop to break‑even zone).

Breakeven Step — step size for moving to break‑even.

Trailing Start — trailing start (initiate automatic stop movement).

Trailing Stop — trailing stop (dynamic stop following the price).

Trailing Step — trailing step (distance from current price).





setting up for Impulse Trading — settings for impulse trading strategy.

Percent_or_Points__1_Step_Price_Bar[0]/[1] — percent or pips from dynamic price to set a pending order (on current or previous bar).

— percent or pips from dynamic price to set a pending order (on current or previous bar).

Percent_or_Points__Deviations_Bars — percent deviation from dynamic price used to open a pending order.

— percent deviation from dynamic price used to open a pending order.

Bars (0 or 1) — place a pending order on the current (0) or previous (1) bar.

— place a pending order on the current (0) or previous (1) bar.

Bars Delete Order Signal 1/2 — delete a pending order based on signal 1 / 2 (depending on bars passed).

Factor Price 1.1 / 2.0 / 1.1 — price strength factor (multiplier for price level calculation).

Correction StopLoss / Take Profit — adjust stop‑loss and take‑profit levels after a pending order is triggered.

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss — include average spread when calculating take‑profit, stop‑loss, breakeven, and trailing levels.

Width_Text — font size.

Select Font Text — font.

Trading within a week:

Monday — trade on Monday;

Tuesday — trade on Tuesday;

Wednesday — trade on Wednesday;

Thursday — trade on Thursday;

Friday — trade on Friday;

Saturday — trade on Saturday;

Sunday — trade on Sunday;

Trading intraday:

Use time — when true, trading goes by time;

GMT Mode — manual setting;

Every_Day_Start/End — time (hh:mm);

Shutdown on Friday:

Use time — when set to true, trading goes by time;

Disable_in_Friday — time of ending work on Friday (hh:mm).

