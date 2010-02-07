AI Impulse Scalping Trade MT5

AI Impulse Scalper Trade:

This is an automated advisor implementing a scalping strategy based on price impulses, using an artificial neural network to filter signals and manage risks.

Core idea: to capture sharp, strong price movements (impulses), but only enter a trade when the neural network confirms that the signal resembles successful impulses from the past.

Imagine a cold‑blooded professional sitting next to you. They never sleep, never get tired, never feel anxious—they just observe and wait.

The moment the price makes a sharp surge, they instantly open a trade—precisely, calculatedly, and without any emotions.

That’s exactly what AI Impulse Scalping Trade is.

It trades on impulses—it catches those very moments when the market takes off. But it does not blindly follow the price; instead, it analyzes:

  • how strong the impulse is;

  • whether it resembles successful impulses from the past;

  • whether there is sufficient volume behind the movement;

  • whether the signal is not a false one.

How it works:

  • The advisor monitors key levels of price velocity.

  • It detects a breakout—a sharp exit of the price beyond the boundary of an adjusted price range.

  • The neural network verifies the signal across hundreds of parameters: it evaluates the candlestick, price step, price speed, time gap between prices, volatility, and correlation with other assets.

  • If all conditions align, it opens a position with clearly defined, dynamic stop‑loss and take‑profit levels.

  • An AI stop filter is built in: it manages stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing stop, adjusting the correct number of pips for a rapidly changing economy.

  • It manages the trade: moves it to breakeven and activates the trailing stop.

What you get:

  • emotion‑free trading—only logic and mathematics;

  • instant entries—the advisor will not miss an impulse;

  • protection against false entries—the neural network filters out noise;

  • flexibility—you can adjust the risk management settings.

  • The advisor does not use strategies with an elevated risk of depleting the deposit, such as Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other strategies involving lot increases.

  • The advisor monitors anomalies in volume, volatility, price step, price speed, time gaps between prices, and many other factors.

    For more information, please contact us via private message or in the mql5 group.

    THERE ARE ONLY 10 OUT OF 10 COPIES LEFT AT A PRICE OF 170 USD!

    AFTER THAT, THE PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO 280 USD.

    Recommended pair/timeframe: XAUUSD / H1, BTCUSD / H1ETHUSD / H1

    The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

    МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161759

    Requirements and recommendations

    • Low spreads are the most important factor when choosing a broker.
    • We recommend using a VPS with a low ping to your broker.
    • Supported leverage ranges from 1:100 to 1:500. ( Recommended leverage is 1:500 )
    • The minimum recommended balance for an Expert Advisor is $100.
    • Your PC's/VPS processor shouldn't be overloaded with other programs or Expert Advisors (otherwise, the Expert Advisor won't be able to process all the ticks, which is detrimental to the Expert Advisor).
    • If you use multiple Expert Advisors on a single account, be sure to ensure that each Expert Advisor has a different Magic Number.

    • We recommend using a separate account and the MT4/5 terminal so that one Expert Advisor can work on one account, which will ensure that trading operations are executed quickly and there are no delays in the MT4/5 trading flow.

    • Download the set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161758/comments#comment_58948565

        Pairs:
        • XAUUSD H1, BTCUSD H1ETHUSD H1
        Parameters:
        • Show_Info_Panel — display the information panel.

        • AI_Info_Panel — additional information panel.

        • Save_Date_Every_Minutes — save price rate data every few minutes.


        • EA Comment — expert advisor comment.

        • Magic — magic number (order identifier).

        • Slippage — slippage (the difference between expected and executed trade price).

        • Order Type — trade type: buy / sell.


        • Use_AI_Spread_Adaptation — enable automatic adjustment of the Max Spread parameter.

        • Max Spread — manual setting of the maximum spread (average over 10 ticks) to remove pending orders.

        • disable trade if spread high — pause trading for N minutes if the spread exceeds the maximum allowed spread.


        • Use_Adaptive_Stops — enable adaptive stop‑loss, take‑profit, breakeven, and trailing stop.

        • Multi_Adaptive_Stops — multiplier for adaptive stop levels.

        • Bars_Back — number of prior bars used to calculate adaptive stops.

        • Count_Every_Bar — calculate for every bar in the context of adaptive stops.


        • Peak_Correction — pending order correction: by average spread, by dynamic values, or by fixed pips.

        • Peak_Correction_Buy_Stop / Peak_Correction_Sell_Stop — correction of a buy stop / sell stop pending order.


        • Fixed_Lot — fixed lot size.

        • Custom_balance — custom balance (margin) used to calculate risk in money management (MM).

        • Use RiskMM — activate risk‑based money management.

        • Percentage Risk — percentage of risk per trade.


        • Take_Profit — take‑profit level (profit target).

        • Stop Loss — stop‑loss level (loss limit).

        • Breakeven Stop — breakeven stop (move stop to break‑even zone).

        • Breakeven Step — step size for moving to break‑even.

        • Trailing Start — trailing start (initiate automatic stop movement).

        • Trailing Stop — trailing stop (dynamic stop following the price).

        • Trailing Step — trailing step (distance from current price).


        • setting up for Impulse Trading — settings for impulse trading strategy.

          • Percent_or_Points__1_Step_Price_Bar[0]/[1] — percent or pips from dynamic price to set a pending order (on current or previous bar).
          • Percent_or_Points__Deviations_Bars — percent deviation from dynamic price used to open a pending order.
          • Bars (0 or 1) — place a pending order on the current (0) or previous (1) bar.
          • Bars Delete Order Signal 1/2 — delete a pending order based on signal 1 / 2 (depending on bars passed).

        • Factor Price 1.1 / 2.0 / 1.1 — price strength factor (multiplier for price level calculation).

        • Correction StopLoss / Take Profit — adjust stop‑loss and take‑profit levels after a pending order is triggered.

        • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss — include average spread when calculating take‑profit, stop‑loss, breakeven, and trailing levels.

          • Width_Text — font size.

          • Select Font Text — font.

          Trading within a week:

          • Monday — trade on Monday;

          • Tuesday — trade on Tuesday;

          • Wednesday — trade on Wednesday;

          • Thursday — trade on Thursday;

          • Friday — trade on Friday;

          • Saturday — trade on Saturday;

          • Sunday — trade on Sunday;

          Trading intraday:

          • Use time — when true, trading goes by time;

          • GMT Mode — manual setting;

          • Every_Day_Start/End — time (hh:mm);

          Shutdown on Friday:

          • Use time — when set to true, trading goes by time;

          • Disable_in_Friday — time of ending work on Friday (hh:mm).

          ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


          추천 제품
          PairsTrading MT5
          Evgenii Kuznetsov
          Experts
          The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
          Golden Voyage
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Experts
          Golden Voyage MT5 is an expert advisor for conservative gold trading (XAUUSD), focused on strict risk management and single-position trading. The advisor does not use grids, martingale, averaging, or locking. Trading logic and risk management Single Position Mode Only one trade per symbol can be open at a time. Re-entries and volume increases are not permitted. Fixed risk per trade The stop-loss size is calculated as a percentage of the current balance. The lot size is automatically determined
          Gold Extreme Furious
          Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
          Experts
          Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
          Expert Smart Trend
          Ruslan Pishun
          3 (6)
          Experts
          The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
          Bober Real MT5
          Arnold Bobrinskii
          4.76 (17)
          Experts
          Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
          Scalper Master AI
          Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
          Experts
          Scalper Master AI USDJPY 정밀 스캘핑 엔진 | H1 Scalper Master AI는 USDJPY 통화쌍을 위해 설계된 최첨단 AI 기반 스캘핑 시스템으로, 고빈도 매매의 최첨단 기법을 활용합니다. 이 전문가 자문(EA) 시스템은 최첨단 인공지능과 독점적인 스캘핑 방법론을 결합하여 빠르게 움직이는 시장에서 최고의 정밀성과 성능을 제공합니다. 일관되고 높은 확률의 진입을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 Scalper Master AI는 저지연 체결 및 역동적인 위험 관리에 최적화되어 있어 독점 트레이딩 회사의 엄격한 기준을 준수합니다. 시스템 개요 Scalper Master AI는 실시간 시장 데이터를 처리하여 USDJPY의 미시적 기회를 포착하는 독점적인 AI 프레임워크인 정교한 양자 스캘핑 매트릭스를 기반으로 합니다. 이 시스템은 고급 머신러닝을 활용하여 유동성 변화, 변동성 급등, 가격 변동 이상 현상에 적응하여 변동성이 큰 외환 시장에서도 강력한 성능을
          Fundamental Robot MT5
          Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
          Experts
          Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
          Fast and the Furious
          Anton Chuev
          Experts
          The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          SAWA Netting Grid EA
          Alejandro Funes
          Experts
          This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
          Small steps are big peaks
          Anton Chuev
          Experts
          This Expert Advisor is designed for a large number of positions with a small profit. In case of a drawdown, a position is opened in the opposite direction with recalculated lot size and reduced amount of points for closure. It trades along the trend based on Moving Average, and opens positions during a drawdown based on Stochastic. For each addition of a position, there are certain rules that take the current situation into account. Lot size for the first position is also calculated automaticall
          Breakout Master Strategy
          Ivan Isern Puyuelo
          Experts
          Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
          Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
          Irina Cherkashina
          Experts
          This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
          Nova DCA Trader
          Anita Monus
          Experts
          Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
          GOLD h2 moon
          The Trinh Nguyen
          Experts
          Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
          OXI DCA machine
          Nickey Magale
          Experts
          Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
          Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.97 (58)
          Experts
          Exp-TickSniper -   자동으로 각 통화 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 자동으로 선택하는 고속 틱 스캘퍼. 거래 매개 변수를 자동으로 계산하는 고문을 꿈꾸십니까? 자동으로 최적화되고 조정됩니까? MetaTrader 4용 시스템 정식 버전:       MetaTrader 4용   TickSniper   스캘퍼 TickSniper - 전체 설명       + 데모 + PDF EA는 10년 가까운 EA 프로그래밍 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. EA 전략은 모든 기호와 함께 작동합니다. 기간은 중요하지 않습니다. 로봇은 현재 시세, 틱 도달 속도, 스프레드 크기 및 기타 계약 사양 매개변수를 기반으로 합니다. 시스템은 유리한 정지 손실 및 이익 실현 수준을 자동으로 정의할 뿐만 아니라 평균 위치의 거리, 후행 정지 거리 등을 정의합니다. EA는 추세에 대해 추가 개방 시스템을 적용합니다("평균"). 설정은 실제 계정에서 테스트할 수 있도록 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor
          OverSeer MT5
          Theo Karam
          4 (2)
          Experts
          OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
          EA Secret Average Trade MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
          Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
          Irina Cherkashina
          Experts
          This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
          Hamster Scalping mt5
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          4.71 (236)
          Experts
          Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
          Green Hawk
          Rashed Samir
          Experts
          Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
          RSI Master PRO EA
          Luis Corso
          Experts
          RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
          Ilan
          Andrey Khatimlianskii
          4.71 (7)
          Experts
          Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
          Missy Fab MT5
          Natalyia Nikitina
          Experts
          Missy Fab MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Missy Fab MT5 는 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리 전략을 기반으로 한 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 . 설정 지침을 드립니다! Missy Fab MT5를 선택해야 하는 이유 시장 분석 알고리즘: 내장 모델을 통한 24시간 자동 거래. 유연성: 변동성과 시장 조건 변화에 적응. 최신 주문 실행 방식: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC 지원. 리스크 관리: 적응형 손절매와 동적 자본 보호 전략. 빠른 시작: 모든 매개변수는 사전 최적화되어 있음. 작동 방식 Missy Fab MT5 는 내장 알고리즘으로 시장을 분석하고 설정된 조건에 따라 거래를 실행합니다. 자본 관리 메커니즘은 거래 중 위험을 제어하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시작을 위한 요구 사항 통화쌍: AUDCAD 추천 실행: AUDCAD 기타 통화
          EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
          Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
          Abraham Theuri Wangui
          Experts
          Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
          Bliz Golden Strategy MT5
          Abhishek Yadav
          Experts
          Golden Bliz Strategy는 특정 규칙을 기반으로 하는 전략입니다. 이는 독립형 전략에만 국한되지 않습니다. 이는 거래자가 맞춤형 거래 도구를 만들 수 있는 플랫폼입니다. 광범위한 사용자 정의 기능을 통해 귀하는 귀하의 고유한 스타일과 시장 통찰력에 완벽하게 부합하는 거래 접근 방식을 만들 수 있습니다. 이 전략은 현대 거래 세계에서 널리 채택되는 잘 확립된 규칙을 기반으로 합니다. 또한 주요 통화 쌍에 대한 8개의 세트 파일을 받게 됩니다. 이러한 파일은 귀중한 참조 포인트 역할을 할 수 있으며 귀하의 거래 전략과 함께 의사 결정 과정에 도움이 될 수 있습니다. 내 MQL Dm에서 설정 파일을 요청하세요. 일반 정보: 최적의 거래 시간: 영국 시간 오전 8시부터 오전 10시(뉴욕 시간 기준 오전 3시부터 오전 5시)까지 거래하세요. 월요일 피하기: 월요일 거래에는 이 전략을 권장하지 않습니다. 최신 정보 유지: 거래하려는 통화 쌍에 큰 영향을 미칠 수 있는 뉴스 이벤
          ExtremeX
          Noelle Chua Mei Ping
          Experts
          This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
          SmartScalp Pro MT5
          Serhii Shtepa
          Experts
          Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
          이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
          Quantum Queen MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.98 (396)
          Experts
          안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
          AI Gold Sniper MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          4.85 (27)
          Experts
          실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
          Aot
          Thi Ngoc Tram Le
          4.76 (55)
          Experts
          AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
          CryonX EA MT5
          Solomon Din
          4.33 (18)
          Experts
          Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
          Quantum King EA
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (101)
          Experts
          Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
          AI Gold Trading MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (14)
          Experts
          실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
          Zenox
          PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
          4.67 (21)
          Experts
          라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
          Nova Gold X
          Hicham Chergui
          2.68 (28)
          Experts
          중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
          X Fusion AI
          Chen Jia Qi
          4.8 (35)
          Experts
          X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
          Quantum Emperor MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.87 (497)
          Experts
          소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
          Golden Hen EA
          Taner Altinsoy
          5 (15)
          Experts
          개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
          Goldwave EA MT5
          Shengzu Zhong
          4.5 (8)
          Experts
          실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
          Mad Turtle
          Gennady Sergienko
          4.52 (77)
          Experts
          심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
          Vortex Turbo EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (6)
          Experts
          보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. $555 가격은 1월 19일 월요일까지 유효합니다. 이후 가격은 $675로 인상됩니다. (최종 가격 $1999) Vo
          NTRon 2OOO
          Konstantin Freize
          4.16 (19)
          Experts
          XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속도와 신호 품질 간의 최적 균형) 레버리지 : 최소 1
          Aura Ultimate EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.74 (92)
          Experts
          Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
          Ultimate Pulse
          Clifton Creath
          5 (5)
          Experts
          live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
          The Gold Reaper MT5
          Profalgo Limited
          4.47 (89)
          Experts
          소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
          Cheat Engine
          Connor Michael Woodson
          4.17 (6)
          Experts
          Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 199  USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지
          HTTP ea
          Yury Orlov
          5 (9)
          Experts
          How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
          AI Forex Robot MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.52 (66)
          Experts
          AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
          Aura Black Edition MT5
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.33 (51)
          Experts
          Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
          Pivot Killer
          BLODSALGO LIMITED
          4.63 (24)
          Experts
          장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
          Ultimate Breakout System
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (29)
          Experts
          중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
          The ORB Master
          Profalgo Limited
          4.88 (24)
          Experts
          PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
          Gold Atlas
          Jimmy Peter Eriksson
          5 (7)
          Experts
          소품 준비 완료! 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과     |    공개 커뮤니티 출시 가격: 189달러, 다음 가격: 289달러 (재고 3개 남음) 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다. 이 전략은 2006년부
          Quantum Baron
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.79 (39)
          Experts
          퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
          Vortex Gold EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (31)
          Experts
          볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
          Quantum StarMan
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.87 (104)
          Experts
          안녕하세요 여러분, 제 자신을 소개하겠습니다. 저는   Quantum EAs   제품군의 가장 흥미진진하고 신선한 멤버   , Quantum StarMan   입니다. 저는   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD 등   최대 5개의 동적 통화쌍을 처리할 수 있는 완전 자동화된 다중 통화 EA입니다. 최고의 정확성과 확고한 책임감으로 여러분의 트레이딩 실력을 한 단계 높여드리겠습니다. 핵심은 바로 이것입니다. 저는 마틴게일 전략에 의존하지 않습니다. 대신 최고의 성과를 위해 설계된 정교한 그리드 시스템을 활용합니다. 그리고 여러분의 안심을 위해, 총 손실액이 계좌의 미리 정해진 한도에 도달하면 모든 거래를 종료할 수 있는 옵션도 제공합니다. 하지만 그게 전부가 아니에요. 저는 말만 하는 사람이 아니에요! 생방송 중계도 하고 있으니, 제 모습을 직접 보실 수 있어요. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me
          Golden Synapse
          Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
          3.78 (55)
          Experts
          Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
          제작자의 제품 더 보기
          Ultra Breakout
          Ruslan Pishun
          2 (1)
          Experts
          The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
          EA Skynet
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.93 (14)
          Experts
          This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
          Trend modified for mql5
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (2)
          지표
          The draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters MaxHistoryBars - the number of bars in the history. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area. width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width. (true = closed bars on direction trend),(false = just closed bars for line) - true = closure of candlestic
          EA Golden Dragon
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          This is a classical trading strategy, which falls into the category of breakout systems. They form support and resistance levels, which temporarily limit further price movement. When the price breaks down the support level or breaks up the resistance level, there emerges a strong momentum in the breakout direction, which allows to make profit on strong price movements with moderate risk. To create the strategy, we used historical data with the quality of history of 99.9%. It uses filtration of
          EA Red Dragon MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.7 (10)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
          Wolfe waves modified for mql5
          Ruslan Pishun
          지표
          This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves and features a highly efficient trading strategy.   Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is closed behind Moving Average, and then we open a trade with the lot: = (Let's apply the lot of, say, (0.40), divide it into four parts and open a quarter of the lot (0.10)). If the
          EA Skynet MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.25 (4)
          Experts
          This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
          Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (4)
          지표
          The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
          Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
          Ruslan Pishun
          지표
          The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
          Info body and shadow candles
          Ruslan Pishun
          지표
          'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
          Wolfe waves modified
          Ruslan Pishun
          지표
          This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
          Trend modified
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          지표
          The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
          Expert trend one point
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
          Wolfe waves ultra
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          지표
          Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
          EA on waves Woolf
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
          Time close bar
          Ruslan Pishun
          지표
          This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
          Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
          Ruslan Pishun
          유틸리티
          The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
          EA Alex
          Ruslan Pishun
          1.8 (5)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
          EA Fox
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
          EA Innovative PRO
          Ruslan Pishun
          1 (1)
          Experts
          EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
          EA named Chappie
          Ruslan Pishun
          2 (4)
          Experts
          Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
          EA Two MA
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
          Two Dragon
          Ruslan Pishun
          지표
          Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
          EA Red Dragon
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.13 (8)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
          Neon System N1 PRO
          Ruslan Pishun
          1.75 (4)
          Experts
          Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
          EA Black Scorpion
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.88 (8)
          Experts
          The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
          Ultimatum Breakout
          Ruslan Pishun
          2 (10)
          Experts
          Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
          EA Gideon
          Ruslan Pishun
          5 (1)
          Experts
          The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
          EA Manager
          Ruslan Pishun
          3 (2)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
          EA Morpheus
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.42 (12)
          Experts
          Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
          필터:
          리뷰 없음
          리뷰 답변