Gold Ai Micro

🔔 UPDATE: Understanding the 4 Risk Profiles of MUTO'S GOLD AI ADRENALINE

HEADLINE: One Engine. Four Dimensions of Risk. Choose Your Speed.

We have updated the description to clarify the unique architecture of MUTO'S GOLD AI ADRENALINE.

Many traders ask: "What is the difference between the Micro, Builder, Pro, and Prime versions?"

The Answer: The Strategy is identical. The Risk Appetite is what changes.

Whether you choose the Micro profile or the Prime profile, you are getting the exact same high-precision Software Engineering. They share the same XAUUSD-specific engine, the same entry points, the same exit logic, and the same massive 1:10 Risk-to-Reward Ratio.

The difference lies entirely in the Risk Geometry—how the EA manages your capital based on your goals for Growth vs. Longevity.

⚙️ How the Risk Profiles Work (The Deep Dive)

We have engineered this system so that the "Price of Risk" is standardized, but the impact on your account varies.

If you look at the minimum deposits, you will notice a mathematical constant:

  • Micro ($150) @ 3.33% Daily Risk ≈ $5 Risk per day.

  • Builder ($300) @ 1.67% Daily Risk ≈ $5 Risk per day.

  • Pro ($750) @ 0.67% Daily Risk ≈ $5 Risk per day.

  • Prime ($1,500) @ 0.33% Daily Risk ≈ $5 Risk per day.

What does this mean for you? It means that at the minimum requirement, every profile risks the exact same amount of hard cash per day to seek profit. However, the buffer you have against drawdown changes dramatically.

This risk logic scales mathematically to ANY deposit size. If you deposit $1,500 but choose the "Micro" profile, the EA will apply the aggressive Micro math (3.33%) to your $1,500.

📊 Which Profile Are You?

We have categorized the 4 profiles into two specific trading styles. You must choose the one that aligns with your psychology.

🚀 STYLE 1: Fast Growth & Aggressive Compounding

Profiles: [GOLD AI MICRO] and [GOLD AI BUILDER]

  • Who is this for? Traders with smaller capital who want to build an account quickly. You are willing to accept a higher percentage of drawdown in exchange for rapid equity growth.

  • The Math: These profiles have a higher "Daily Risk Limit" (3.33% or 1.67%).

  • The Reality: This is high-performance racing. The engine runs hot to grow the balance fast. While disciplined (never more than the daily limit), the buffer for consecutive losses is smaller (30 to 60 days).

🛡️ STYLE 2: Wealth Preservation & Longevity

Profiles: [GOLD AI PRO] and [GOLD AI ADRENALINE PRIME]

  • Who is this for? Professional investors, larger capital accounts, or traders looking for a "set and forget" income stream. You prioritize keeping the account safe for years over doubling it in a week.

  • The Math: These profiles utilize institutional-grade risk settings (0.67% or 0.33%).

  • The Reality: This is a tank. It moves slower, but it is built to survive almost anything. With a survival buffer of 150 to 300 consecutive losing days, this is for those who treat trading as a serious business.

📉 The "Survival Math" Breakdown (Worst-Case Scenario)

This table demonstrates the resilience of each profile. Note that "Survival Math" calculates how long the account would last if you lost every single day consecutively (a statistical improbability, but necessary for risk planning).

  1. MICRO ($150 Deposit): High Risk. Survives 30 Days of straight losses.

  2. BUILDER ($300 Deposit): Medium-High Risk. Survives 60 Days of straight losses.

  3. PRO ($750 Deposit): Low Risk. Survives 150 Days of straight losses.

  4. PRIME ($1,500 Deposit): Institutional Risk. Survives 300 Days of straight losses.

🏆 Core Integrity Reminders

Regardless of the profile you choose, the rules of the engine remain strict: ✅ NO Grid / NO Martingale: We never double down on a loss. ✅ 1:10 Reward Ratio: We only need one win to cover 9 losses. ✅ Hard-Coded for XAUUSD: Volatility-based engineering.

Conclusion: If you want adrenaline and speed, choose Micro. If you want a legacy account that compounds slowly for years, choose Prime. The engine is the same; the choice of speed is yours.

推荐产品
Guide Xau Ea
Richard Rwabuto Akankwasa
专家
Guide XAU EA 是一款专门为在3分钟（M3）时间框架上交易XAUUSD（黄金）设计的强大专家顾问。该EA经过精心优化，特别适合短期内实现高精度交易。它利用先进的技术指标和智能算法，专注于捕捉黄金价格的快速波动，帮助交易者抓住瞬息万变的市场机会。 Guide XAU EA 主要针对纽约和伦敦交易时段，这两个时段的市场波动性最大，交易量最为活跃，因而为交易者提供了更多的获利机会。该EA内置多重过滤机制，能够有效避免低效或高风险的交易时机，从而提升整体交易胜率和稳定性。 在交易策略上，Guide XAU EA 采用了纪律严明且策略明确的方法。它结合了价格行为分析、趋势判断以及关键支撑阻力位，确保每笔交易都经过严格的信号确认。同时，EA还具有智能回测逻辑，能够在市场回调时寻找最佳进场点，提升交易的成功率。 此外，Guide XAU EA 支持用户根据自身的风险偏好和账户规模，灵活调整手数参数。这一功能使得不同经验水平和资金量的交易者都能找到适合自己的交易设置，从而更好地管理风险和收益。 总之，无论您是想通过快速的日内波动获利，还是希望将自动化交易策略应用于剥头皮交易，Guide X
Power To Move
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
指标
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Recommended Experience Level: Beginner to Advanced Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy . A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM)   is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market: Exp
PK Range Break Scalper
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Range Break Scalper  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping Range Break 100 Index and Range Break 200 Index  by Deriv and Binary broker on the 1 Minute Timeframe. The EA/Robot waits for a range price breakout to open positions and it aims at closing profits between the range price and not the range breakout. The EA/Robot opens buy positions at the lowest range price and sell positions at the highest range price. NB:   This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized
Ash premium
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
专家
ASH PREMIUM               Dual-Strategy Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5 THIS IS A XAUUSD TRADING EA CONTACT AFTER PURCHASE FOR SET FILES PLEASE TURN SHOWVISUALS TO FALSE FOR FASTER BACKTEST KEY FEATURES Dual Independent Stra
PK Boom 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Boom 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 Light only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. PK Boom 500 Light is very simple to use. All you have to do is to jus
Alpha V1
Derrick Akampurira
专家
Alpha V1: Your Automated, Disciplined Trading Partner This expert advisor relies on the hypothesis that, for a specific financial asset (like USD/JPY or the NASDAQ index), there are statistically significant patterns based on the time of day or day of the week. For example, a hypothesis might be "The NASDAQ tends to rise between 4 AM and 10 AM server time on Wednesdays and Fridays." The Alpha V1 is the tool to test and exploit such a hypothesis. Its success is   entirely dependent on whether th
Trend X EA
Derrick Akampurira
专家
The Evolution of Trend X EA Years of meticulously trading gold and mastering its every nuance inspired me to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. A chance meeting with a like-minded programmer, equally passionate about the markets, sparked the creation of Trend X EA. What began as casual conversations about trading quickly evolved into a powerful partnership. Together, we combined my deep understanding of gold’s unique behavior with cutting-edge machine learning, leading to
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
PK Boom 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Boom 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The  recommended deposit is 100 USD per 1 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 300 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA uses a trailing stop of 50% profit gained to minimize account drawd
Price Action AutoTrade Bot Premium
Gabriel Matovu
专家
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot premium: This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. The position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working
Plan X
Derrick Akampurira
专家
概述 机器人名称 : Plan X Breakout V1 版本 : 1.00 开发者 : 德里克·卡什 联系方式 : akampuriraderrick5 @gmail .com 版权 : 2024, 德里克·卡什 介绍 Plan X Breakout V1 是一个高级的自动化交易专家顾问（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的自动化交易而设计。由德里克·卡什开发，旨在帮助投资者利用特定交易时段的突破机会，以精确的目标、灵活的盈利设置和稳健的风险管理实现交易自动化。 主要功能 突破策略 Plan X Breakout V1 采用基于时间的突破策略，在自定义时间范围内识别高低价格水平，并在突破时自动执行买卖订单。 交易时间设置 允许用户设置特定的交易时段，便于将策略与理想的市场条件和所选交易会话对齐。 资金管理 提供固定手数和基于资本百分比的风险分配选项，投资者可以根据个人的风险承受能力灵活调整头寸大小。 盈利目标与保本设置 提供三个可调的盈利目标（15、35 和 50 点），便于投资者实现灵活的退出点。达到第一个盈利目标后可选择保本设置，以增强收益保障。 日终
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
专家
WALL STREET INDEX US30 时间周期：M1 或 M5 最大点差：50 账户类型：Hedge（对冲） 报价位数：1 推荐初始资金：500 美元 推荐经纪商：Pepperstone、IC Markets Raw EA 概览 Wall Street US30 是一款先进的交易机器人（Expert Advisor），专为 US30 指数（道琼斯工业指数） 而设计。 它针对剥头皮交易进行了优化，利用快速且频繁的价格波动来获取利润。 EA 提供三种模式，可通过将参数从 false 切换为 true 来启用： 保守模式 中等模式 激进模式（含高频交易 HFT） 根据您经纪商的最大点差，可能需要进行一些微调。 Wall Street US30 的主要特点 1. 高精度剥头皮 快速、精准地处理价格微小波动，非常适合短线交易。 2. 高级技术分析 结合指标、价格形态以及复杂的算法逻辑，寻找最佳进出场点。 3. 智能风险管理 根据设定的风险百分比自动调整仓位大小，保护资金免受市场剧烈波动的影响。 4. 完全自动化交易 EA 自动开仓和平仓，无需人工干预，确保抓住每一次机会。 5. 深度历
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
专家
Papa EA 6.0 版基于 Big Boy 3.0 版。 新增了全新的交易理念和功能。 这使得 Papa EA 比 Big Boy 好得多：想一想！ 并且输入没有太大变化。 这意味着您手中仍然有一个非常简单易用的 EA。 只需将 BasicBalance 更改为 55（或更高）并在 15 分钟 EURUSD 图表上设置 EA。 >>> 实时 PAPA EA 信号 <<< 以下是输入： 1) ExpertComment（可以更改）：每笔交易使用的基本评论 2) ExpertMagic：BigBoy 所开交易的唯一标识符 3) 面板颜色：使用此下拉菜单更改面板颜色。 4) AutoLots：如果为 true，EA 将根据可用余额自动计算手数。 5) FixLots(when AutoLots==false): 当上述 AutoLots 为 false 时 BigBoy 用来开仓交易的手数。 6) MaximumLots(0==自动)：该经纪商针对该特定工具（货币对）可能的最大手数。 7）TuboLots（不超过MaximumLots）：当账户余额变得很大时使用，
EA Aliens Media doble
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
专家
El robot de MQL5 Aliens mmedia doble, utiliza dos medios móviles para determinar las entradas, luego si logra una ganancia mínima de venta sino que usa scalpin en función de su cruce. Son deposito de 500 en cuenta centavos seria 50000.oo  se puede empezar con el par oro, teniendo un riesgo de 20000 ...con la configuración preestablecida LOTE= 0.01 GANANCIA= 3 MEDIA PEQUEÑA=50 MEDIO GRANDE=400 **************************************************** ** ** ** ************ Notas:    En M1 Mayor riesg
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
专家
納斯達克量化 NAS100 Expert Nasdaq 是一個動態和優化的黃牛交易系統，旨在安全獲利 完整的系統具有基於神經網絡優化的風險管理和基於平衡利潤的智能手數增加系統，適合初學者和有經驗的交易者。使用移動掛單並利用市場回調，這樣您就可以提供更短、更安全的止損 您可以覆蓋您的贏利 使用默認設置，或者您可以為您的經紀人請求優化設置，我們將為您創建一個 要進行正確的回測，您首先需要在您的 Meta Trader 中下載 NAs100 資產的歷史數據！ Expert Nasdaq Quants NAS100 具有內置的智能係統和回撤減少算法，可讓您主要在價格進入虧損區之前關閉訂單擁有完整的儀表板，可快速執行掛單和市價單 以及一個用於重置未結訂單和取消掛單的按鈕，如果您僅連接面板，則可以與機器人或零件一起使用 專家是一個黃牛系統，專門交易 100 的資產指數 使用推薦的設置、低點差經紀人和 VPS。 我們優化並添加了新的交易指數。 當前版本的 Expert 已全面優化。不需要額外的文件集。交易在經紀人時間的晚上進行。 由於 Expert Nasdaq Quants NA
PK Boom 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Boom 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA doesn't use trailing stop since it automatically detects a change in t
PK Boom 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Boom 1000 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA targets the spike trends that's why it has a huge take profit tar
Trade Bot S
Gabriel Matovu
专家
TRADE BOT X A trading bot for XAUUSD,GBPUSD,US-30 index. Risk levels can be adjusted using the coefficients, but also adjust the maximum drawdown as you increase the coefficients Advisable to use account sizes of USD 500 and above. Account types:   Hedging accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST
FREE
EA BBot Aliens 100 DouKang
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
专家
EL BBot Aliens 100 DouKang se basa en cálculos matemáticos en función del precio especialmente tratando de disminuir los riesgos de las subidas y bajadas extremas, utiliza dos entradas opuestas y si el precio sube se fortalece con mas entradas y si baja también se fortalece con mas entradas, (ver video). Se recomienda usar el test para determinar el deposito mínimo para cada par, en el caso del oro con el dolar es de 3mil (ver video). Si aumenta la distancia=1,,, disminuye el riesgo, (distancia
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
专家
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
专家
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
British Fakeout
Burak Enes Aydin
专家
Not Profitable, i couldnt a find good optimisation, you can try -Recommended Time Frame: 4H -Currency: GBPUSD -for 1000 USD is 0.02 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 BUT YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR OWN RISK SETTINGS You can test using it in other tim
Xau dripper
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
专家
XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth. XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades. The Dripper Philosophy I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase. Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alig
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
专家
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
专家
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
专家
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
The inside bar
Emmy Akampurira
专家
隆重推出 THE INSIDE BAR 交易机器人，精准高效地掌控英镑/美元交易的智能解决方案。它使用内含线 K 线图触发交易。这款专家顾问采用尖端算法设计，实时分析市场趋势，提供精准的交易入场和优化的风险管理。THE INSIDE BAR EA 能够适应动态市场行情，确保交易一致性，同时最大限度地减少回撤。其直观的界面和可自定义的设置让交易者能够轻松调整策略。充分利用自动交易的优势，减少情绪化交易，像专业人士一样使用 The inside bar EA 进行交易。立即提升您的交易之旅，像专业人士一样掌控英镑/美元市场！ 主要特点： 货币对：英镑/美元（最佳）。 时间范围：5 分钟、15 分钟和 1 小时 最低入金：10 美元 适用于任何经纪商。 每笔交易均设有 50 点止损保护。 设有止盈退出策略。 使用 VPS 可使 EA 完美运行。
该产品的买家也购买
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/ 2321875 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelo
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
专家
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
专家
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
作者的更多信息
Gold Ai Builder
Joel Jorem Akol
专家
NOTE: ALL PROFILES ARE TESTED AND PERFORMING CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE ON EXNESS BROKER SPECIFICALLY STANDARD AND RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT TYPES Gold Ai Builder: The XAUUSD Specialization Success in the financial markets is not a matter of luck; it is a product of rigorous engineering. Gold Ai Builder is a high-precision trading system developed by a professional Software Engineer specializing exclusively in the development of XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic systems. Unlike multi-currency robots that utilize
筛选:
无评论
回复评论