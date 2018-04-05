TradingAdmin

Trading Admin EA is an algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform, optimized for low-capital environments. Its strategy is based on dynamic scalping, utilizing volatility and momentum indicators (Bollinger Bands and Stochastic) to identify precise entry points on short timeframes.

Key Features:

  • Total Accessibility: Designed to operate with minimum deposits starting from as low as $10 USD, allowing any trader to start without significant upfront investment.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Configured to run simultaneously across 15 currency pairs, effectively diversifying risk and increasing trading opportunities.
  • Cost Optimization: The EA is tailored for brokers with low commissions (ECN/Raw Spread), maximizing net profits on every scalping operation.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Features an automated Trailing Stop system to lock in profits and protect capital efficiently.
  • 100% Free of Charge: No subscriptions or hidden fees. A powerful tool made available to the trading community at no cost.

To use the Expert Advisor in auto-trading, your account must be registered with the broker RoboForex under the Partner ID "vygct".

Only accounts created with this Partner ID or via the referral link will be eligible to activate and run the Expert Advisor in auto-trading mode.

Over time, we have developed an Expert Advisor with the aim of providing a tool that facilitates trading, especially for those who are just starting in the forex market or those who, having a full-time job, want an additional source of income without neglecting their daily responsibilities.

We believe that the first step, and the simplest thing a person new to the trading world can do, is to join our Telegram group. In this space, our Expert Advisor publishes market entry alerts, providing valuable real-time information. This allows users to evaluate these alerts and, using their own judgment, decide if it is a good entry opportunity or not. Additionally, the group offers a collaborative environment where members can share experiences and strategies, facilitating learning and growth in the trading field.

  • Telegram Group (Investment Laboratory) JOIN

Position Manager:

The first and most important functionality of our Expert Advisor is its ability to efficiently manage open positions. This advanced system works as an enhanced trailing stop, continuously adjusting to the market price to secure positive points or ticks in favor of the user. As the price advances, the trailing stop adjusts dynamically, protecting the accumulated gains. When the market price retraces, the Expert Advisor automatically closes the position, ensuring that the obtained gains are maintained. This functionality not only optimizes the performance of the operations but also provides greater peace of mind to the trader, allowing them to focus on other tasks without missing market opportunities.

  • Start Points (Spread): These are the initial points that the manager accumulates first, which can be used to cover the broker's spread or to secure an initial amount of profit before activating the trailing stop.
  • Secure Points: This is the number of points that, each time they are reached, the manager automatically adjusts the stop loss to secure those gains. This method allows the consolidation of gains as the market moves in favor of the position, thereby reducing the risk of losses.
  • Oscillation Points To Stop: These are the points allowed for the market to oscillate and move against the position before closing the trade. This amount of points defines the margin of fluctuation tolerated before considering that the trend has reversed and it is necessary to exit the position to avoid greater losses.
  • Stop Loss: This is the number of points you are willing to lose once the position has entered the market. This value is set to limit the losses in a trade. By setting a stop loss, the maximum acceptable loss level is defined so that if the market moves against the position to that point, the trade is automatically closed. This strategy is crucial for risk management, as it helps prevent excessive losses and protects the investor's capital.

Auto-Trade:

Our Expert Advisor has the ability to operate autonomously, making market entries and exits automatically according to the configurations set at the time of installation. This advanced software is designed to analyze the market, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades based on overbought and oversold trends. It uses technical indicators to detect these market states, optimizing risk management and maximizing potential profits. Its autonomous operation allows traders to take advantage of market opportunities 24 hours a day, even when they cannot be in front of the screen, thus leveraging market fluctuations to achieve favorable results.

  • Activate Auto Trade Message Alert: When this functionality is activated, the Expert Advisor will send an audible and visual alert to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform on the computer and a notification to the mobile device if the platform is installed. Each time a possible market entry opportunity is detected according to the configurations established at the time of installation, the user will be notified. This feature allows traders to stay aware of trading opportunities without constantly monitoring the market.
  • Activate Auto Trade: When this functionality is activated, the Expert Advisor will automatically enter the market each time a buy or sell opportunity is detected. This allows for more efficient and faster trading, taking advantage of real-time opportunities without manual intervention.
  • Spread Allowed To Open: This option sets a maximum spread to execute an automatic buy or sell order. By establishing this limit, it is possible to avoid paying higher commissions when the market presents elevated spreads due to various conditions. This helps keep transaction costs under control.
  • Spread Allowed To Close: This option sets a maximum spread to close an open position. Similar to the previous function, it allows avoiding paying higher commissions when the market has wide spreads, thereby protecting the obtained gains and minimizing losses due to excessive commissions.
  • Lot Maximum: This option sets the maximum lot size with which the Expert Advisor will enter the market. This allows controlling the size of the positions and effectively managing risk, avoiding excessive exposures in each trade.
  • Maximum Trades: This option determines the maximum number of trades that the Expert Advisor can open at the same time or keep active at all times. By limiting the number of simultaneous trades, it is possible to control the overall risk and avoid overexposure in the market.
  • Candles To Open M1: This option sets the number of consecutive candles required to determine that the price is at a good entry point when the market is in an overbought or oversold situation in a one-minute timeframe. This parameter helps confirm the trend before making a trade.
  • Candles To Open M5: This option sets the number of consecutive candles required to determine that the price is at a good entry point when the market is in an overbought or oversold situation in a five-minute timeframe. It helps to identify entry opportunities more accurately based on price action.
  • Candles To Open M15: This option sets the number of consecutive candles required to determine that the price is at a good entry point when the market is in an overbought or oversold situation in a fifteen-minute timeframe. It allows analyzing broader trends and reducing market noise.
  • Candles To Open M30: This option sets the number of consecutive candles required to determine that the price is at a good entry point when the market is in an overbought or oversold situation in a thirty-minute timeframe. It provides a broader perspective and helps capture significant market movements.
  • Candle Average Minimum To Open: This option sets the minimum average size of the last candles created to consider that it is a good time to enter the market. By setting a candle size threshold, it ensures that entries are made in market conditions with sufficient volatility, thereby increasing the probability of successful trades.
  • Number Of Candles To Average: This option sets the number of previous candles that will be taken into account to calculate the average candle size. By determining the reference period, the sensitivity of the Expert Advisor to current market conditions can be adjusted, filtering out potential false signals and improving the precision of entries.

Default Currency Pairs:

The Expert Advisor automatically trades on a selection of major and cross currency pairs, optimized to deliver balanced performance under different market conditions. The default pairs are:

  • EUR/USD
  • AUD/USD
  • NZD/USD
  • GBP/USD
  • USD/CHF
  • USD/CAD
  • EUR/GBP
  • NZD/CAD
  • EUR/CAD
  • CAD/CHF
  • EUR/AUD
  • NZD/CHF
  • AUD/CAD
  • EUR/NZD
  • EUR/CHF

These instruments have been carefully chosen to ensure broad coverage across the main Forex markets, combining liquidity, volatility, and consistent trading opportunities.



推荐产品
Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
2.5 (2)
专家
Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA Revolutionize your trading with the Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA , a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want robust and dynamic trade management with unmatched versatility. Key Features: RSI-Based Signal Generation : Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify high-probability trade opportunities in both trending and ranging markets. Advanced Zone Recovery System : Employs a martingale-based strategy to recover losing trades within pred
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
专家
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Salvador Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
专家
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 EA was opimized only on 2020 year Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of 3 indicators:   WRP, DeMarker, CCI (from 3 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on
FREE
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
专家
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
专家
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
专家
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
专家
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
MoMo Trade MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
专家
MoMo Trade MT5 (MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57354 )   - trading system based on one of the momentum strategies. It uses simple and reliable tools like MACD and EMA to find entry points. The trading strategy looks for reversal patterns after trend area. The EA has implemented to work on M5 timeframe and focuses on short-term profit targets. But it also can be used on any timeframe. Volume calculation The volume amount is fixed ( Fixed volume ) or calculated based on risk pe
Gold Smart Trend EA
Carlos Jesus Igreda
5 (1)
专家
Gold Smart Trend EA 概述 Gold Smart Trend EA 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金）专门设计的全自动交易系统。 该智能交易顾问结合了 SMA200 趋势识别、RSI 滤波和基于 ATR 的波动性控制，用于在不同市场条件下捕捉价格动能。 无需优化，只需将 EA 加载到图表即可开始交易。 主要特点 专为 XAUUSD 设计 使用 SMA200 趋势逻辑、RSI 信号过滤与波动性验证 基于 ATR 的动态止损与风险/收益比控制 支持部分平仓与自动保本功能 可选择交易时段（伦敦/纽约交易时段） 交易模式可选：仅买入、仅卖出或双向交易 策略说明 EA 通过分析价格相对于 SMA200 的突破情况来确定趋势方向。 当蜡烛结构与波动条件满足设定标准时，系统会在主导方向上开仓。 止损与止盈水平根据 ATR 动态计算，从而在不同波动条件下自动调整风险控制。 同时使用 RSI 滤波以避免在超买或超卖区域内错误入场。 输入参数 LotSize – 固定手数（0.01） smaPeriod – 简单移动平均线周期（默认：200） ATR_Period / ATR_Multi
FREE
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
专家
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
专家
顧問說明 Goldix EA 旨在於任何貨幣工具上進行自動交易，特別注重黃金交易 (XAUUSD)。其基礎是結合了 Keltner Channel 和 EMA (指數移動平均線) 的指標邏輯，並輔以靈活的風險管理設定和內建的浮動止損。顧問能夠在任何時間運作，如有需要，可以使用特殊的時間過濾器將交易限制在特定時間內。 1. 主要功能和運作邏輯 1. Keltner Channel 和 EMA 的組合 - 使用兩個 EMA (快速和慢速)，以及平均範圍 (類似於 Keltner Channel 的邏輯)。 - 買入訊號在價格超過通道上限且位於慢速 EMA 之上時形成；賣出訊號在價格突破下限且位於慢速 EMA 之下時形成。 2. 頭寸管理 - 內建 Trailing Stop (浮動止損)。當價格達到設定的獲利水準後，止損單會開始拉近，這有助於在市場反轉時保護獲利。 - 可以以點數設定 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 。 3. 時間過濾器 (Time Filter) - 可以選擇性地啟用時間交易限制：設定交易開始和結束的時分。 - 這有助於排除低流動性或高波動性的時期
Perfect Algorithm MT5
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
专家
My clients have been waiting for this for a long time, a novelty that will be competitive in the forex market. And so I created this algorithm and at the moment I consider it the best among all my products. Each buyer is invited to the VIP group for buyers / for this, after the purchase, write me a private message. The algorithm is designed in such a way that it uses the most probable reversal points, which, if activated, do not require long-term holding of the position. All transactions are
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
TrendMaster ADX — Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System (XAUUSD, M5) TrendMaster ADX is a professional automated Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend following logic based on ADX and EMA with higher timeframe confirmation to generate clear BUY and SELL entries. The system includes a robust risk management framework with an automatic stop trading mechanism that activates when total drawdown reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect capital and su
FX Ilan Plus
Denis Kudryashov
5 (1)
专家
Советник FX Ilan Plus -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух графиках в проти
RSI Strength MQL5 EA
Graham Kaiya
专家
RSI Strength EA  - Relative Strength Indicator Based Expert Advisor This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It will use the RSI levels and the Period set to enter either a BUY or a SELL trade. Based on the set parameters for RSI , for example; Currency pair = GBPUSD Currency Timeframe/Period = 15min Order Send Parameters Lot Size = 0.01 Take Profit = 30 Stop Loss = 20 RSI Settings RSI Timeframe/Period: PERIOD_CURRENT (Leave on period current if you want it to
Scalper Master Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Scalper Master PRO - Multi-Strategy Scalping System Scalper Master PRO is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple trading strategies into a single system designed for high-frequency trading across various market conditions. Trading Strategies: Mean Reversion Strategy:   Utilizes Bollinger Bands and RSI for trading range-bound market conditions. Market Maker Strategy:   A liquidity-based strategy designed for spread capture and order flow analysis. Momentum Strategy:   Uses MACD and volume conf
Super trend RSI ADX
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
专家
Supertrend RSI ADX Expert Advisor is a professional, multi-filter trading system designed for traders who value precision, control, and consistent performance. This EA combines three of the market’s most reliable tools — Supertrend, RSI, and ADX — into one advanced algorithm that automatically identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them with discipline and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor was developed with institutional-grade logic and is ideal for
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
The GridMaster
Van Nhan Nguyen
专家
Overview The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions . It integrates: A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system An internal trend detection algorithm These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling . Unlike traditional grid systems, The  GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
专家
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
MultiPair Reversion EA
Hassan Sarfraz
专家
MultiPair Reversion EA 基于一种知名的 均值回归策略 构建。它利用 布林带 识别极端市场状况，并在价格触及最高布林带时开仓。随后，EA 使用较低的布林带追踪 止盈位，在市场回归均值的过程中获取收益 。 如果您想进一步扩展或定制该策略，并且您已购买我们的任何付费产品，则可以通过私信索取源代码。 欢迎查看我们的其他产品 交易规范 支持的交易品种：   GBPJPY、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、USDCAD、NZDJPY、EURGBP、EURNZD、AUDJPY、EURAUD、EURCAD、AUDCAD、NZDCAD、CHFJPY、AUDUSD、NZDUSD 时间周期：   H1（一小时） 推荐经纪商： 任何执行可靠的经纪商 账户类型： 对冲账户和免隔夜利息 账户 最低入金：   1000 美元（可兼容任何金额） EA 设置： 默认输入即可使用 VPS： 强烈建议使用 VPS 以确保 24/5 的稳定运行 关键输入 交易货币对： 在输入框中添加您要交易的货币对代码。请确保货币对名称与市场报价单中显示的名称完全一致。 手数： 为进行适当的风险管理，建议 每 1000
FREE
GoldScalp Pro
Roman Lomaev
专家
GoldScalp Pro - 黄金(XAUUSD)交易专家顾问   核心功能 GoldScalp Pro   专家顾问专为交易   XAUUSD(黄金)   设计，采用以下技术： EMA(10/140)组合   - 精准判断趋势 RSI(3周期)   - 过滤虚假信号 斐波那契水平   - 寻找最佳入场点 自动风险/收益计算   主要优势   安全策略   (不使用马丁格尔、平均成本或网格交易)   自适应风险管理   带固定止损   通用性强   - 适用于任何时间周期(M1-H4)   即用型预设   快速开始交易 ️   专家顾问参数 1. 风险管理 参数 默认值 描述 RiskPercent 5.0 每笔交易最大风险(账户余额百分比) UseFixedLot true 固定手数模式 FixedLotSize 0.01 交易手数(建议500美元账户使用) 2. 指标设置 参数 默认值 描述 EMA_Fast_Period 10 快速EMA周期(短期趋势) EMA_Slow_Period 140 慢速EMA周期(长期趋势) RSI_Period 3
Prop Firm Pass EA
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
3.25 (4)
专家
通往多个资管账户的关键！ 介绍 Prop Firm Pass EA —— 专为想要通过并维持资管公司账户的交易者而设计。该EA以稳定性、精确性和低回撤为核心构建，是严肃交易者经过验证的工具。Prop Firm Pass EA 结合了智能市场结构识别与突破逻辑，能够在行情延续前识别高概率回调。通过这种方法，EA能在动能重新启动的时刻精准入场，从而实现持续的小额盈利，同时保持极低的回撤。该策略逻辑在 ChatGPT 的协助下开发，融合了高级推理能力，用于过滤和适应不断变化的市场环境。 凭借 93% 的通过率以及通过 ChatGPT 优化的策略逻辑，Prop Firm Pass EA 是您解锁多个资管账户并在挑战之后依然保持稳定表现的关键。 该EA经过精心优化，可在严格的资管交易条件下稳定运行，并与所有主要的资管公司完美兼容，包括： FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader、True Forex Funds、E8 Funding、Smart Prop Trader 等。 无论您是在进行初始挑战、验证阶段，还是在实盘资管账户交易，该EA都能完美适应每个阶段。
Ichimoku Strategies EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
专家
一目均衡表策略EA MT5 是一款专为MetaTrader 5设计的先进工具，通过利用一目均衡表指标的强大功能，自动化基于六种不同策略的交易进场和出场，简化交易活动。该EA支持在关键区域内的反向交易设置，提供灵活的交易管理方式。经过广泛回测，它提供精确的进场方法、灵活的出场规则和高级风险管理，占用最少的系统资源以实现高效的交易执行。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： 一目均衡表策略EA MT4 主要功能： 一目均衡表交易系统，参数（转换线、基准线、先跨度）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 一目均衡表策略： 基准线交叉策略 ：当价格上穿基准线，转换
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
专家
Stacking King EA – 精准操控，操作简便 描述： Stacking King EA 是一款功能强大的交易工具，可让您一键开启多笔交易，或每分钟自动叠加一定时长的交易——直接在您的 MT5 终端上即可使用。 无论您是剥头皮交易者、趋势交易者还是突破性交易者，这款 EA 都能让您轻松掌控。它专为真实市场中的真实交易者打造。它不仅仅是一个回测玩具——而是实战装备。专为希望完全掌控交易叠加的严肃交易者而设计——无需压力或延迟。 ️ 请注意：此 EA 仅基于终端——它无法在策略测试模式下运行。它专为实时交易而设计，不适用于模拟测试。 为什么这很重要 许多 EA 可以在回测模式下进行测试——但回测通常无法反映真实的市场动态。Stacking King EA 则有所不同。它专为真实交易打造，让您在账户中看到实际结果，而非模拟交易。 如果您疑惑“为什么它在测试程序中不起作用？”——它并非如此。 这款 EA 适用于准备在真实或模拟终端上交易的交易者。 主要特点 1. 两种模式： a) 手动模式：点击即可立即部署多笔交易。 b) 定时模式：每分钟自动触发交易，最长 10 分
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3.67 (3)
专家
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
MathScalperPro FORTS
Denis Chebatarev
专家
MathScalperPro FORTS MathScalperPro FORTS  this is an automatic trend trading system based on unique mathematical calculations. The Advisor calculates the trading levels of price corrections and enters the transaction in the direction of the trend. Inputs on levels are possible in two ways. The first way is to enter the candlestick pattern 1-2-3, and the second way is to enter the change of direction of trade in the younger period. Terms for trade: Does not use hedging, martingale, grid or oth
ChillTrader
Huu Dang Ngo
1 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor Description for Gold/USD Trading This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading the Gold/USD (XAU/USD) pair, leveraging precise volume management and trend-following strategies to optimize trading performance. It incorporates a robust system to validate trade volume, ensuring compliance with the broker's SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, and SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP constraints. This prevents execution errors and enforces risk management standards. The EA operates usi
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
专家
RSI Strategy EA MT5 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的先进自动交易工具，利用相对强弱指数（RSI）指标自动化基于超买和超卖条件的交易进出场。该EA支持在这些区域内的反向交易设置，提供灵活的交易管理方式。经过广泛回测，它提供精确的进场方法、灵活的出场规则，并以最小的系统资源消耗实现高效交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： RSI Strategy EA MT4 主要功能： RSI交易系统，参数（RSI周期、超买/超卖水平）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：RSI Strategy EA MT5 是使用RSI策略的
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.45 (11)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.5 (18)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 179美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 10,000 美元真实
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 399；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
专家
请先阅读此内容（非常重要） 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果 限时特惠！当前价格仅限少量库存，售完即止，价格将随之上涨。 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 设置 该系统 即插即用 。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA附加到图表上，然后选择 风险等级 ：  低/中/高 设置完成后，系统即可运行。 最
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
专家
SmartChoise EA – 基于神经网络的XAU/USD（金）M1时间框架交易系统 用户手册可通过我个人资料页面上的链接获取 —— 其中详细解释了所有设置和选项。 在 Telegram 频道中，您还可以找到几个运行 SmartChoise 的账户，它们拥有不同的余额、风险级别和设置。这是一个很好的方式来查看 EA 在多个经纪商和不同条件下的真实表现。 价格暂时下调。 此EA旨在长期、稳定的增长——理解并与您的风险容忍度对齐是其成功的关键。 采用基于神经网络的引擎，持续分析实时市场数据，根据当前市场情况调整交易策略。此方法有助于优化交易入场、提高风险控制并智能管理曝险。 与依赖马丁格尔策略的系统不同，SmartChoise EA采用自适应仓位大小和明确定义的风险管理规则，适合不同经验水平和风险承受能力的交易者。 主要特点 基于神经网络的决策制定 无马丁格尔策略 基于市场条件、账户权益、趋势强度等的动态仓位调整 多种交易模式和可调风险等级 可选的支撑/阻力和蜡烛图形态策略 高级回撤管理恢复系统 内置追踪止损和新闻过滤选项 可选策略（默认禁用） 您可以手动启用两个额外的策略，以增加
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 149 USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
筛选:
无评论
回复评论