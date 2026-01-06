TradingAdmin

Trading Admin EA is an algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform, optimized for low-capital environments. Its strategy is based on dynamic scalping, utilizing volatility and momentum indicators (Bollinger Bands and Stochastic) to identify precise entry points on short timeframes.

Key Features:

Total Accessibility: Designed to operate with minimum deposits starting from as low as $10 USD, allowing any trader to start without significant upfront investment.

Multi-Currency Support: Configured to run simultaneously across 15 currency pairs, effectively diversifying risk and increasing trading opportunities.

Cost Optimization: The EA is tailored for brokers with low commissions (ECN/Raw Spread), maximizing net profits on every scalping operation.

Advanced Risk Management: Features an automated Trailing Stop system to lock in profits and protect capital efficiently.

100% Free of Charge: No subscriptions or hidden fees. A powerful tool made available to the trading community at no cost.

To use the Expert Advisor in auto-trading, your account must be registered with the broker RoboForex under the Partner ID "vygct".



Only accounts created with this Partner ID or via the referral link will be eligible to activate and run the Expert Advisor in auto-trading mode.