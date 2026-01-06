Pips Engineer MT5

🔧 Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT5)

Pips Engineer is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals in real market conditions.
It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify high-probability entry points with confidence.

Built for scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies, Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters: precision and consistency.

🚀 Key Features

 NON-REPAINT SIGNALS

  • Signals never change after appearing

  • No recalculation on historical bars

  • What you see on the chart is exactly what happens in live trading

✅ True Non-Repaint Signals

  • All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened.
  • No lagging or delayed signals
  • No waiting for multiple candle confirmations
  • Perfectly suitable for scalping strategies

 Clear BUY & SELL Arrow Signals

  • Easy-to-read arrows directly on the chart

  • No confusion, no over-analysis

 Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels

  • SL and TP lines are drawn automatically after a signal

  • Price levels are displayed clearly on the chart

  • Instantly visualize risk-to-reward ratios

 Built-in Alert System

  • Popup alerts

  • Mobile notifications (optional)

  • Email alerts (optional)

🎯 Who Is Pips Engineer For?

✔️ Scalpers
✔️ Trend followers
✔️ Beginner traders (clean and simple structure)
✔️ Professional traders (strategy-ready)
✔️ Traders looking for EA confirmation or manual trade support

⚙️ Fully Customizable

  • Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit distances

  • Enable or disable signal filters

  • Works on all currency pairs and timeframes

  • Fully compatible with Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and indices

🧠 Smart Engineering Logic

Pips Engineer combines trend direction, price behavior and momentum alignment to generate signals.
This smart filtering logic helps to:

🔹 Eliminate weak setups
🔹 Reduce false signals in ranging markets
🔹 Capture cleaner and higher-probability trades

📌 Important Notice

Pips Engineer is not a “holy grail”, but a professional trading tool.
Proper risk management and position sizing are strongly recommended for best results.


作者的更多信息
TrendlyOP
Meryem Sabir
指标
TrendlyOP – Professional Non-Repaint MT4 Indicator TrendlyOP is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who refuse repainting, delays, or unreliable signals. It delivers clear, real-time buy and sell signals you can trust—exactly when you need them. 100% Non-Repaint & No Recalculation TrendlyOP never repaints and never recalculates past signals. Once a signal appears on your chart, it is locked forever. No tricks. No hindsight. What you see is the real market behavior.   True N
LongTerm SupplyDemand
Meryem Sabir
指标
Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes. The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing
FREE
SupportResistancePro
Meryem Sabir
指标
Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy. The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the inval
OrderBlockRetest
Meryem Sabir
指标
OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen. The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active
TrendFlower
Meryem Sabir
指标
Trend Flower MT4 Indicator Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels , allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence. Main Features                True Non-Repaint Signals All Buy and Sell signals are  confirmed at candle close  and  never change, repaint, or disappear . What you see on the chart is exactly what happened. No lagg
Pips Engineer
Meryem Sabir
指标
Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT4) Pips Engineer is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals in real market conditions. It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify high-probability entry points with confidence . Built for scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies , Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters: precision and consis
TrendlyOP MT5
Meryem Sabir
指标
TrendlyOP – Professional Non-Repaint MT5 Indicator TrendlyOP is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who refuse repainting, delays, or unreliable signals. It delivers   clear, real-time buy and sell signals   you can trust—exactly when you need them. 100% Non-Repaint & No Recalculation TrendlyOP   never repaints and never recalculates   past signals. Once a signal appears on your chart, it is locked forever. No tricks. No hindsight. What you see is the real market behavior.  
筛选:
无评论
回复评论