Pips Engineer MT5

🔧 Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT5)
Pips Engineer is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals in real market conditions.
It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify high-probability entry points with confidence.
Built for scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies, Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters: precision and consistency.
🚀 Key Features
✅ NON-REPAINT SIGNALS
-
Signals never change after appearing
-
No recalculation on historical bars
-
What you see on the chart is exactly what happens in live trading
✅ True Non-Repaint Signals
- All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened.
- No lagging or delayed signals
- No waiting for multiple candle confirmations
- Perfectly suitable for scalping strategies
✅ Clear BUY & SELL Arrow Signals
-
Easy-to-read arrows directly on the chart
-
No confusion, no over-analysis
✅ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels
-
SL and TP lines are drawn automatically after a signal
-
Price levels are displayed clearly on the chart
-
Instantly visualize risk-to-reward ratios
✅ Built-in Alert System
-
Popup alerts
-
Mobile notifications (optional)
-
Email alerts (optional)
🎯 Who Is Pips Engineer For?
✔️ Scalpers
✔️ Trend followers
✔️ Beginner traders (clean and simple structure)
✔️ Professional traders (strategy-ready)
✔️ Traders looking for EA confirmation or manual trade support
⚙️ Fully Customizable
-
Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit distances
-
Enable or disable signal filters
-
Works on all currency pairs and timeframes
-
Fully compatible with Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and indices
🧠 Smart Engineering Logic
Pips Engineer combines trend direction, price behavior and momentum alignment to generate signals.
This smart filtering logic helps to:
🔹 Eliminate weak setups
🔹 Reduce false signals in ranging markets
🔹 Capture cleaner and higher-probability trades
📌 Important Notice
Pips Engineer is not a “holy grail”, but a professional trading tool.
Proper risk management and position sizing are strongly recommended for best results.