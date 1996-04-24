PriceMagnet Volume Profile

PriceMagnet Volume Profile

Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it.

PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window, and exactly where price is statistically "magnetized" to return.

What it does

Every bar in your lookback range is broken down and its traded volume is distributed across the price levels it touched. This builds a true price-by-price volume map, not just a time-by-time one. From that map, PriceMagnet automatically calculates:

  • Point of Control (POC) — the single price level with the highest traded volume in the range. This is the market's fair-value magnet, marked with a bold gold histogram row and a dashed horizontal line that extends across your chart so you never lose track of it, even scrolling far into price history.
  • Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the price band containing 70% (adjustable) of all traded volume, calculated using a proper expansion algorithm that grows outward from the POC toward whichever neighboring level holds more volume, exactly the way professional order-flow platforms compute it. The upper and lower boundaries are drawn as dotted reference lines so you can instantly see the "accepted" trading range versus the levels the market rejected.
  • Colour-coded histogram — high volume nodes, value-area nodes, and low-volume/rejected nodes are rendered in distinct colours so thin, low-liquidity zones (natural breakout and stop-run areas) jump out visually from thick, high-liquidity zones (natural reversal and mean-reversion areas).

Built-in re-entry alert engine

PriceMagnet doesn't just draw a picture — it watches it. When live price re-enters the high-volume zone around the POC or Value Area after having left it, the indicator fires a configurable alert through popup, push notification, email, or sound, so you catch mean-reversion setups and fair-value retests without staring at the screen. A buffer zone (in points) prevents false triggers from wick noise right at the boundary.

Professional on-chart dashboard

Unlike the cluttered, hard-to-read volume tools common on the Market, PriceMagnet includes a genuinely professional dashboard panel: a dark, bordered, corner-anchored info card with a bold header bar and clean labelled rows for POC, VAH, VAL, total volume analyzed, bars analyzed, live alert-arm status, and last-update timestamp. It's designed to look like something from a paid institutional terminal, not a placeholder text box — and it updates automatically every time the profile recalculates.

Fully customizable

Every visual element — row colours, POC/VA line colours, dashboard corner, opacity, histogram width, number of price bins, lookback length, value-area percentage, and alert channels — is exposed as an input, so you can match it to your own chart theme and trading style, from scalping XAUUSD on M1 to swing trading indices on H4.

Who it's for

Day traders and scalpers who trade mean-reversion back into high-volume zones, breakout traders who want to see exactly which low-volume "air gaps" price can move through quickly, and any trader who wants an institutional-grade read on where real volume — not just price — has actually traded. Works on any symbol and any timeframe with sufficient historical volume data.

No repainting of historical volume once calculated, no external DLLs, no hidden dependencies — a clean, self-contained MT5 indicator ready to run on any chart.


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累积成交量增量 (CVD) MA-X：智能订单流情绪工具 通过 Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X 揭示市场的隐藏机制。传统的成交量指标只能告诉你交易了 多少 ，而 CVD MA-X 则能告诉你 谁 在胜出以及 何时 胜出。通过聚合 Tick 级的价格行为和成交量分布，该指标为你提供了一张清晰的市场信念与衰竭地图。 交易者优势：为什么选择 CVD MA-X？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格做出反应。CVD MA-X 通过分析 K 线的内部压力（影线与实体的比例）并结合成交量权重，为你提供 领先优势 。它实时回答了三个关键问题： 这次波动是否有真金白银支持？ （CVD 与零轴的配合） 趋势是否正在失去动力？ （MaxBuy/MaxSell 衰竭点） 大资金是否与价格背离？ （内置背离引擎） 强大功能与实用性 智能权重阈值： 不同于简单的 Delta 计算，该指标通过解构 K 线影线和实体长度来计算“买入 vs 卖出成交量”，提供更细腻的意图观察。 双层信号逻辑： 兼具 CVD 零轴交叉 和 MA（CVD 移动平均线）零轴交叉 。这使你能够区分短
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
指标
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
MultiTimeframe Support and Resistance Zones
Mohamed Gamal Abdelnasser Yous Hashesh
指标
A powerful indicator that highlights key market zones and helps traders identify potential opportunities across multiple timeframes. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it provides real-time alerts to keep you informed of important price levels. Key Features: Works on multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Customizable zone colors for each timeframe. Real-time alerts and notifications when price reaches significant zones. Automatically manages chart objects to keep your wor
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Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
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5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
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指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
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5 (1)
指标
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PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
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Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
指标
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
指标
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
指标
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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EMA sniper
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
EMA Sniper Pro — Triple EMA Crossover Expert Advisor with RR Trailing Stop and Drawdown Protection EMA Sniper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built entirely on Exponential Moving Average crossovers and candle close confirmation. The strategy is transparent, rule-based, and free of complex indicators, neural networks, or martingale mechanics. Every trade decision follows a strict logical sequence that can be audited, backtested, and understood without ambiguity. The goal is to capture
ICT Silver Bullet Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT SILVER BULLET Pro   is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built around the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. It is designed for traders who operate within institutional frameworks and need precision timing tools overlaid directly on their charts. The indicator maps the three major trading sessions — London, New York, and Asian — as shaded kill zone boxes on the chart, each with its own high, low, and midpoint levels drawn as dotted reference lines. These levels update in real
FREE
Omega Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Omega Zones Pro - Indicator Description Overview Omega Zones Pro is a professional Support and Resistance indicator that automatically detects and displays price zones on your chart. It helps traders identify key levels where price is likely to react. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price data to find swing highs and swing lows. It then groups nearby price levels into zones and rates their strength based on how many times price has reacted to them. Key Features Automatic Zone Dete
FREE
ICT Oracle PRO
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ICT Oracle PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts. Unlike many EAs that claim to use ICT but rely on simple moving average crossovers or forced synthetic signals, this EA implements genuine ICT detection logic including Fair Value Gaps with three-candle gap validation, Order Blocks identified as the last candle before an impulsive move, Breaker Blocks that form when price breaks through an Order Block, and proper market structure analysis with
Candle Dominance Index
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Candle Dominance Index (CDI) is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals the true conviction behind every candle — not just direction, but how hard bulls or bears dominated the full price range. Most traders look at candle color and size. CDI goes deeper. It measures the ratio of the candle body to the total wick range, giving you an instant read on whether the move was decisive or weak. A tall green bar means bulls closed near the high — genuine strength. A tall red bar me
TrendGate RSI Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
TrendGate RSI Signal is a precision multi-timeframe indicator that combines a Daily trend filter with H1 RSI momentum crossovers to deliver clean, high-probability trade signals — without repainting. Key Features: Daily Trend Filter : Uses EMA(50) on the Daily timeframe to establish a clear bullish or bearish market bias H1 RSI Crossover Entries : Detects RSI(14) crosses above 35 (buy) or below 65 (sell) on confirmed, closed H1 candles only Trend-Aligned Signals Only : Automatically filters out
BreakEdge US30
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
BreakEdge US30 is a fully automated breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It captures the high-momentum price expansion that follows the New York session open by placing a buy stop and sell stop bracket above and below the current price, then manages the winning trade automatically while cancelling the losing side. STRATEGY At the start of each session window, BreakEdge places a dual pending order bracket — a buy stop above the ask and a sell
GoldSwing Structure Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldSwing Structure Trader is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional-grade market structure analysis. This EA implements a disciplined swing trading approach that identifies trend direction on the Daily timeframe, executes trades on the H4 timeframe, and uses the H1 timeframe strictly for entry confirmation. The core trading logic is built around accurate detection of market structure including Higher Highs, Higher Low
Account Lens
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Account Lens is a professional-grade account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4 that transforms the way traders stay informed about their account health during live sessions. Instead of squinting at the tiny account toolbar at the bottom of your terminal or switching windows mid-trade to check your numbers, Account Lens opens a fully independent, dedicated popup chart window that expands to fill your screen and displays your six most critical account metrics in giant, ultra-readable text — Ba
H4 Gold Fortress
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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