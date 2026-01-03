NRTR Indicator Signal for MT5

Link to my products: Link

is a powerful non-repainting trend-following tool designed to identify precise market direction, dynamic trailing levels, and high-probability entry points.This MT5 indicator automatically plots adaptive upper and lower NRTR bands, highlighting bullish and bearish trends with clear visual signals and arrows.Built for professional traders, it delivers real-time, push notifications, and accurate trend-change detection based on price correction percentage.Ideal for, it helps filter market noise, reduce false signals, and improve trade timing.Fully optimized for, this indicator is perfect for scalping, day trading, and swing trading strategies focused on trend confirmation and risk control.





Setting of this indicator



Coefficient of correction in percent: You should give a number in percent, which will be the distance from the current price.

Show Buy or sell label: Shows buy or sell arrows on the chart for buy and sell.

send alert: a parameter to let the indicator send pop-up alert.

send notification: a parameter to let the indicator send a message on your MT5 app in mobile phone.