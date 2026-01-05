STC EA Hybrid PRO Strong Trend Catcher

STC EA Hybrid PRO is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor designed to catch strong trends on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD. It uses a combination of EMA, ADX, and ATR to detect market direction and places automatic pending BuyStop and SellStop orders.

This EA is market-protected with:

Demo trial (7 days)

Subscription license (1 / 3 / 6 / 12 months)

Account binding (1 account per license)

Key Features:

Automatic trend detection using EMA, ADX, ATR

Pending BuyStop / SellStop placement

Fixed lot or adjustable lot size

Configurable ATR multipliers for entry, SL, and TP

Multi-symbol scanning (XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

Auto timer scanning with adjustable interval

Professional watermark and panel for license status

Works only on valid MQL5 Market accounts

Inputs Table:

Input Name Description Default BaseSymbols Symbols to trade XAUUSD,BTCUSD MagicNumber EA magic number 20251226 FixedLot Lot size 0.02 FastEMA Fast EMA period 50 SlowEMA Slow EMA period 200 ADX_Period ADX period 14 ADX_Min Minimum ADX for trade 25.0 ATR_Period ATR period for calculations 14 Entry_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier for entry 0.8 SL_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier for stop loss 1.5 TP_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier for take profit 3.0 ScanIntervalSec Timer interval in seconds 5

4️⃣ Recommended Broker / Settings