STC EA Hybrid PRO Strong Trend Catcher

STC EA Hybrid PRO is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor designed to catch strong trends on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD. It uses a combination of EMA, ADX, and ATR to detect market direction and places automatic pending BuyStop and SellStop orders.

This EA is market-protected with:

  • Demo trial (7 days)

  • Subscription license (1 / 3 / 6 / 12 months)

  • Account binding (1 account per license)

Key Features:

  • Automatic trend detection using EMA, ADX, ATR

  • Pending BuyStop / SellStop placement

  • Fixed lot or adjustable lot size

  • Configurable ATR multipliers for entry, SL, and TP

  • Multi-symbol scanning (XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

  • Auto timer scanning with adjustable interval

  • Professional watermark and panel for license status

  • Works only on valid MQL5 Market accounts

Inputs Table:

Input Name Description Default
BaseSymbols Symbols to trade XAUUSD,BTCUSD
MagicNumber EA magic number 20251226
FixedLot Lot size 0.02
FastEMA Fast EMA period 50
SlowEMA Slow EMA period 200
ADX_Period ADX period 14
ADX_Min Minimum ADX for trade 25.0
ATR_Period ATR period for calculations 14
Entry_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier for entry 0.8
SL_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier for stop loss 1.5
TP_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier for take profit 3.0
ScanIntervalSec Timer interval in seconds 5

4️⃣ Recommended Broker / Settings

  • Best on XAUUSD (M1/M5/M15) and BTCUSD (M15/H1)

  • Use with standard account leverage 1:100+

  • Works on real and demo accounts (demo expires after 7 days)


