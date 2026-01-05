STC EA Hybrid PRO Strong Trend Catcher
- Experts
- Wiseman Ntuli
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
STC EA Hybrid PRO is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor designed to catch strong trends on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD. It uses a combination of EMA, ADX, and ATR to detect market direction and places automatic pending BuyStop and SellStop orders.
This EA is market-protected with:
-
Demo trial (7 days)
-
Subscription license (1 / 3 / 6 / 12 months)
-
Account binding (1 account per license)
Key Features:
-
Automatic trend detection using EMA, ADX, ATR
-
Pending BuyStop / SellStop placement
-
Fixed lot or adjustable lot size
-
Configurable ATR multipliers for entry, SL, and TP
-
Multi-symbol scanning (XAUUSD, BTCUSD)
-
Auto timer scanning with adjustable interval
-
Professional watermark and panel for license status
-
Works only on valid MQL5 Market accounts
Inputs Table:
|Input Name
|Description
|Default
|BaseSymbols
|Symbols to trade
|XAUUSD,BTCUSD
|MagicNumber
|EA magic number
|20251226
|FixedLot
|Lot size
|0.02
|FastEMA
|Fast EMA period
|50
|SlowEMA
|Slow EMA period
|200
|ADX_Period
|ADX period
|14
|ADX_Min
|Minimum ADX for trade
|25.0
|ATR_Period
|ATR period for calculations
|14
|Entry_ATR_Mult
|ATR multiplier for entry
|0.8
|SL_ATR_Mult
|ATR multiplier for stop loss
|1.5
|TP_ATR_Mult
|ATR multiplier for take profit
|3.0
|ScanIntervalSec
|Timer interval in seconds
|5
4️⃣ Recommended Broker / Settings
-
Best on XAUUSD (M1/M5/M15) and BTCUSD (M15/H1)
-
Use with standard account leverage 1:100+
-
Works on real and demo accounts (demo expires after 7 days)