Build Your Own EA

Build My Own EA is a configurable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clean, flexible framework to assemble and test their own rule-based approach without changing code. It provides an RSI-based entry module with optional trend filtering (Off / Moving Average / ADX), and includes risk controls such as configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus trailing stop management. Each module can be enabled or disabled via simple inputs, making it easy to experiment with different combinations of logic and settings.

For stability and broader broker compatibility, the EA includes practical safeguards such as automatic lot-size normalization to the symbol’s trading constraints, margin checks before execution, and stop-level handling to reduce rejected orders when conditions are too close to the market. As with any automated trading system, performance depends heavily on market conditions, broker settings, and user configuration—trading involves risk and results are not guaranteed.


