Market Shooter

Market Shooter EA — Description & Recommendation

Market Shooter EA is a professional breakout-sniping Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability market moves with precision and discipline.
The EA uses a smart price breakout detection system, targeting key support and resistance levels, then executes trades with sniper-level accuracy using buffer confirmation and volatility-aware scaling.

The strategy focuses on clean market structure, avoiding noise and low-quality entries, making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled risk and consistent execution rather than over-trading.

⚙️Recommended Trading Setup

  • Symbol: GBPUSD

  • Timeframes:

    • 15 Minutes (M15) – Faster entries, more opportunities

    • 30 Minutes (M30) – Cleaner signals, higher stability

  • Account Type: Any Account

 Strategy Highlights

  • Smart breakout logic with confirmation buffer

  • ATR-based dynamic position scaling (rescue system)

  • Global basket profit & loss management

  • Daily profit target with automatic trading stop

  • Spread and trading-hours filtering for better execution

  • Auto lot scaling based on account balance

 Best Use Case

Market Shooter EA performs best during active market sessions (London & New York) on GBPUSD, where volatility and liquidity allow breakouts to develop cleanly without excessive spread or slippage.


