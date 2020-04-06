Gold Breakout zone
- 专家
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- 版本: 3.0
- 激活: 5
Gold Breakout Session EA – Prop Firm & Long-Term Trading Optimized
The Gold Breakout Session EA is a precision-based Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to capture high-quality breakout trades using previous session High / Low levels.
This EA focuses on quality over quantity, making it ideal for prop firm challenges and long-term, disciplined trading strategies.
Key Features
-
Session Breakout Logic
-
Trades only when price breaks confirmed previous session High or Low
-
Filters false breakouts using strict validation rules
-
-
High-Quality Trade Selection
-
Low trade frequency
-
Avoids overtrading and random entries
-
-
Prop Firm Friendly
-
Controlled risk behavior
-
Designed to respect daily drawdown and max loss rules
-
Suitable for FTMO, MyFundedFX, The5ers, etc.
-
No martingale , hedging
-
-
Optimized for XAUUSD
-
Tailored specifically for Gold volatility and behavior
-
Best performance on 15M–1H timeframes
-
-
Long-Term Trading Focus
-
Aims for sustainable growth rather than aggressive scalping
-
Works well for swing-style breakout continuation trades
-
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: 15 Minutes or 1 Hour
-
Trading Style: Session Breakout / Trend Continuation
-
Risk: Conservative to Medium (Prop-firm compliant)
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders looking to pass prop firm challenges
-
Traders who prefer clean breakout strategies
-
Users seeking stable long-term performance on Gold
-
Traders who value risk control over high frequency