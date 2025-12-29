ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Golden Core Automaton AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Golden Ratio Volatility | LWMA Core | Gilded Failsafe]

Introduction

Golden Core Automaton AI is a trading system rooted in the mathematical perfection of nature. It operates on the belief that markets, like nature, respect the Golden Ratio ($\phi \approx 1.618$).

The EA constructs a "Golden Geometry" around price action using a weighted center (The Core) and Golden Ratio volatility bands (The Automaton). It waits for price to stretch to these mathematical extremes and executes trades only when a specific momentum spark (RSI) confirms the reversion.

Version 1.00: Gilded Failsafe Core

Equipped with the "Gilded Failsafe" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen (InpMaxTrailSpread), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps during news.

Trading Strategy (The Golden Logic)

The system operates on a 3-Step Geometric Logic:

The Golden Core (Gravity): Uses a Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) as the central gravity of the market. LWMA is faster and more responsive than SMA, tracking recent price action closely. The Automaton (Geometry): Calculates dynamic volatility bands using ATR multiplied by the Golden Ratio (1.618). Buy Zone: Price touches the Lower Golden Band (Core - ATR*1.618).

Sell Zone: Price touches the Upper Golden Band (Core + ATR*1.618). The Spark (Trigger): Uses RSI to confirm the turn. Buy Spark: RSI crosses back up from Oversold (30).

Sell Spark: RSI crosses back down from Overbought (70).

Key Features

Golden Ratio Math: Applies the universal law of $\phi$ (1.618) to volatility, finding support and resistance levels that standard indicators miss.

Gilded Failsafe Trailing: A robust exit mechanism that maintains a dynamic safety wall. It ensures stops are never placed too close to price, eliminating execution errors.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Golden Ratio works best on structural timeframes).

Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) is the perfect match, but works on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== THE GOLDEN CORE === InpCorePeriod : The period of the central LWMA.

=== THE AUTOMATON === InpGoldenRatio : The volatility multiplier (Default 1.618).

=== THE SPARK === InpRsiPeriod / Levels : Momentum trigger settings.

=== GILDED FAILSAFE (SAFETY) === InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points). InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.