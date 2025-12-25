Aurex AI

5
Aurex AI – Institutional Gold Trading Enhanced by Intelligent AI Filtering

Overview

Aurex AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value discipline, controlled risk, and consistency, rather than high-frequency or aggressive trading. Aurex AI trades selectively, with a strict limit of one trade per day, ensuring quality-focused execution instead of overtrading.

The system is built on a real institutional-style trading strategy, enhanced by an AI-based market filtering layer that improves entry timing and trade quality.

Pricing Structure

Aurex AI is available under a structured pricing model designed to reward early buyers while reflecting long-term value.

Current Price: $200
Availability: 8 copies remaining at $200

Price Increases:
The price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales.

Final Target Price: $1,000

Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increase is permanent.
All buyers receive full access to updates and improvements at no additional cost.

Live Trading Signal

A verified live trading signal is available via the official MQL5 Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419

The signal allows users to review:

Full trade history

Drawdown and risk behavior

Account statistics

Long-term performance consistency

Core Strategy (Institutional Framework)

Aurex AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.

The strategy includes:

  • Market structure and directional bias

  • High-probability price reaction zones

  • Liquidity-aware execution behavior

  • Session-based and volatility-aligned logic

All trade entries, exits, and Stop Loss rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.

AI Component – Smart Market Filtering

The AI component in Aurex AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.

AI is used to:

  • Filter out unfavorable market conditions

  • Identify periods where volume and participation are likely to increase

  • Avoid low-liquidity or random market phases

  • Improve entry timing within valid institutional setups

The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.

Trading Rules Overview

  • Maximum 1 trade per day

  • Trades executed only when all conditions align

  • No forced or continuous trading

  • Fully automated execution

Risk Management

Aurex AI follows strict risk discipline:

  • Stop Loss on every trade

  • One active position at a time

  • No grid strategies

  • No martingale

  • No averaging of losing trades

Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.

INPUT SETTINGS

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aurex AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

  • Auto AI Risk (Recommended)
    Automatically calculates lot size based on:

    • Account balance

    • Stop Loss distance

    • Internal AI logic

  • Percentage of Account Balance
    Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

  • Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
    Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

  • Fixed Lot Size
    Uses a constant lot size per trade.

Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)

The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.

  • When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:

    • Low – Conservative exposure

    • Medium (Default) – Balanced risk

    • High – Increased exposure

    • Extreme – Aggressive exposure

  • If any other position sizing method is selected
    (Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
    the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.

This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.

Recovery Mode

Optional controlled recovery after a Stop Loss:

  • Adjustable lot multiplier

  • Limited number of recovery trades

  • Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED)

Mandatory after purchase

After purchasing Aurex AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality.

Without completing AI activation:
The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades

Activation is simple and fully guided.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Maximum trades: 1 per day
Default settings: Optimized and recommended

Broker Notice

All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity

Aurex AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.

评分 7
5093786
187
5093786 2025.12.27 16:06 
 

I like what i see. Will update review in a few months

推荐产品
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
专家
給我發個訊息，這樣我就可以寄給你 setfile 我建議在 VPS 的模擬帳戶上測試它三個月（如果您希望我為這個機器人推薦一個 VPS，您可以直接給我發送訊息），這樣您就可以根據您的需求進行調整。請記住，這個機器人是一個工具，而不是經過多年測試的成熟策略。為此，我推薦你黃金趨勢波動 該機器人僅在使用者設定的特定時間開啟操作。 3. 關鍵輸入參數 參數 預設值 說明 LotSize 1.0 交易量（依風險管理進行調整）。 FastMAPeriod 快速 MA 的 10 個週期（例如，10 根蠟燭）。 SlowMAPeriod 慢速 MA 的 50 個週期（例如，50 根蠟燭）。 TimeFrame PERIOD_M5 MA 計算時間範圍（例如，M5、H1）。 InverseLogic false 若為真，則反轉訊號。 StopLoss_Points 55 SL 點（0 為停用）。 TakeProfit_Points 110 TP 點（0 為停用）。 SL_TP_ActivationTime SL/TP 啟動前 180 秒。 EquityProtection 150.0 如果股權
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
实用工具
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
Zen MT5
Elena Kusheva
专家
我滑点=0;-允许滑点，0-不使用   S cmt="";-评论订单   我魔法=20200131;-魔术，EA的订单ID   工作时间="00:00-24:00"; - 格式为HH:MM-HH:MM，全天0-24或00:00-24:00   D fix_lot=0.01;//fix lot-working lot   Order_tp D=100.0;//TP. 我建议-10.0-以点为4个字符获利！ EA自动检测5个字符的工具，并将自动增加值10倍。   D order_sl=0.0;//SL-止损点数为4个字符！   B AverageUse=true;-使用平均或不   D LotMn=1.59;-用于平均的很多乘数。   D AverageStep=30;-订单之间的步骤. 我推荐-100   D平均值平均值=60;-当平均值时获利。   I MaxOrders=20;-平均网格中的最大订单数。 我推荐-5   TF tf=PERIOD_D1;-working TF 我BarRepeat=3;酒吧重复-在同一方向重复酒吧的最小数目
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
专家
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
专家
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
专家
Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading. Features of the Advisor: Neural Network for Decision-Making: The adv
Gold is Hot mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (2)
专家
Gold is Hot EA 基于作者的个人 WAT 指标，该指标结合了波动率和 MACD 指标。该 EA 能够精准地用蓝色箭头识别上涨趋势的开始，用红色箭头识别下跌趋势的开始，并以马丁格尔/网格策略控制未平仓交易，直至触及目标价位。 推荐交易对：所有主要交易对，例如 xauusd、eurusd、audusd、gbpusd、nzdusd，以及次要交易对，例如 audcad、nzdcad、eurnzd 和 eurcad，时间范围为 m15 或更高。 设置： 开始小时 – EA 的开始小时 开始分钟 – EA 的开始分钟 结束小时 – EA 的结束小时 结束分钟 – EA 的结束分钟 手数 – 开始交易的初始手数 使用可变手数 – 真/假 – 使用资金管理真/假 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 – 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 乘数 – 乘数因子，如 1.5 最大手数 – 允许的最大手数 获利 – 以点数获利 止损点数（0：不使用） – 以点数止损，如果为 0，则禁用它 百分比网格止损 – 允许削减所有头寸的总账户损失百分比 叠加 – 总利润中第一笔和最后一笔订单的平仓 X 笔交易后的叠加
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
专家
没有花哨的技巧。没有失信的承诺。 Urban Pulse 专为关注一件事的交易者设计：一致性。无论您是在通过一个道具挑战逐步提升，还是管理客户资金，这个EA 都在限制范围内运作——并且兑现承诺。 在单个图表上运行： 附加到 GBPUSD 的时间框架 H1 。就这样。一个图表。一件武器。 重要： 此版本以 折扣价 提供。最终价格：$399。提前访问即将结束。 频道 链接 =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar Blog   link =   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583  核心优势 自动风险逻辑： 根据您的账户规模和止损距离计算手数 支持手动或固定手数： 您控制模式——保守或激进 回撤守护： 当浮动亏损超过您预设的百分比时自动关闭 单图表设计： 内部管理多个符号——无需拥挤您的平台 策略执行 多趋势模型： 在考虑任何进入之前，协调多个时间框架的趋势方向。   设置清单 参数 值 图表 GBPUSD 时间框架 H1 管理的符号 GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
专家
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
专家
O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Trendi
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
专家
This expert advisor is a trading program that is programmed to trade in the Forex market. This program works on the basis of its own trading strategy, which is based on the analysis of technical indicators and market conditions. The goal of this program is to achieve continuous profits by opening and closing trading deals at the right time. This expert advisor uses technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci to determine the entry and exit points of the market. It also uses mark
UniversalMA EA
Mikhail Sergeev
3.67 (3)
专家
創造、探索、賺錢！ EA 交易允許您基於強大且通用的指標構建全自動交易系統，以平滑工具的價格。使用集成到 EA 中的一組規則創建您自己的交易系統。在策略測試器中測試您的想法。將其用於實際交易以獲取利潤或作為附加工具。 2021 年 10 月 19 日，我們為 MetaTrader 5 發布了一個完全免費的 UniversalMA 指標。UniversalMA 是具有大量自定義選項的移動平均線。 10 種類型的平滑。 12 種價格可供選擇。由此產生的移動平均線離散化的可能性。快速和優化的代碼。事實證明，該指標非常方便，用戶喜歡它。 該指標允許您基於它創建任何 EA 交易，沒有任何限制。儘管如此，我們還是收到了大量關於創建基於該指標的全自動 EA 交易的請求和建議。問題在於用戶使用該指標的方式多種多樣。 因此，決定為 MetaTrader 5 創建一個基於 UniversalMA 指標的交易策略構建器，而不是傳統的交易機器人。使用此工具，您可以非常輕鬆地編寫自己的交易策略。 UniversalMA EA 適用於任何時間框架和工具（符號）。合適的賬戶類型是 NETTING 和 HEDGING
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
专家
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
专家
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This has two strategies in one Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 and 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: First analyze the general trend in H1 by crossing Emas and Parabolic Sar, then analyze a Pull Back in M5 with the help of the RSI. This is done on a defined sche
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
专家
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This expert advisor is a Bot that analyzes, through EMA, AMA and ADX in longer periods of time, whether the market is in a range or not. After detecting the range, he enters smaller time frames looking for small pull backs with the RSI to carry out operations. If the operation goes again
Exp Crassula
Aleksey Luppey
专家
The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode. The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair. You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 5
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
专家
Cryptex Scalper — 加密货币突破型智能交易系统 (M5) 概述 Cryptex Scalper 是一款专为加密货币交易（BTCUSD、ETHUSD、LTCUSD 等）开发的突破型智能交易系统 (EA)。 它基于成熟的突破框架，但针对加密市场的特殊性进行了优化： 更大的点差， 24/7 全天候交易， 更高的波动性， 周末跳空风险。 Cryptex Scalper 引入了自适应的自学习过滤器和严格的风险控制，以提升在高波动环境下的稳定性。 主要功能与改进 1. 动态点差过滤器（自学习） 实时计算经纪商的平均点差，并乘以安全系数。 仅在当前点差低于该动态限制时才允许下单。 当点差超过限制时，所有挂单会立即被取消。 2. 基于 ATR 的波动率过滤器 使用 ATR 指标监控波动率。 当波动率过高时自动阻止入场，避免假突破。 3. 交易频率控制 每日交易次数限制，避免在震荡或不稳定行情中过度交易。 用户可设定每日最大交易次数。 4. 周末与低流动性时段保护 在周五市场收盘前自动删除所有挂单，以避免周末跳空。 自动跳过周日晚间流动性不足的交易时段，防止点差过度扩大。 5. 仓位管
Order Block Real
Arnold Byarufu
1 (1)
指标
Detailed Explanation of the Order Block Indicator What is an Order Block? An Order Block refers to a specific price zone where institutional traders (e.g., banks, hedge funds) have placed a large number of buy or sell orders. These zones are critical because they often mark areas of significant market reversals, continuations, or breakouts. In simpler terms, it's a region on the chart where the "big players" have left their footprints. Traders use these zones to predict price behavior—whether th
Project Golden Luna MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Trading strategy: Scalping. The EA "Project Golden Luna" is based on trading on zigzag signals using standard indicators, and market entries are made on the breakdown of local extremum levels. As soon as the bot receives a signal, it immediately starts placing several pending orders. And most importantly, this trading expert uses SL protective orders in open trades, which save the trader's deposit from significant losses. However, this robot in most cases does not wait for the price to reach a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
专家
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
专家
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
专家
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
指标
Gann Box 指标是一个强大且多功能的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别和利用市场的关键水平。该指标允许在图表上绘制一个矩形，该矩形会自动划分为多个区域，并带有战略水平 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 。当价格触及其中一个水平时，会触发警报，从而为交易决策提供宝贵的帮助。您可以即时了解市场相对于您绘制区域的变化情况。要绘制一个区域，只需绘制一个简单的矩形并将其命名为 GannBox 。 该指标适用于所有类型的交易者，无论是使用 支撑和阻力 概念、 供需 理论的交易者，还是 ICT 技术或 公平价值缺口 (FVG) 专家。 无论您是 日内交易者 、 波段交易者 还是 趋势交易者 ， Gann Box 都可以帮助您更好地理解和预测市场走势，同时提高您的反应能力和交易表现。 MT4 版本 Gann Box 是一个 多时间框架 指标：它可以绘制在更大的时间框架上，比如 H1，同时允许在较小的时间框架（如 15 分钟图表）上进行更精确和快速的交易。 除了其灵活性之外，该工具还可以通过直观的 管理面板 在图表上进行全面自定义。此面板允许根据您的偏好激活或禁用每个级别，并启用或禁用相关的警
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Terminal Strategy pro mtf Order Blocks EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Terminal Strategy PRO MTF Order Blocks Please note, this Expert Advisor is provided as a foundational tool. It has not been optimized for any specific trading instrument or timeframe and is designed for you to test, customize, and optimize according to your own trading strategy and risk tolerance. Terminal Strategy PRO is a sophisticated trading tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide a structured and analytical approach to the markets. It is built upon a multi-timeframe (MTF) logic that filt
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
实用工具
Volume Flow Binance! 您是否曾想过能够访问您最喜欢的加密货币的 times and trades 数据，了解交易量流动和价格波动分析，即使您的经纪商不提供完整的交易历史记录？ 有了 Volume Flow Binance ，这一切现在变为现实！这个 MQL5 脚本是为寻求实时市场动态详细视图的加密货币交易者而设计的。 主要特点： 直接访问脚本菜单中任何加密货币的 times and trades 数据。 从全球领先的交易所 Binance 实时更新数据。 精确的交易量流动分析，让您能够识别并预测价格走势。 与 Times and Sales Crypto 指标 集成，将您的市场分析提升到一个新水平。 为什么选择 Volume Flow Binance？ 这是那些希望通过观察每笔交易来实时了解买卖行为的完美工具！通过这个脚本，您将获得深入的见解，并在其他交易者面前获得竞争优势。 不要错过这个机会！ 通过 Volume Flow Binance 解锁市场的力量，在加密货币革命中保持领先一步！ 安装和设置说明： 脚本安装
FREE
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
专家
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
专家
SmartChoise EA – 基于神经网络的XAU/USD（金）M1时间框架交易系统 用户手册可通过我个人资料页面上的链接获取 —— 其中详细解释了所有设置和选项。 在 Telegram 频道中，您还可以找到几个运行 SmartChoise 的账户，它们拥有不同的余额、风险级别和设置。这是一个很好的方式来查看 EA 在多个经纪商和不同条件下的真实表现。 价格暂时下调。 此EA旨在长期、稳定的增长——理解并与您的风险容忍度对齐是其成功的关键。 采用基于神经网络的引擎，持续分析实时市场数据，根据当前市场情况调整交易策略。此方法有助于优化交易入场、提高风险控制并智能管理曝险。 与依赖马丁格尔策略的系统不同，SmartChoise EA采用自适应仓位大小和明确定义的风险管理规则，适合不同经验水平和风险承受能力的交易者。 主要特点 基于神经网络的决策制定 无马丁格尔策略 基于市场条件、账户权益、趋势强度等的动态仓位调整 多种交易模式和可调风险等级 可选的支撑/阻力和蜡烛图形态策略 高级回撤管理恢复系统 内置追踪止损和新闻过滤选项 可选策略（默认禁用） 您可以手动启用两个额外的策略，以增加
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
作者的更多信息
Aureon AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (7)
专家
Aureon AI – Adaptive Gold Trading with  Institutional Strategy + AI-Driven Filters Overview Aureon AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value selective execution, controlled risk, and adaptability , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Aureon AI trades only when its predefined internal conditions are met and does not maintain constant market activity. The system comb
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (6)
专家
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
筛选:
Tamás Reszeli
172
Tamás Reszeli 2025.12.29 06:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.29 06:55
Thank you for your feedback! 🙏
We’re glad to hear you found the activation easy and our customer service helpful. If you need any assistance or have questions at any time, feel free to reach out. Wishing you smooth trading ahead! 📈🚀
Ming Zhe Lu
230
Ming Zhe Lu 2025.12.28 22:53 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.28 23:33
Thank you for your feedback! 🙏
We’re happy to hear you’re satisfied with the EA so far and that you’ve had a great experience with our after-sales support. We appreciate you taking the time to test it properly and look forward to your updated review after a month of live trading. If you need any assistance in the meantime, we’re always here to help. 📈🚀
5093786
187
5093786 2025.12.27 16:06 
 

I like what i see. Will update review in a few months

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.28 23:33
Thank you for the feedback! 🙏
We’re glad to hear you like what you’re seeing so far. We appreciate your trust and look forward to your updated review after more time testing. As always, feel free to reach out anytime if you need support or have questions. 📈🚀
voda007
892
voda007 2025.12.27 07:35 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.27 07:55
Thank you very much for your continued trust and support! 🙏
We truly appreciate you using all of our robots and are very happy to hear that you’re experiencing consistent results across them. Your recognition of our customer service means a lot, as we always strive to support our users as best as possible.
XAUUSD-reader
49
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.25 12:38 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:44
Really appreciate the trust and the detailed feedback — it honestly means a lot. I’m glad to hear Gold Quant AI and Aureon AI have been performing well for you so far. Aurex AI is still early, but the focus has been the same: clean logic, controlled risk, and long-term consistency. Thanks for giving it a place in your portfolio and for the support — if you need anything at all or have questions as you test it, just let me know.
trader2092
64
trader2092 2025.12.25 12:32 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks for the support and for locking in the launch price. Glad you like the backtest — if you need any help setting it up or have questions while testing, just let me know.
Traa44at
64
Traa44at 2025.12.25 12:26 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Hizbullah Mangal
783
来自开发人员的回复 Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks a lot for the trust and the support — it really means a lot. I’m happy to hear the other EAs have been profitable for you, and I hope this one continues that trend as well. If you need any help with setup, updates, or have any questions at all, just message me anytime.
回复评论