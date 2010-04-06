SMC Algo Gold – Precision, Stability and High-Level Performance on XAUUSD

SMC Algo Gold is designed for traders seeking precision, stability, and consistent performance in the gold market. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on indicators, this robot is built around a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) architecture optimised for MT5.

It combines intelligent price-action interpretation in key structural zones, dynamic risk management, an advanced trailing system, and an algorithmic filter capable of capturing XAUUSD impulses with discipline and consistency.

SMC Algo Gold prioritises quality over quantity.

It may deliver significant performance within days or weeks, but depending on market conditions, it may also accumulate small profits before capturing a major move. This EA does not trade randomly: it trades only when the market offers real profit potential.

The internal modules adapt to each trader’s style (Safe or Aggressive).

Key parameters include:

OnBuy / OnSell filtering

Advanced Trailing Stop Loss

(Note: Avoid EAs that never place Stop Loss.)

Position management (including your own manual trades if desired)

Lot-size management, and more

Its complete trailing system (standard + advanced) protects profits even during high volatility while maintaining a cautious approach to avoid false signals.

All components are fully optimisable, offering flexibility for advanced traders who want to push the algorithm further — although the default configuration remains strongly recommended.

To keep the robot accessible while maintaining its premium positioning, an exclusive offer is available on MQL5 Market:

The real price in my private community is $1200, but it is listed here at $499 for a limited time, with a quarterly rental option at $150 — a rare opportunity to test its performance before buying.

Specially designed for XAUUSD, SMC Algo Gold is ideal for automating entries, securing profits, removing emotions, and benefiting from an algorithm suited to current market conditions. Its stability, execution intelligence, and risk management make it suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Based on the test screenshots, you can see the results:

Aggressive mode achieved $400 profit from only $20 starting capital

Safe mode reached $7,200 profit, while aggressive reached $71,000 from $10,000

These results are based on only two months of Safe or Aggressive trading. Imagine the potential over several years.

Recommended Capital Settings

Minimum capital: $50

Safe: 0.01 → 0.02 lots, max 1 position

Aggressive: 0.01 → 0.05 lots, max 2 positions

Recommended capital: $300

Safe: 0.01 → 0.2 lots, max 1 positions

Aggressive: 0.1 → 0.2 lots, max 1 position

Ideal capital: $2000

Safe: 0.03 → 0.1 lots, max 2 positions

Aggressive: 0.2 → 0.4 lots, max 2 positions

Optimal capital: $10,000

Safe: 0.1 → 0.2 lots, max 2 positions

Aggressive: 1 → 2 lots, max 2 positions

Notes:

Always enable EnableTrailing and LotAuto.

We recommend not modifying InitialTP, InitialSL, or OnlyBuy/OnlySell.

Recommended broker: EXNESS (gold with 3-digit pricing xxxx.xxx).

More information and an account link are available on my MQL5 profile.

The price increases step-by-step after each sales milestone until it returns to its original value.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test in a demo account first.

I also offer a custom EA development service.

I can build a 100% personalised robot based on your own strategy.

Feel free to contact me.