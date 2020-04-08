Precision Candlestick Analyzer PinBar
🧠 Indicator logic (quick summary)
-
Core job:
Scans every candle for high-probability reversal and continuation patterns, with a special focus on pin bars, and then rates each setup with a 0–100 confidence score.
-
Patterns it recognizes
-
Bullish & bearish Pin Bars (with tail/body/position checks + S/R proximity)
-
Hammer / Hanging Man
-
Engulfing (bullish & bearish)
-
Doji (trend-reversal flavored)
-
Morning Star / Evening Star
-
Optional breakout module (Donchian-style highs/lows + volume surge)
-
-
Filters before showing a signal
-
Triple-MA trend filter (fast/medium/slow MAs)
-
Heiken Ashi trend filter for smoother direction
-
RSI + Fast RSI, Stochastic (with divergence logic), and Bollinger Bands confirmation
-
ATR-based volatility filter (skip crazy high-vol bars)
-
Volume filter (signal only when volume is significant)
-
Support/Resistance proximity boost
-
-
Multi-timeframe brain
-
Uses MAs from H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 (or configured TFs) to check if the current signal agrees with higher-TF direction, then adds/subtracts confidence.
-
-
Pin-point entries
-
For each valid pattern, it computes a precision entry price:
-
Uses candle body/range, recent local S/R, and ATR.
-
Separate logic for buy vs sell, with tighter, 2-digit normalization for XAU.
-
Keeps entry reasonably close to current price and volatility-aware.
-
-
-
M1 “anti-fakeout” protection
-
Extra strict on M1:
-
Higher minimum confidence
-
Momentum check over last few bars
-
Trend alignment required (MA + Heiken Ashi)
-
Extra RSI/Fast RSI sanity checks
-
Cooldown between opposite signals to avoid whipsaws
-
-
-
Visuals & alerts
-
Strong/Weak Buy/Sell arrows, plus:
-
Trend up/down arrows
-
Histogram for pattern strength
-
Confidence lines for buy/sell
-
Optional pattern tags like PIN-B , ENG-S , M-STAR , BREAKOUT , etc.
-
-
Smart alert system (no duplicate spam per bar), with optional push notifications and detailed message (pattern, confidence, trend, entry level, distance in pips).
-
So in one line:
A multi-filter, multi-timeframe pin-bar-centric candlestick scanner that scores each signal, designs a volatility-aware entry price, and aggressively filters out weak or noisy conditions—especially on M1.