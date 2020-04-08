Sentiment Indicator
🧠 Indicator logic (quick summary)
Retail sentiment input:
You type in current retail long % from MyFxBook/FXSSI/etc.
If > 60% long → contrarian bearish
If < 40% long → contrarian bullish
Else → neutral
Trend bias:
EMA(50) vs EMA(200) → primary trend
MACD(6,13,5) direction as confirmation
Volatility bias:
ATR(14) vs ATR(50) → expansion ratio
Too low/too high volatility → “AVOID”
Session bias:
Time-based classification (server time):
Asia, London, New York
Just a label + “quality factor” (London/NY more important)
Composite bias:
Combines Trend + Retail Sentiment
Then checks Volatility; if volatility bad → bias = 0 (AVOID)
Outputs:
+1 → Long bias
-1 → Short bias
0 → Stay flat / Avoid
🧪 How to use it in practice
Attach to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe; works best M5–H1).
Before each session, update InpRetailLongPercent manually:
Get the % from MyFxBook / FXSSI / IG retail sentiment (XAUUSD / GOLD).
Read the Composite bias:
+1 → focus on long setups only
-1 → focus on short setups only
0 → do not trade (bad volatility / off session / mixed sentiment)
