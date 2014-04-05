Precision Candlestick Analyzer PinBar

🧠 Indicator logic (quick summary)

  • Core job:
    Scans every candle for high-probability reversal and continuation patterns, with a special focus on pin bars, and then rates each setup with a 0–100 confidence score.

  • Patterns it recognizes

    • Bullish & bearish Pin Bars (with tail/body/position checks + S/R proximity)

    • Hammer / Hanging Man

    • Engulfing (bullish & bearish)

    • Doji (trend-reversal flavored)

    • Morning Star / Evening Star

    • Optional breakout module (Donchian-style highs/lows + volume surge)

  • Filters before showing a signal

    • Triple-MA trend filter (fast/medium/slow MAs)

    • Heiken Ashi trend filter for smoother direction

    • RSI + Fast RSI, Stochastic (with divergence logic), and Bollinger Bands confirmation

    • ATR-based volatility filter (skip crazy high-vol bars)

    • Volume filter (signal only when volume is significant)

    • Support/Resistance proximity boost

  • Multi-timeframe brain

    • Uses MAs from H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 (or configured TFs) to check if the current signal agrees with higher-TF direction, then adds/subtracts confidence.

  • Pin-point entries

    • For each valid pattern, it computes a precision entry price:

      • Uses candle body/range, recent local S/R, and ATR.

      • Separate logic for buy vs sell, with tighter, 2-digit normalization for XAU.

      • Keeps entry reasonably close to current price and volatility-aware.

  • M1 “anti-fakeout” protection

    • Extra strict on M1:

      • Higher minimum confidence

      • Momentum check over last few bars

      • Trend alignment required (MA + Heiken Ashi)

      • Extra RSI/Fast RSI sanity checks

      • Cooldown between opposite signals to avoid whipsaws

  • Visuals & alerts

    • Strong/Weak Buy/Sell arrows, plus:

      • Trend up/down arrows

      • Histogram for pattern strength

      • Confidence lines for buy/sell

      • Optional pattern tags like PIN-B , ENG-S , M-STAR , BREAKOUT , etc.

    • Smart alert system (no duplicate spam per bar), with optional push notifications and detailed message (pattern, confidence, trend, entry level, distance in pips).

So in one line:

A multi-filter, multi-timeframe pin-bar-centric candlestick scanner that scores each signal, designs a volatility-aware entry price, and aggressively filters out weak or noisy conditions—especially on M1.

