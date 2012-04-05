A Verified Standard of Execution

Black Ice EA is not an attempt at automation; it is the mandatory requirement for profitable execution on MT5. Engineered as a low-frequency Expert Advisor, its function is the elimination of human execution risk and the precise capitalization on statistically extreme market anomalies. Capital exposure is reserved strictly for high-conviction events, ensuring discipline is coded, not reliant on willpower.

MECHANICS: TRADING THE STATISTICAL ANOMALY

The system's integrity is founded on verifiable statistical filters that ensure accuracy precedes activity.

Extreme Reversion Mandate:

Entry is conditional upon a 4.0 Standard Deviation Bollinger Band breach confirmed by extreme RSI conditions (80/20). This statistical threshold filters out standard volatility, guaranteeing the system acts only when market exhaustion is verifiable, moving beyond market sentiment.

Precision over Frequency:

The logic is designed to bypass the noise, ensuring that only statistically rare, high-probability reversals initiate trade sequencing.

THE ARCHITECTURE OF CONSISTENCY

The system's value is defined by its defense mechanisms, which render profit capture and capital protection non-optional actions.

Defense Mechanism Objective Function Mandated Trader Outcome Mandatory Profit Lock-in (BuyExitPct) Auto-closure of all symbol positions upon reaching a designated portfolio profit threshold (Default 5%). Guaranteed Profit Retention. Removes human hesitation that risks converting a realized gain into a loss. Positive Swap Filter (Swap Hunter) Conditional execution, permitting entry only when the intended direction yields a net positive daily swap rate. Cost Optimization. Ensures the system inherently monetizes overnight carry, maximizing passive returns. BarSince Cooldown (Enforced Patience) Non-negotiable time-bar enforcement (Default 100 bars) between trades on the same symbol. Capital Protection. Prevents over-leveraging and eliminates emotional re-entry into immediate market volatility.

CONCLUSION: THIS IS THE STANDARD.

Black Ice is built for the sophisticated trader who understands that the only profitable strategy is the one that removes human fallibility. This is a system of verifiable logic, not speculative optimism.

Do not manage trades. Deploy the code that mandates your results.

Parameters (Inputs for Deployment)

The following inputs allow for precise risk and strategy deployment: