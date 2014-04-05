Market Variation Pro (MVP) is a unique indicator in the market, easy to use and configure, and works on any time frame and any asset.

It calculates the average percentage variation of any asset over a defined period.

Unlike indicators that only analyze the closing price, MVP considers the entire price range, providing a more comprehensive view of market behavior.

Main functionalities

Volatility measurement Quantifies average volatility in percentage terms Compares volatility across different assets and timeframes Helps identify periods of higher or lower market activity

Momentum analysis Provides statistics on how many periods closed higher or lower Allows observation of short and medium-term market trends Offers objective statistical data on price movement

Risk management Supports position sizing based on average volatility Enables configuring stops and targets according to the asset’s typical variation Assists in adjusting parameters for algorithmic strategies

Multi-timeframe comparison Allows analysis on timeframes other than the current chart Enables comparison of volatility between different periods



Configurable parameters

InpPeriodo (1–500): number of candles considered in the calculation (default: 14)

InpTimeframe: timeframe used for calculations (default: current chart)

InpIncludeCurrentCandle: defines whether the current candle is included (default: true)

InpVariacaoTimeframe: timeframe used to calculate the period variation (default: D1)

Information panel (top-right corner of the chart)

MVP: main value of the average percentage variation

TF: timeframe analyzed

P: number of periods used

Up: number of candles that closed higher

Down: number of candles that closed lower

Symbol: asset under analysis

Period Variation: performance in the selected timeframe (color-coded for positive, negative, or neutral)

Practical applications

Identify suitable periods for entering trades

Adjust position size according to average volatility

Define stops and realistic targets based on typical asset behavior

Filter market scenarios with extreme or very low volatility

Compatibility

Works with any asset available in MetaTrader 5 (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto).

Lightweight and stable, can be used on multiple charts simultaneously.

Simple configuration, ready to use within moments.



