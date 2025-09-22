Hardstop Risk Manager

Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses!

Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses!

This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of protection:

  • Dynamic Drawdown Monitoring: Track percentage-based losses, dollar-value floating losses, and minimum equity levels with precision.

  • Automated Emergency Response: Instantly close all open positions—across every symbol—and manage your chart workspace to focus on what counts.

  • Real-Time Adaptive Dashboard: Stay informed with a sleek interface that adjusts automatically to your chart’s color scheme for unparalleled readability.

  • Smart Alert System: Receive timely email and mobile notifications that keep you ahead of potential account troubles, without spamming.

Designed with traders like you in mind, Hardstop Risk Manage lets you preserve capital during volatile times, ensuring you live to trade another day.

Why risk everything when you can automate your safety net?

Take control of your risk with the Hardstop Risk Manage—because every pip counts, and protection is the first step to profitability.

Start protecting your account today! Attach the Hardstop Risk Manage to your charts, configure your risk thresholds, and trade confidently knowing your losses are capped and your alerts keep you informed.

Don’t let a drawdown decide your fate—let Hardstop Risk Manage be your shield in the storm.

Hardstop Risk Manager 

Hardstop Risk Manager is your all-in-one risk management solution, designed to protect trading capital through multi-level drawdown triggers, automatic trade and chart management, and a real-time adaptive dashboard. Ideal for individual traders, account managers, and anyone serious about preserving equity.


Key Features
Multi-Level Protection
– Risk Percent: Trigger when drawdown from peak equity reaches a specified percentage
– Risk USD: Trigger when floating P/L loss exceeds a dollar amount
– Min Equity: Trigger when account equity falls below a set level
– Alert Percent: Early-warning notification before critical thresholds

Automated Actions
– Close All Trades across all symbols instantly upon trigger
– Cancel Pending Orders automatically
– Close Other Charts optionally to focus on the protected chart

Adaptive Dashboard
– Real-Time Metrics: Balance, Equity, Drawdown %, Floating P/L, Open Positions
– Auto-Detect Theme: Switches between light and dark color schemes based on your chart background
– Customizable Spacing & Fonts for clean layout on any screen

Comprehensive Alerts
– Email Alerts via SMTP
– Mobile Push Notifications via MetaQuotes ID
– Rate-limited delivery to prevent spam

Precision & Reliability
– Floating-Point Handling prevents false triggers
– Daily Reset of alert counters
– Peak Equity Tracking for true drawdown measurement

Input Parameters
Drawdown Risk Levels
  • RiskPercent  – Drawdown threshold in % (0 = disabled)
  • RiskUSD – Floating P/L loss in $ (0 = disabled)
  • EquityValue  – Minimum equity in $ (0 = disabled)
  • AlertDrawdownPercent  – Early warning % (0 = disabled)

Protection Actions
  • CloseAllTrades  – Close all positions on trigger
  • CloseAllCharts – Close other charts when triggered
  • EnableAlerts  – Enable email/push alerts

Dashboard & Theme
  • ShowDashboard  – Display on-chart dashboard
  • DashboardTheme  – Auto, Light or Dark mode
  • DashboardFontSize  – Font size (8–14)
  • LineSpacing  – Spacing between lines (0–10)
  • SectionSpacing  – Spacing between sections (5–15)

Alert Settings
  • EmailSubject  – Email subject line
  • SendEmailAlerts – Enable email notifications
  • SendMobileAlerts – Enable push notifications
Future Features Roadmap
  • Partial Close Options: Close only a percentage of positions when risk is hit
  • Dynamic Trailing Hardstop: Adjust drawdown thresholds based on market volatility
  • Multi-Account Support: Centralized dashboard for PAMM/MAM accounts
  • Custom Alert Integrations: Telegram, Discord, Slack notifications
  • Visual Chart Overlays: Highlight drawdown zones directly on the price chart
  • Performance Analytics: Export daily drawdown and equity data to CSV

Installation & Setup
  1. Attach to any chart, configure inputs via EA Properties
  2. Ensure Email and Notifications settings are properly configured in MT5 Options
  3. Trade with confidence knowing your capital is protected by the Hardstop EA’s robust risk management.
推荐产品
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
专家
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
专家
VR Smart Grid 是一款为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 开发的完整功能交易顾问，基于经典网格交易策略构建。该机器人能够独立开仓、管理头寸并分批平仓，创建高效的订单网格，该网格可适应市场变化。经过15年的开发，该顾问已经过数千次变异和测试——这是在真实账户和演示账户上系统改进的成果。 提供设置文件、产品演示版本、说明和奖金 [博客] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 智能头寸平均 VR Smart Grid 的关键特性之一是多种平均模式，包括智能和部分平均。机器人分析当前市场情况，将头寸分成最佳部分，并计算平均平仓价格，使其尽可能接近当前市场价格。这种方法有助于灵活管理订单网格，并更有效地从回撤中恢复头寸，无需持续监控图表。 八种头寸管理方法 VR Smart Grid 提供八种不同的头寸平仓算法，包括使用实际和虚拟止盈水平。交易者根据当前市场条件和交易风格选择适当的方法。这提供了对网格退出的完全控制，无需手动干预。 支持任何金融工具 该机器人可处理外汇货币对、加密货币、差价合约、期货和贵金属。其通用性允许在不同资产上测试策略，不受 MetaT
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
专家
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
专家
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
专家
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
专家
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
专家
Strategy Constructor Pro - 通用交易策略构建器，MetaTrader 5多指标交易系统 描述 Strategy Constructor Pro是MetaTrader 5平台的多功能专家顾问(EA)，能够基于广泛的技术指标和经典蜡烛图形态构建和自定义交易策略。针对外汇和差价合约市场自动交易的现代需求而开发，它提供灵活的风险管理和广泛的过滤器用于优化结果。 该系统采用革命性的分析逻辑架构，基于所有活跃指标的完全共识原则。与使用有限指标集的传统交易系统不同，Strategy Constructor Pro允许交易者激活超过50个专业指标的任何组合，并在开仓前需要所有活跃工具的完全同意。这种方法确保入场质量极高，排除所有矛盾和确认不足的信号。 关键特性 完全共识逻辑架构 - 顾问采用AND逻辑原则，如果即使一个活跃指标不同意整体方向，仓位就不会开启，提供虚假信号过滤和最大入场准确性 同时组合多个指标构建策略 - 可基于单一指标(RSI、随机、移动平均线等)交易，或组合多个(移动平均线+ADX+一目均衡表+布林带等)实现最大信号过滤 支持50多个内置技术指标 -
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
专家
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
实用工具
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Synchronized Cross for MT5
Steven Van Ingelgem
3 (1)
实用工具
The Synchronized Cross indicator allows you to link cross hairs from multiple chart windows. This means that as you move the cross hair in one chart, all other cross hairs will move together by automatically staying on the same time. If, for example you are moving your mouse cursor in a M5 timeframe (see screenshots), the crosshair will show as a line in the higher timeframes, and as an area in the lower timeframes. Thus making it easier to correlate timeframes. The input parameters are self exp
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
Project Maximum Heat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Project Maximum Heat is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, b
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
专家
Golden Scalper EA - 自动蜡烛形态剖析剥头皮专家顾问（MetaTrader 5） 产品简介 Golden Scalper EA 是一款全自动化交易专家顾问（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，专注于高频交易和剥头皮策略，以最低风险实现最高交易效率。EA 利用先进的蜡烛形态分析算法，并通过移动平均线（MA）信号过滤来精确确定入场点。Golden Scalper EA 将强大的分析能力与灵活的参数设置相结合，是任何级别交易者不可或缺的工具。 该系统可自动识别 11 种常用蜡烛形态，并通过 MA 过滤器确认信号，从而提高入场精度并减少误信号。其全面的风险管理系统包括最大回撤控制、交易数量限制、追踪止损和保本功能，有效保护交易资金。 核心功能 分析 11 种蜡烛形态 EA 可识别并分析以下形态： Bullish Engulfing（看涨吞没） Bearish Engulfing（看跌吞没） Hammer（锤子线） Hanging Man（上吊线） Shooting Star（流星线） Inverted Hammer（倒锤子） Doji（十字星） Morning
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Neural trendlock hybrid system
Josias Antimano Nazal
专家
TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution. Core Features:  Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility. Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups. Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
专家
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER 可以使用您的各种终端（移动电话、浏览器、TRADINGVIEW、MT5）进行手动交易，然后由EA自动处理。 移动交易可以使用EA的各种网格模式、剥头皮模式、对冲套利模式和独立下单模式手动开仓， EA可以自动设置移动开仓的止损。并用手机开格、剥头皮、对冲订单。 EA可以设置全自动交易，设置自动和手机手动混合交易，或者设置独立的手机手动交易。 当订单方向正确时，TP 离场。 当订单方向错误时，EA可以将其从亏损转为盈利。 EA 适用于任何外汇经纪商和任何种类的交易。它与 Deriv 经纪商 Syntheic 账户品种兼容 EA不限制入金和杠杆大小，账户杠杆建议500或更高，建议入金5美元至10000或更高，建议使用最低交易量交易 推荐交易Boom 1000 Index趋势强，风险很低的品种 Input InpMagicNumber = 1935  InpPairs  = "GBPUSD,EURUSD"  -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. In
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
专家
賺錢和研究的工具。 交易信號和策略的核心是基於作者的價格預測模式形成算法。適用於任何樂器！輔以基於 MA "九尾狐" 的控制系統，盡可能準確地更新和調整市場、儀器和工作期間的信號。 合格：所有市場中的所有工具（有例外）。 適用對象：對沖基金、基金和資產經理、投資經理、投機者、投資者和利益相關者。 ..................................................................................................................................................................................
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
Salvador Martinez Ramos
实用工具
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — 将您的 Telegram 信号自动复制到 MetaTrader 5 Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier を使えば、Telegramで受け取ったあらゆるシグナルが、あなたのMetaTrader 5口座で即座に自動執行されます。 高速・信頼性・フルカスタマイズ対応。 获取 Windows Bridge APP 文件和教程 桥接文件用于将本地 Web 控制面板连接到 MT5 EA 兼容 Windows 10 和 Windows 11（64 位），以及自 2016 年起的 Windows Server Main Features 完全兼容：可完美支持公开频道和私密频道——无任何限制。 即时执行：在毫秒级时间内识别并下单 ENTRY、STOP LOSS 以及最多 5 个 TAKE PROFIT 水平。（目前使用挂单模式） 自定义解析模板：可以轻松将复制器适配为您的 Telegram 频道使用的精确信号格式——无需编程。 灵活管理：可以选择使用原始 SL/TP，或设置您自己的自定义 SL/TP。 动态 RRR 模式：可以
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
专家
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven 将于 2025 年 12 月 8 日前推出促销价格。 这款智能交易系统适用于任何资产，具有通用性。 这款多资产剥头皮交易 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业自动化交易系统，旨在同时对多种资产进行剥头皮交易。8.2 版本融合了多时间框架技术、三重确认机制和集成风险管理功能。 技术架构 1. 智能信号系统 多时间框架计算：三重分析（操作、快速确认和慢速确认） 投票系统：3 个主要指标（EMA、MACD、RSI），权重可调 风险模式：5 个级别（超激进 → 超保守），影响灵敏度 2. 高级风险管理 混合手数计算：固定手数或基于风险的手数（美元） 无限盈亏平衡：以美元而非点数计算的渐进式系统。达到预设盈利后，止损位将降至 0。盈利翻倍后，止损位将恢复至预设值，以此类推。 保证金保护：主动预防“资金不足”错误。 分层限制：每日、全局和回撤限制。 3. 持仓管理 多资产：最多可同时持有 14 个交易品种。 全面保护：冻结价位、经纪商限制、价格验证。 紧急平仓
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
专家
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
实用工具
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上（ 双击表格更改） 账户风险控制 基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式:
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
实用工具
推出最新版本的 MT5 动态斐波那契网格仪表盘（Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard）。 全新版本配备了众多新功能，为您的交易体验带来彻底升级，并让您从全新的角度观察市场和价格行为。通过同时分析多个时间周期和多个交易品种，探索更多可能性。界面友好，支持手动交易和持仓管理，并大幅扩展了预设自动化策略的应用能力。此外，DFG 现在在策略测试器中可作为交易模拟器全面运行，您可以使用历史数据重现不同的交易环境。在可视化模式中练习手动交易，在高速模式中测试自动化策略。 主要功能 • 基于动态斐波那契通道（Dynamic Fibonacci Bands）的多周期、多品种高级技术分析。 通过我们的实时市场监控仪表盘，体验前所未有的高效分析能力。我们将来自 M1、M5、M15 和 H1 图表的复杂数据合成为易于理解的网格水平。这种独特呈现方式让交易者能够在同一个屏幕上监控 10 个不同品种的价格行为，而无需依赖传统图表。结果是更快速的决策过程，以及更简洁、不杂乱的交易环境。 • 可自定义且用户友好的界面，集成最重要的功能。 包括账户状态与信息、快捷手动交易与持仓管理按
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - 专业模式扫描器 概述 CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 是由 Helios Technologies 开发的高级多品种专家顾问,专门检测和交易 CRT(盘整-操纵-分配)模式,并具有智能趋势对齐功能。该 EA 将机构交易概念与智能信号管理相结合,在多个市场提供高概率交易机会。 主要功能 趋势对齐信号生成 智能趋势分析:仅生成与主导市场趋势一致的信号 多时间框架确认:使用更高时间框架分析来过滤低概率设置 自适应信号方向:看涨趋势 = 仅买入信号,看跌趋势 = 仅卖出信号,中性趋势 = 允许双向 多品种市场扫描器 支持 12+ 种工具:监控 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD、EURGBP、XAUUSD、US30、GER40、US100、UK100 实时模式检测:持续扫描所有配置品种的 CRT 模式 经纪商品种自动检测:自动适应不同经纪商的品种命名约定 智能信号管理 止损冷却系统:通过可配置的冷却期防止报复性交易(默认:30 分钟)
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
实用工具
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
Close Trade Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
实用工具
Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version) One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4 This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4. The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions Close Winning Tra
FREE
Reverse Trader
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
实用工具
ELITE REVERSE TRADER (MT5) Instantly hedge or invert any trade opened on your account—manual or EA. Reverse Mirror EA monitors your live positions and opens an opposite trade using your chosen lot mode (Fixed or Multiplier). When the original position is closed (manual close, SL/TP hit, EA exit—any method), the mirrored position closes automatically. Because it runs in the same terminal, it reacts faster than third-party copy tools. WHY THIS MATTERS It is widely cited that a large majority of
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
实用工具
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
